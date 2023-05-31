99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Litchfield Dragons send three to state after Day 1

Litchfield's TJ Christensen, Lillia Chvatal and Grace Schmidt are heading to the Class AA state championships at St. Michael-Albertville

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
Today at 1:47 PM

ORONO — Litchfield’s TJ Christensen, Lillia Chvatal and Grace Schmidt are heading to the Class AA state track and field meet after qualifying at Day 1 of the Section 6AA championships on Tuesday.

Christensen won the shot put at a distance of 53 feet, 9.25 inches. Chvatal won the long jump with a distance of 17-5.50. Schmidt took second in the discus with a throw of 118-7.

The Litchfield girls are in second place after Day 1 with 29.5 points. Benilde-St. Margaret's is in first place with 34 and Rockford is in third at 22.

The Litchfield boys are in a tie for fourth place with Annandale at 16 points. Delano and Rockford are in a tie for first with 35 points, followed by Mound-Westonka's 26.

The top 8 finishers in the preliminaries advance to event finals. Here are some preliminary highlights for Litchfield athletes who will compete in event finals and look to reach the state meet at Day 2, which takes place at noon Thursday at Orono:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Blake Aller took first place in the 200-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 21.81 seconds.
  • Chvatal was third in the 100 dash in 12.72 and seventh in the 200 dash at 26.80.
  • Raina Kaping finished fourth in the 200 dash in 26.47 and took fifth place in the 100 dash in 12.79. She also has the highest seed mark in the pole vault at 11-2.
  • Riley Joyer placed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.92 and finished eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.33.
  • Chase Housman took sixth in the 400 dash at 54.37.
  • Kimberlyn Case was seventh in the 800 run in 2:30.68.
  • Josy Turck placed seventh in the 400 dash at 1:04.17.

GIRLS (Team scores): (1) Benilde-St. Margaret's 34 ... (2) Litchfield 29.5 ... (3) Rockford 22 ... (4) Delano 15 ... (5) Holy Family 14.5 ... (6) Mound-Westonka 9 ... (7) Providence Academy 8 ... (8t) Annandale 7 ... (8t) Orono 7 ... (8t) Watertown-Mayer 7 ... (11) Dassel-Cokato 3

Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Evelyn Olberding, D, 15.80
300 HURDLES – (1) Reese Kasper, M-W, 45.99
100 DASH – (1) Brooke Hohenecker, PA, 12.19 ... (3) Lillia Chvatal, L, 12.72
200 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 25.48
400 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 59.59
800 RUN – (1) Abby Daugherty, PA, 2:23.16
3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Vivienne Larson, B-SM, 11:26.00
HIGH JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Lervick, B-SM, 5-1
LONG JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Chvatal, L, 17-5.5
DISCUS (FINALS) – (1) Logan Paulsen, HF, 124-1 … (2) Grace Schmidt, L, 118-7 … (3) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 111-8

BOYS (Team scores): (1t) Delano 35 ... (1t) Rockford 35 ... (3) Mound-Westonka 26 ... (4t) Annandale 16 ... (4t) Litchfield 16 ... (6) Providence Academy 8 ... (7) Holy Family 7 ... (8) Dassel-Cokato 6 ... (9) Orono 4 ... (10) Southwest Christian 3

Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Payton Kasper, M-W, 14.80
300 HURDLES – (1) Kasper, M-W, 39.87
100 DASH – (1) Monte Gillman, D-C, 10.74
200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, L, 21.81
400 DASH – (1) Graham Zuehlke, A, 49.42
800 RUN – (1) Braden Crutchmer, PA, 2:02.36
3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Sal Wirth, A, 9:48.60
TRIPLE JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Ty Kulavik, R, 41-3.75
POLE VAULT (FINALS) – (1) Brian Schloeder, R, 14-5
SHOT PUT (FINALS) – (1) Christensen, L, 53-9.25

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
KMS softball coach Eileen Suter, right, gets a hug from assistant coach Shannon Schmidt following the Fighting Saints' 9-8 loss to Wabasso in a Section 3A elimination game Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Marshall Softball Complex.
Prep
Softball: No storybook finish for KMS Fighting Saints softball
May 30, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS sends three to state
May 30, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament
May 30, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne