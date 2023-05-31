Track and field: Litchfield Dragons send three to state after Day 1

ORONO — Litchfield’s TJ Christensen, Lillia Chvatal and Grace Schmidt are heading to the Class AA state track and field meet after qualifying at Day 1 of the Section 6AA championships on Tuesday.

Christensen won the shot put at a distance of 53 feet, 9.25 inches. Chvatal won the long jump with a distance of 17-5.50. Schmidt took second in the discus with a throw of 118-7.

The Litchfield girls are in second place after Day 1 with 29.5 points. Benilde-St. Margaret's is in first place with 34 and Rockford is in third at 22.

The Litchfield boys are in a tie for fourth place with Annandale at 16 points. Delano and Rockford are in a tie for first with 35 points, followed by Mound-Westonka's 26.

The top 8 finishers in the preliminaries advance to event finals. Here are some preliminary highlights for Litchfield athletes who will compete in event finals and look to reach the state meet at Day 2, which takes place at noon Thursday at Orono:



Blake Aller took first place in the 200-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 21.81 seconds.

Chvatal was third in the 100 dash in 12.72 and seventh in the 200 dash at 26.80.

Raina Kaping finished fourth in the 200 dash in 26.47 and took fifth place in the 100 dash in 12.79. She also has the highest seed mark in the pole vault at 11-2.

Riley Joyer placed fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.92 and finished eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.33.

Chase Housman took sixth in the 400 dash at 54.37.

Kimberlyn Case was seventh in the 800 run in 2:30.68.

Josy Turck placed seventh in the 400 dash at 1:04.17.

GIRLS (Team scores): (1) Benilde-St. Margaret's 34 ... (2) Litchfield 29.5 ... (3) Rockford 22 ... (4) Delano 15 ... (5) Holy Family 14.5 ... (6) Mound-Westonka 9 ... (7) Providence Academy 8 ... (8t) Annandale 7 ... (8t) Orono 7 ... (8t) Watertown-Mayer 7 ... (11) Dassel-Cokato 3

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Evelyn Olberding, D, 15.80

300 HURDLES – (1) Reese Kasper, M-W, 45.99

100 DASH – (1) Brooke Hohenecker, PA, 12.19 ... (3) Lillia Chvatal, L, 12.72

200 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 25.48

400 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 59.59

800 RUN – (1) Abby Daugherty, PA, 2:23.16

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Vivienne Larson, B-SM, 11:26.00

HIGH JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Lervick, B-SM, 5-1

LONG JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Chvatal, L, 17-5.5

DISCUS (FINALS) – (1) Logan Paulsen, HF, 124-1 … (2) Grace Schmidt, L, 118-7 … (3) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 111-8

BOYS (Team scores): (1t) Delano 35 ... (1t) Rockford 35 ... (3) Mound-Westonka 26 ... (4t) Annandale 16 ... (4t) Litchfield 16 ... (6) Providence Academy 8 ... (7) Holy Family 7 ... (8) Dassel-Cokato 6 ... (9) Orono 4 ... (10) Southwest Christian 3

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Payton Kasper, M-W, 14.80

300 HURDLES – (1) Kasper, M-W, 39.87

100 DASH – (1) Monte Gillman, D-C, 10.74

200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, L, 21.81

400 DASH – (1) Graham Zuehlke, A, 49.42

800 RUN – (1) Braden Crutchmer, PA, 2:02.36

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Sal Wirth, A, 9:48.60

TRIPLE JUMP (FINALS) – (1) Ty Kulavik, R, 41-3.75

POLE VAULT (FINALS) – (1) Brian Schloeder, R, 14-5

SHOT PUT (FINALS) – (1) Christensen, L, 53-9.25