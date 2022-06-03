Track and field: Litchfield sends six to state

ORONO — The Litchfield track and field team will send six athletes to the Class AA state meet after competing in Day 2 of the Section 6AA championships on Thursday.

The girls send Raina Kaping, Jaelyn Baseman and Lillia Chvatal, all from field events. On the boys’ side, TJ Christensen competes in two events while Blake Aller and Dom Dietel also qualified for state.

The Class AA state track and field championships begin with prelims at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Finals take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. Both days will be at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.

Christensen was the section champion in both the boys discus (155 feet, 6 inches) and shot put (51-6). Dietel was the runner-up in the shot put (50-4.5). Aller qualified for state after finishing as the runner-up in the boys 200-meter dash (22.48 seconds).

Kaping is the section champion in the girls pole vault after clearing a height of 10-4. Baseman gave the Dragons another shot putter after finishing first with a throw of 36-7.5. Chvatal heads to state in the long jump after a second-place leap of 16-7.5.

The Litchfield boys tied for fourth in the team standings with Dassel-Cokato with 76 points. The girls placed fifth with 55. The Rockford girls (137.333) and Orono boys (111) won the 6AA team championships.

Section 6AA championships

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Rockford 137.333 … (2) Providence Academy 117 … (3) Delano 80.333 … (4) Mound-Westonka 63.333 … (5) Orono 62 … (6) Litchfield 55 … (7) Southwest Christian 45 … (8) Annandale 42 … (9) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 36 … (10) Dassel-Cokato 27 … (11) Watertown-Mayer 22 … (12) Holy Family Catholic 15

Winner and state entrants

100 HURDLES – (1) Evelyn Olberding, Del, 16.17 … (2) Cherish Jorgensen, DC, 16.31

300 HURDLES – (1) Maddyn Greenway, PA, 45.10 … (2) Estelle Atkinson, Or, 47.34

100 DASH – (1) Cassia Cady, Rock, 12.56 … (2) Brooke Hohenecker, PA, 12.70

200 DASH – (1) Cady, Rock, 25.54 … (2) Hohenecker, PA, 25.69

400 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 59.33 … (2) Eliza McKown, Or, 1:00.51

800 RUN – (1) Emma Kelly, PA, 2:22.92 … (2) Claire Thompson, Ann, 2:24.84

1,600 RUN – (1) Kelly, PA, 5:17.79 … (2) Vivienne Larson, BSM, 5:23.91

3,200 RUN – (1) Larson, BSM, 11:34.76 … (2) Erica Kazin, Del, 11:58.35

4X100 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 49.99 … (2) Mound-Westonka 50.00

4X200 RELAY – (1) Southwest Christian 1:46.19 … (2) Mound-Westonka 1:47.47

4X400 RELAY – (1) Providence Academy 4:05.69 … (2) Rockford 4:11.33

4X800 RELAY – (1) Rockford 9:55.07 … (2) Delano 9:55.25

HIGH JUMP – (1) Freya Clifford, Or, 5-0 … (2t) Isabel Newell, MW; Justine Miller, Rock; and Abby menk, Del, 5-0

LONG JUMP – (1) Elise Biorn, Rock, 17-1 … (2) Lillia Chvatal, Litch, 16-7.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Cady, Rock, 38-11 … (2) Biorn, Rock, 36-6

POLE VAULT – (1) Raina Kaping, Litch, 10-4 … (2) Alexandra Schloeder, Rock, 10-1

DISCUS – (1) Maria Counts, PA, 116-4 … (2) Grace Counts, PA, 112-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Jaelyn Baseman, Litch, 36-7.5 … (2) Hailey Kuperus, Del, 33-2

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Orono 111 … (2) Rockford 102 … (3) Delano 81 … (4t) Litchfield; and Dassel-Cokato 76 … (6) Annandale 69 … (7) Providence Academy 63 … (8) Mound-Westonka 59 … (9) Holy Family Catholic 33 … (10) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 18 … (11) Southwest Christian 13

Winner and state entrants

110 HURDLES – (1) Cole Schmidt, Del, 15.33 … (2) Jack Fischer, Or, 15.87

300 HURDLES – (1) Fischer, Or, 39.46 … (2) Schmidt, Del, 39.70

100 DASH – (1) Eil Gillman, DC, 10.93 … (2) PK Moore, Del, 11.07

200 DASH – (1) Grant Nelson, PA, 22.27 … (2) Blake Aller, Litch, 22.48

400 DASH – (1) Moore, Del, 49.11 … (2) Nelson, PA, 50.12

800 RUN – (1) Lance Nemecek, MW, 2:00.89 … (2) Jack Markstrom, MW, 2:01.55

1,600 RUN – (1) Salvador Wirth, Ann, 4:30.45 … (2) Owen Hirt, Or, 4:31.89

3,200 RUN – (1) Wirth, Ann, 9:40.75 … (2) Owen Chapman, Or, 9:43.98

4X100 RELAY – (1) Dassel-Cokato 43.59 … (2) Rockford 43.88

4X200 RELAY – (1) Providence Academy 1:29.70 … (2) Annandale 1:32.02

4X400 RELAY – (1) Annandale 3:25.87 … (2) Delano 3:28.27

4X800 RELAY – (1) Orono 8:11.52 … (2) Mound-Westonka 8:16.63

HIGH JUMP – (1) Henry Skinner, Rock, 6-3 … (2) August Heinen, Or, 6-1

LONG JUMP – (1) Nelson, PA, 22-0.25 … (2) Edward Diminnie, HFC, 20-9

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Caleb Richards, Rock, 41-4.5 … (2) Gillman, DC, 40-11.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Brian Schloeder, Rock, 13-9 … (2) Payton Kasper, MW, 13-3

DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, Litch, 155-6 … (2) Samuel Dioszeghy, MW, 139-3

SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, Litch, 51-6 … (2) Dom Dietel, Litch, 50-4.5