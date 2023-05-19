Track and field: LQPV/D-B boys take first at Camden Conference Championships

COTTONWOOD — The Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys and Canby/Minneota girls took home team titles in the Camden Conference Championships.

LQPV/D-B scored 121 points to edge Lakeview, which had 113.

In the girls’ division, Canby/Minneota scored a 150 to beat second-place MACCRAY/Renville County West, which had 130. LQPV/D-B was third with 91.

LQPV/D-B’s Addy Tufto scored a personal record in the 400 dash to win in 1:02.14.

LQPV/D-B’s Brayson Boike recorded a personal record in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches to win. He also had a PR in long jump at 21-4.5 and a PR in triple jump at 43-3.5 in his other first-place finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

MACCRAY/RCW’s Jack Miller won the pole vault in 11-6, a PR for him.

Camden Championships

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Canby/Minneota 150 … (2) MACCRAY/Renville County West 130 … (3) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 91 … (4) Lakeview 44 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian School 42 … (6) Ortonville 26 … (7t) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 25 … (7t) Yellow Medicine East 25 … (9) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 23

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Jaelynn Carter, TMB, 17.79 … (2) Ayiana Hastad, LQPV/DB, 17.83

300 HURDLES – (1) Sophia Vogel, CMCS, 50.16

100 DASH – (1) Brook Gunlogson, L, 13.39 … (2) Adelyn Plagge, M/RCW, 13.52 … (3) Carene Jean Louis, CMCS, 13.64

200 DASH – (1) Gunlogson, L, 27.49 … (3) Rachel Jakel, M/RCW, 28.30

400 DASH – (1) Addy Tufto, LQPV/DB, 1:02.14 … (2) Brielle Janssen, M/RCW, 1:03.14

800 RUN – (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 2:29.34 … (2) Frida Barrera, M/RCW, 2:31.73 … (3) Janssen, M/RCW, 2:32.01

1,600 RUN – (1) Claire Stoks, C/M, 5:42.20 … (3) Sam Hultgren, M/RCW, 5:44.96

3,200 RUN – (1) Mya Pesek, C/M, 12:41.17 … (2) S. Hultgren, M/RCW, 13:03.20

4X100 RELAY – (1) MACCRAY/RCW (Plagge, Jakel, Ella Hultgren, Ella Kienitz), 53.05

4X200 RELAY – (1) C/M, 1:53.64 … (2) LQPV/DB (Lexi Gloege, Tufto, Bailey Bothun, Mya Conroy), 1:54.20 … (3) M/RCW (Cecelia Morris, Mia Post, Jakel, Plagge), 1:55.34

4X400 RELAY – (1) M/RCW (E. Hultgren, Barrera, Kienitz, Janssen), 4:22.76 … (2) LQPV/DB (Anika Fernholz, Makiah Pust, Morgan Hanson, Tufto), 4:29.02

4X800 RELAY – (1) C/M, 10:18.24 … (2) M/RCW (Kienitz, Callie Jaenisch, Nora Hultgren, Barrera), 10:44.32

HIGH JUMP – (1) Hastad, LQPV/DB, 5-0 … (2) Jordan Thein, M/RCW, 4-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Vogel, CMCS, 15-10.75 … (3) Nicole Rillo, YME, 15-4

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Vogel, CMCS, 34-3.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Marisa Jacoby, L, 8-6 … (2) Klaira Shackelford, YME, 8-0 … (3) Arabella Howell, YME, 8-0

DISCUS – (1) Chloe Rabe, O, 101-10.5 … (2) Emersen Tatge, M/RCW, 101-7.5 … (3) Paige Meyer, LQPV/DB, 94-7.5

SHOT PUT – (1) Rabe, O, 38-2.5 … (2) Hayley Anderson, LQPV/DB, 32-11 … (3) Tatge, M/RCW, 32-2

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 121 … (2) Lakeview 113 … (3) MACCRAY/Renville County West 100.5 … (4) Canby/Minneota 83 … (5) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 44 … (6) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38 … (7) Central Minnesota Christian 28.5 … (8) Ortonville 24 … (9) Yellow Medicine East 5 … (10) Community Christian School 1

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) James Weber, LQPV/DB, 16.85 … (2) Ethan Hersom, LQPV/DB, 17.19

300 HURDLES – (1) Ethan Staab, L, 43.57 … (2) Weber, LQPV/DB, 43.90 … (3) Hersom, LQPV/DB, 45.62

100 DASH – (1) Greg Schafer, L, 11.06 … (3) Sebastian Cisneros, M/RCW, 11.80

200 DASH – (1) Schafer, L, 22.89 … (2) Brayson Boike, LQPV/DB, 23.62 … (3) Nathan Wieberdink, M/RCW, 23.78

400 DASH – (1) Ethan Schwankl, L, 51.73 … (2) Javin Mungai, M/RCW, 53.66

800 RUN – (1) Schwankl, L, 2:08.88 … (3) Ivan Barrera, M/RCW, 2:12.97

1,600 RUN – (1) Zach Ourada, C/M, 4:42.05 … (2) Gavin Carl, LQPV/DB, 4:43.70

3,200 RUN – (1) Schwankl, L, 10:42.43 … (3) Carl, LQPV/DB, 10:46.77

4X100 RELAY – (1) Lakeview, 45.76 … (2) M/RCW (Mungai, Isaac Post, Brady Heiling, Wieberdink), 46.11

4X200 RELAY – (1) M/RCW (Mungai, Post, Heiling, Sebastian Cisneros), 1:35.83 … (2) CMCS (Brayden Marcus, Caleb Voogt, Garrett Mulder, Moses DeGroot), 1:39.12

4X400 RELAY – (1) LQPV/DB (Weber, Justin Perkins, Gavin Carl, Keegon Wicht), 3:48.87

4X800 RELAY – (1) C/M, 8:44.34

HIGH JUMP – (1) Boike, LQPV/DB, 6-4 … (3) Eli Hegland, LQPV/DB, 5-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Boike, LQPV/DB, 21-4.5 … (2) Voogt, CMCS, 20-0.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Boike, LQPV/DB, 43-3.5 … (2) Hegland, LQPV/DB 40-4.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Jack Miller, M/RCW, 11-6 … (3) Sam Miller, M/RCW, 9-6

DISCUS – (1) Wieberdink, M/RCW, 143-5.5

SHOT PUT – (1) Heiling, M/RCW, 46-7.5 … (3) Wieberdink, M/RCW, 44-5