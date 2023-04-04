50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports Prep

Track and field: Minnewaska girls take 3rd at indoor meet

Lakers boys finish 5th at Pine to Prairie Conference Indoor at Concordia College

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 5:15 PM

MOORHEAD — The Minnewaska track and field team got in its first meet of the season Monday night at Concordia College.

The Minnewaska girls placed third and the Lakers’ boys were fifth at the Pine to Prairie Conference Indoor invitational, which included 15 teams that scored points.

In the girls’ division, Barnesville won with 102.5 points followed by Park Christian at 87.5 and Minnewaska with 79. Pequot Lakes finished fourth with 76.5.

In the boys’ division, East Grand Forks finished first with 102 points. Pequot Lakes had 87. Park Christian was third with 75.5 and Fertile-Beltrami took fourth with a 59. Minnewaska scored 52 points.

Minnewaska’s girls team had one first-place finish, winning the 4-by-800-meter relay with a time of 11 minutes, .11 seconds. The Lakers’ second relay finished third with a time of 11:04.16.

Minnewaska’s boys pulled off a similar feat in the 4x800, earning first and third. The first-place relay had a time of 9:23.00. The second-place Laker relay had a time of 9:56.72.

Maeson Tank also took first place for Minnewaska in the 1,600, finishing in 5:01.62.

Pine to Prairie Invite

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Barnesville 102.5 … (2) Park Christian 87.5 … (3) Minnewaska 79 … (4) Pequot Lakes 76.5 … (5) Fertile-Beltrami 55.5 … (6) East Grand Forks 41 … (7) Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 38 … (8) Crookston 32 … (9) Fisher 27 … (10) United North Central 21 … (11) West Central Area 14 … (12) Ada-Borup/Norman County West 5 … (13) Staples-Motley 3 … (14) Mahnomen/Waubun 1

Winner and area top three

55 HURDLES – (1) Lucea Wales, A/B-E, 9.43
55 DASH – (1) Katrina Hitchen, F-B, 7.73 … (3) Mya Lindemann, Minne, 7.98
200 DASH – (1) Hitchen, F-B, 27.78
400 DASH – (1) Hitchen, F-B, 1:02.86 … (2) McKenzie Luetmer, Minne, 1:04.04 … (3) Teagan Stark, Minne, 1:06.61
800 RUN – (1) Calia Chaney, PL, 2:23.12
1,600 RUN – (1) Lindsey Rotz, Barn, 5:28.10
3,200 RUN – (1) Ellie Rogness, PC, 13:09.02 … (2) Elsey Hagen, Minne, 13;15.94
4X200 RELAY – (1) Park Christian 1:55.58
4X400 RELAY – (1) Fertile-Beltrami 4:19.62 … (2) Minnewaska (T. Stark, M. Thoen, L. Ankeny, M. Luetmer) 4:26.42
4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (P. Citrowske-Lee, T. Stark, E. Hagen, L. Ankeny) 11:00.11 … (3) Minnewaska (K. Wilmes, M. Thoen, B. Kolstoe, M. Luetmer) 11:04.16.
HIGH JUMP – (1) Annika Aakre, PC, 5-3
LONG JUMP – (1) Ava Follingstad, Barn, 16-1.50
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Follingstad, Barn, 34-0
POLE VAULT – (1) Ruth Harris, PC, 9-3
SHOT PUT – (1) Amelia Davis, PL, 35-10.5 … (2) Jayda Kolstoe, Minne, 35-6.

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) East Grand Forks 102 … (2) Pequot Lakes 87 … (3) Park Christian 75.5 … (4) Fertile-Beltrami 59 … (5) Minnewaska 52 … (6) West Central Area 38.5 … (7) Barnesville 35 … (8) Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 33 … (9) Ada-Borup/Norman County West 25 … (10) Rothsay 19 … (11) Staples-Motley 15 … (12) Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 10 … (13) United North Central 8 … (14t) Crookston and Fisher, 16.

Winner and area top three

55 HURDLES – (1) Charlie Schiessl, PL, 8.44
55 DASH – (1) Braeden Bredman, Barn, 6.6
200 DASH – (1) Bredman, Barn, 23.09
400 DASH – (1) Isaiah Tofibam, PC, 54.90
800 RUN – (1) Eli Hall, PL, 2:11.42 … (3) Nick Ankeny, Minne, 2:17.23
1,600 RUN – (1) Maeson Tank, Minne, 5:01.62
3,200 RUN – (1) Hunter Jordheim, EGF, 10:43.80 … (3) Ian Mills, Minne, 12:14.30
4X200 RELAY – (1) Fertile-Beltrami 1:40.38
4X400 RELAY – (1) East Grand Forks 3:46.54
4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Z. Palmer, J. Koravik, N. Ankeny, M. Tank) 9:23.00 … (3) Minnewaska (C. Dinsmore, H. Kloos, I. Mills, J. Ward) 9:56.72
HIGH JUMP – (1) Charles Scholl, A-B/NCW 5-11
LONG JUMP – (1) Brenner Spaeth, PC, 19-7.5
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Tofibam, PC, 39-10
POLE VAULT – (1) Turner Beachy, S-M, 10-3 … (3) Jayce Kovarik, Minne, 9-9
SHOT PUT – (1) Lucas Ganley, PL, 46-1

