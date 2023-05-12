99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers earn seconds from its boys and girls

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball takes first in both divisions at a big invitational in Melrose

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:54 PM

MELROSE — The Minnewaska boys and girls track and field teams both finished runner-up to Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball at the Dave Sieben Invitational on Thursday.

The EVW/Kimball boys put up 138 points, beating Minnewaska’s 119.5. New London-Spicer finished fourth with 81. BBE was 11th with 12 points.

EVW/Kimball’s girls won 10 events for a score of 206, besting Minnewaska’s second-place score of 127. NLS was third with 104 and BBE was 10th with 11.

Maeson Tank (400-meter dash, 52.06 seconds) and Owen Meulebroeck (300 hurdles, 43.95) had first-place finishes for the Laker boys. Minnewaska also won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:37.82.

NLS’ Brycen Christensen set a personal record in the long jump, winning with a distance of 19 feet, 11 inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ Lauryn Ankeny won the girls 300 hurdles with a PR of 48.15. Jayda Kolstoe won the discus (102-4) and the shot put (34-9) and Minnewaska’s 4x800 relay won with a time of 10:04.61.

Also setting a PR was NLS’ Katelyn Delzer after winning the 200 dash in 27.44.

More track and field coverage:
Recent prep track and field coverage in west central Minnesota.
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cards fall 11-0 and 10-0 in the non-conference sweep by the Tigers
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Bryce Sneller readies a pitch during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Baseball roundup: YME Sting pitching dominates against D-B Blackjacks
Baseball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bryce Sneller strikes out 12 over 7 innings in Yellow Medicine East's 8-0 win at Dawson-Boyd
May 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Cards can’t slow down Brainerd, 7-0
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar made it closer the second time it played the Warriors in Central Lakes Conference play
May 11, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals boys claim 6AA True Team title
Prep track and field report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar places 1st with 320.5 points; girls look for wild card after placing 2nd
May 10, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Rockford stalls NLS Wildcats, 10-4
Baseball report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rockets tack on 10 runs to win after NLS held early 4-0 lead
May 10, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson girls golf invitational 051023 001.jpg
Prep
Golf roundup: Minnewaska Lakers shine bright
Prep golf report for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Laker girls win two West Central Conference meets at Benson and Glenwood
May 10, 2023 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular
Lakers open with 6-1 win over Silverstreaks, take 4-2 loss to Detroit Lakes
May 09, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
The Dragons' girls and boys sweep the 7-team invitational, getting a school-record pole vault from Raina Kaping
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar shoots a 303 to finish behind Sartell, host Warriors
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Dave Sieben Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 206 … (2) Minnewaska 127 … (3) New London-Spicer 104 … (4) Albany 90.5 … (5) Upsala/Swanville 42 … (6) Long Prairie/Grey Eagle 33 … (7) St. John’s Prep 31 … (8) Melrose 26.5 … (9) Staples-Motley 21 … (10) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 11 … (11) St. Cloud Christian 6
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, EVW/K, 16.17 
300 HURDLES – (1) Lauryn Ankeny, Minn., 48.15 … (3) Eleanor Madsen, NLS, 51.33
100 DASH – (1) B. Kuechle, EVW/K, 13.69 … (2) Katelyn Delzer, NLS, 13.76
200 DASH – (1) Delzer, NLS, 27.44 … (2) Mya Lindemann, Minn., 27.67
400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVW/K, 58.78 … (3) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn., 1:00.63
800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVW/K, 2:22.22
1,600 RUN – (1) Olivia Goebel, A, 5:18.39 … (2) Peyton Dahl, NLS, 5:56.59
3,200 RUN – (1) Olivia Pauly, SJP, 11:16.37
4X100 RELAY – (1) EVW/K, 51.27 … (2) NLS (Delzer, Ellary Peterson, Ayla Caskey, Emma Madison), 52.01
4X200 RELAY – (1) EVW/K, 1:47.45 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Dacia Fleury, Lindemann), 1:51.69 
4X400 RELAY – (1) EVW/K, 4:08.83 … (2) Minnewaska (Stark, Dahl, Ankeny, Luetmer), 4:14.51
4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Brooke Kolstoe, Stark, Luetmer, Ankeny), 10:04.61
HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, EVW/K, 5-3 … (2) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-3
LONG JUMP – (1) Bri. Kuechle, EVW/K, 17-1.25 … (2) Peterson, NLS, 16-4
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Alyssa Young, U/S, 33-0.50 … (2) Luetmer, Minn., 32-5.25 … (3) Fleury, 32-4.50
POLE VAULT – (1) Leya Teicher, EVW/K, 9-6 … (2) Avery Dierenfeld, NLS, 8-0 … (3) Phemie Oeltjen, Minn., 8-0 … (5) Lexi Bosek, Minn., 8-0
DISCUS – (1) Jayda Kolstoe, Minn., 102-4
SHOT PUT – (1) J. Kolstoe, Minn., 34-9
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 138 … (2) Minnewaska 119.5 … (3) Staples-Motley 82 … (4) New London-Spicer 81 … (5) Albany 73 … (6) St. John’s Prep 59 … (7) Upsala/Swanville 50 … (8) Long Prairie/Grey Eagle 45 … (9) Melrose 23.5 … (10) St. Cloud Christian 18 … (11) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Caleb Bitz, LP/GE, 17.60 … (2) Owen Meulebroeck, Minn., 17.62 … (3) Preston Linder, NLS, 18.16
300 HURDLES – (1) Meulebroeck, Minn., 43.95 … (2) Hunter Stadsvold, Minn., 45.45
100 DASH – (1) Austin Weite, SM, 11.65
200 DASH – (1) Bitz, LP/GE, 22.97
400 DASH – (1) Maeson Tank, Minn., 52.06 … (3) Daniel Vanderwerf, NLS, 55.46
800 RUN – (1) Zach Meyer, SJP, 2:00.17
1,600 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, EVW/K, 4:38.09
3,200 RUN – (1) Nick Hansen, SJP, 9:49.56 … (3) Zachary Palmer, Minn., 11:08.20
4X100 RELAY – (1) Staples-Motley, 45.15 … (2) NLS (Brycen Christensen, Mason Delzer, Carter Herman, Isaiah Wendlandt), 45.31 … (3) Minnewaska (Asante Adams, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer), 46.11
4X200 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Meyer, Harvey, Meulebroeck, Adams), 1:37.82
4X400 RELAY – (1) St. John’s Prep, 3:30.43 … (3) NLS (Chase Marxhausen, Nate Nelson, Vanderwerf, Ben Wookey), 3:48.78
4X800 RELAY – (1) St. John’s Prep, 8:20.64 … (2) Minnewaska (James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank), 8:44.30
HIGH JUMP – (1) Joseph Guthrie, U-S, 5-11
LONG JUMP – (1) Christensen, NLS, 19-11 … (2) Isaiah Wendlandt, NLS, 19-7.50
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Sawyer Ferdon, SM, 40-1.50
POLE VAULT – (1) Turner Beachy, SM, 12-0 … (2) Jayce Kovarik, Minn., 11-6
DISCUS – (1) Noah Stommes, EVW/K, 129-7 
SHOT PUT – (1) Stommes, EVW/K, 42-11.75

What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.008.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Thriving on the home course
May 10, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1
May 11, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to make a catch over a pair of St. Cloud Apollo defenders during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Raitz made the catch but was ruled out of bounds.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield Dragons throwers Christensen Dietel Baseman 051023.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Throwing trio keeping up a Litchfield legacy
May 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar Cardinals fall in triangular to Fergus Falls, Sartell
May 08, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott