Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers earn seconds from its boys and girls

MELROSE — The Minnewaska boys and girls track and field teams both finished runner-up to Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball at the Dave Sieben Invitational on Thursday.

The EVW/Kimball boys put up 138 points, beating Minnewaska’s 119.5. New London-Spicer finished fourth with 81. BBE was 11th with 12 points.

EVW/Kimball’s girls won 10 events for a score of 206, besting Minnewaska’s second-place score of 127. NLS was third with 104 and BBE was 10th with 11.

Maeson Tank (400-meter dash, 52.06 seconds) and Owen Meulebroeck (300 hurdles, 43.95) had first-place finishes for the Laker boys. Minnewaska also won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:37.82.

NLS’ Brycen Christensen set a personal record in the long jump, winning with a distance of 19 feet, 11 inches.

The Lakers’ Lauryn Ankeny won the girls 300 hurdles with a PR of 48.15. Jayda Kolstoe won the discus (102-4) and the shot put (34-9) and Minnewaska’s 4x800 relay won with a time of 10:04.61.

Also setting a PR was NLS’ Katelyn Delzer after winning the 200 dash in 27.44.

Dave Sieben Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 206 … (2) Minnewaska 127 … (3) New London-Spicer 104 … (4) Albany 90.5 … (5) Upsala/Swanville 42 … (6) Long Prairie/Grey Eagle 33 … (7) St. John’s Prep 31 … (8) Melrose 26.5 … (9) Staples-Motley 21 … (10) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 11 … (11) St. Cloud Christian 6

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, EVW/K, 16.17

300 HURDLES – (1) Lauryn Ankeny, Minn., 48.15 … (3) Eleanor Madsen, NLS, 51.33

100 DASH – (1) B. Kuechle, EVW/K, 13.69 … (2) Katelyn Delzer, NLS, 13.76

200 DASH – (1) Delzer, NLS, 27.44 … (2) Mya Lindemann, Minn., 27.67

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVW/K, 58.78 … (3) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn., 1:00.63

800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVW/K, 2:22.22

1,600 RUN – (1) Olivia Goebel, A, 5:18.39 … (2) Peyton Dahl, NLS, 5:56.59

3,200 RUN – (1) Olivia Pauly, SJP, 11:16.37

4X100 RELAY – (1) EVW/K, 51.27 … (2) NLS (Delzer, Ellary Peterson, Ayla Caskey, Emma Madison), 52.01

4X200 RELAY – (1) EVW/K, 1:47.45 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Dacia Fleury, Lindemann), 1:51.69

4X400 RELAY – (1) EVW/K, 4:08.83 … (2) Minnewaska (Stark, Dahl, Ankeny, Luetmer), 4:14.51

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Brooke Kolstoe, Stark, Luetmer, Ankeny), 10:04.61

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, EVW/K, 5-3 … (2) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-3

LONG JUMP – (1) Bri. Kuechle, EVW/K, 17-1.25 … (2) Peterson, NLS, 16-4

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Alyssa Young, U/S, 33-0.50 … (2) Luetmer, Minn., 32-5.25 … (3) Fleury, 32-4.50

POLE VAULT – (1) Leya Teicher, EVW/K, 9-6 … (2) Avery Dierenfeld, NLS, 8-0 … (3) Phemie Oeltjen, Minn., 8-0 … (5) Lexi Bosek, Minn., 8-0

DISCUS – (1) Jayda Kolstoe, Minn., 102-4

SHOT PUT – (1) J. Kolstoe, Minn., 34-9

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 138 … (2) Minnewaska 119.5 … (3) Staples-Motley 82 … (4) New London-Spicer 81 … (5) Albany 73 … (6) St. John’s Prep 59 … (7) Upsala/Swanville 50 … (8) Long Prairie/Grey Eagle 45 … (9) Melrose 23.5 … (10) St. Cloud Christian 18 … (11) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Caleb Bitz, LP/GE, 17.60 … (2) Owen Meulebroeck, Minn., 17.62 … (3) Preston Linder, NLS, 18.16

300 HURDLES – (1) Meulebroeck, Minn., 43.95 … (2) Hunter Stadsvold, Minn., 45.45

100 DASH – (1) Austin Weite, SM, 11.65

200 DASH – (1) Bitz, LP/GE, 22.97

400 DASH – (1) Maeson Tank, Minn., 52.06 … (3) Daniel Vanderwerf, NLS, 55.46

800 RUN – (1) Zach Meyer, SJP, 2:00.17

1,600 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, EVW/K, 4:38.09

3,200 RUN – (1) Nick Hansen, SJP, 9:49.56 … (3) Zachary Palmer, Minn., 11:08.20

4X100 RELAY – (1) Staples-Motley, 45.15 … (2) NLS (Brycen Christensen, Mason Delzer, Carter Herman, Isaiah Wendlandt), 45.31 … (3) Minnewaska (Asante Adams, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer), 46.11

4X200 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Meyer, Harvey, Meulebroeck, Adams), 1:37.82

4X400 RELAY – (1) St. John’s Prep, 3:30.43 … (3) NLS (Chase Marxhausen, Nate Nelson, Vanderwerf, Ben Wookey), 3:48.78

4X800 RELAY – (1) St. John’s Prep, 8:20.64 … (2) Minnewaska (James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank), 8:44.30

HIGH JUMP – (1) Joseph Guthrie, U-S, 5-11

LONG JUMP – (1) Christensen, NLS, 19-11 … (2) Isaiah Wendlandt, NLS, 19-7.50

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Sawyer Ferdon, SM, 40-1.50

POLE VAULT – (1) Turner Beachy, SM, 12-0 … (2) Jayce Kovarik, Minn., 11-6

DISCUS – (1) Noah Stommes, EVW/K, 129-7

SHOT PUT – (1) Stommes, EVW/K, 42-11.75