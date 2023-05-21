Track and field: Minnewaska Lakers' girls find the right mix

STILLWATER — The Minnewaska girls’ 4x800-meter relay is doing plenty of shuffling around.

In Saturday’s Class A State True Team Championship Meet, the Lakers threw out the quartet of Brooke Kolstoe, Makena Thoen, Olivia Danielson and McKenzie Luetmer in hopes of strengthening the team’s overall performance. They ended up winning the first race of the day in 10 minutes, 10.11 seconds.

“We’ve had different relays for conference, today (for True Team) and for Tuesday’s sub-section meet,” said Minnewaska head coach Jennifer Johnsrud. “There’s a different philosophy for (True Team) and we’re looking for a really balanced team. Come sub-section time, we’re trying to get relays to advance to that next level.”

That strong start helped the Lakers to a fourth-place finish with a team score of 459.5. Luverne won the girls’ title with 551, followed by Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland (510) and Chatfield (473.5).

“Overall, it’s where we expected to be,” Johnsrud said. “We were hoping for top three, which we got very close to.”

Willmar sophomore Dacia Fleury nears the sand pit in the girls' triple jump in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Along with running as the anchor leg of the 4x800, Luetmer picked up another win for the Lakers. She was first in the 400 dash in 59.14. She also took fifth in the 200 at 27.12.

“Her senior leadership has just been remarkable all season,” Johnsrud said of Luetmer. “She’s stepped up to the plate. She has a lot of experience in state meets, which is really helpful for us.”

Minnewaska had a pair of third-place finishes. Jayda Kolstoe broke the school record in the shot put with a third-place toss of 38 feet, 10.75 inches. Lauryn Ankeny also took third in the 300 hurdles at 48.56.

Dacia Fleury placed third in the triple jump at 33-0.5.

Paynesville senior Rebekah Walz clears the bar at 10 foot, 3 inches in the girls' pole vault in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Walz clears the bar

There’s been an air of uncertainty for Paynesville senior Rebekah Walz.

A pole vaulter for the Bulldogs, Walz missed last season with an ACL tear. Then in the week leading up to True Team, Walz got a new pole in hopes of breaking the school record height of 10-6.

“Earlier in the season, it was a lot more stressful; I was stressed the season wouldn't go as well as my sophomore season,” Walz said.

“But it’s going better now. It’s kind of cool to see it all come together after coming back.”

With a personal best vault of 10-3 Saturday, Walz won the pole vault, beating Jackson County Central’s Peyton Hanson by three inches.

Not knowing how it’d go with a new pole, Walz caught on quickly after it arrived.

Paynesville sophomore Madison Wendlandt competes in the girls' 1,600-meter run in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“The new pole has a higher weight so it can throw me higher and throw me quicker,” Walz said. “My first vault on it was pretty good; it’s a pole I was ready for.”

With renewed confidence and new equipment, Walz won’t wait long to go for a school record vault.

“Next meet, we’re going for 10-7 just to beat it,” Walz said with a smile.

Paynesville played ninth in the girls team standings with 394 points.

Madison Wendlandt had a pair of top-five finishes, placing fourth in the 3,200 (11:58.49) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:22.22). Brooklyn Frank was fourth in the 100 at 13.03 and Cloey Kolb was fourth in the 200 at 27.09. The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay was second at 52.59, behind Chatfield’s 51.41.

Montevideo junior Francis O'Malley tosses the shot put in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

O’Malley leads Monte boys

It was a varied True Team meet for Montevideo’s Francis O’Malley.

He won both the boys shot put and discus. Atypical of a thrower, he also ran in the Thunder Hawks’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

“With how busy I am in these big meets, it helps with the nerves a lot,” O’Malley said. “It’s a good balance. Running keeps me going and gets me ready for throws. And then throws keep me ready for running.”

Montevideo placed eighth as a team with 392.5. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted was the boys team champ with 561, followed by Sauk Centre with 539 and Maple River with 518.5.

“All we wanted was a chance and we got it, so now moving on next Thursday starts off with (sub-sections),” O’Malley said. “Everybody knows their job and we have to follow what the coaches say and execute.”

O’Malley’s first win came in the shot put with a toss of 54-2.5. He was the only boys thrower to break 50 feet. Pierz’ Ian Oberfeld was second at 48-4.75.

Montevideo junior Edan Smith takes off at the start of the boys' 100-meter dash in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Once it came off, I had confidence it was going to go far and get the job done,” O’Malley said.

He followed that up with a win in discus at 157-4. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Lucas Nikoloski was runner-up at 145-0.

While two victories is nice, O’Malley doesn’t plan on resting on his laurels.

“Throwing, you have to focus on yourself,” he said. “As nice as it is to see how others are doing, I just have to make sure I’m not getting complacent. As nice as it is to get first, it’s not going to happen every meet if I don’t have that attitude to come in and do my best.”

Montevideo’s Braden Nelson added a third-place finish in the pole vault, clearing 12-3. Jacob Ochsendorf was fourth in both the 110 hurdles (16.18) and 300 hurdles (42.14). The Thunder Hawks’ 4x800 was also fourth in 8:47.48.