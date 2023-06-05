99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Track and field roundup: Bevy of Willmar Cardinals, NLS Wildcats head to the state meet

Willmar gets 3 more relays, 4 more individuals to St. Michael after the final day of the Section 8AA championships while New London-Spicer has its 4x100 girls relay and Danica Pederson headed to state

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 9:18 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Willmar is sending three relay teams and four more individuals and New London-Spicer has added one relay team to the Class AA meet after Saturday’s Section 8AA championships.

Both the Willmar boys and girls 4x800-meter relay teams finished in second place. The boys team of Kadar Muhumed, Brandon Zepeda, Fathi Dubet and Sully Anez had a qualifying time of 8 minutes, 12.80 seconds to take second behind Alexandria’s 8:09.12. The girls team of Sophia Negen, Gabby Martinez, Hannah Quinn and Erin Eilers qualified with a time of 9:52.67 behind Alexandria’s 9:32.41.

Willmar’s 4x400 girls relay also qualified for state. The team of Quinn, Lauren Eilers, Lyndi Koosman and Mallory Beier took first place at 4:00.96.

Koosman also qualified for the pole vault and the triple jump. She reached 10 feet, 8 inches in the pole vault, her career best, and 35-9.25 in the triple jump.

Willmar had three boys qualify individually. Will Sportel qualified for the 300-meter hurdles with a personal best of 40.33, good for second place. Sam Raitz placed second in the 400 dash with a time of 51.08 to qualify. Anez took second in the 3,200 run with a personal best of 9:41.65 to qualify.

As for New London-Spicer, the Wildcats’ girls 4x100 relay team (Ayla Caskey, Katelyn Delzer, Ellary Peterson and Emma Madison) qualified for the state meet through the Minnesota State High School League qualifying standards.

The squad took third place with a time of 49.92. The state qualifying time is 49.92.

NLS’ girls 49.92 in the 4x100 marks a school record. The previous marker of 50.81 was set on May 16 at the Wright County Conference West Championships.

Willmar qualifiers from Saturday join teammates who previously qualified. That includes Lauren Eilers and Sully Anez in the 3,200 run and Koda Helfinstine and Tyler Evans in the pole vault.

NLS’ 4x100 team will join Danica Pederson at the state meet. She previously qualified in the high jump through the state’s qualifying standards.

The Class AA prelims take place at 9 a.m. Friday with the finals set for 9 a.m. Saturday. The meets are at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Section 8AA

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Alexandria 168 … (2) Rocori 132.5 … (3) Detroit Lakes 95 … (4) Willmar 69 … (5) Pequot Lakes 67 … (6) Thief River Falls 45.5 … (7) New London-Spicer 33 … (8) Albany 32 … (9) Fergus Falls 30 … (10) Melrose 15 … (11) East Grand Forks 9 … (12) Little Falls 6 

Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Cecelia Woods, R, 15.06
300 HURDLES – (1) Woods, R, 45.50
100 DASH – (1) Kendra Mehrkens, TRF, 12.30
200 DASH – (1) Mehrkens, TRF, 25.25
400 DASH – (1) Alison Krasky, Alex., 59.79
800 RUN – (1) Calia Chaney, PL, 2:14.99
1,600 RUN – (1) Jaelyn Miller, Alex., 5:00.43
3,200 RUN – (1) Lauren Eilers, W, 10:55.26
4X100 RELAY – (1) Detroit Lakes, 49.08 … (3) New London-Spicer (Ayla Caskey, Katelyn Delzer, Ellary Peterson, Emma Madison), 49.92
4X200 RELAY – (1) Rocori, 1:44.44
4X400 RELAY – (1) Willmar (Hannah Quinn, Lauren Eilers, Lyndi Koosman, Mallory Beier), 4:00.96
4X800 RELAY – (1) Alexandria, 9:32.41 … (2) Willmar (Sophia Negen, Gabby Martinez, Hannah Quinn, Erin Eilers), 9:52.67
HIGH JUMP – (1) Grace Gunderson, DL, 5-5 … (3) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-3
LONG JUMP – (1) Ava Thoennes, R, 17-9.5
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Kate Van Erp, R, 36-8 … (2) Koosman, W, 35-9.25
POLE VAULT – (1) Jerzie Horner, DL, 10-8 … (2) Koosman, W, 10-8
DISCUS – (1) Elise Magaard, Alex., 127-1
SHOT PUT – (1) Amelia Davis, PL, 39-3.5 … (3) Makenna Larson, W, 36-2

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 156.5 … (2) Willmar 92 … (3) Rocori 88 … (4) Detroit Lakes 78.5 … (5) Little Falls 69 … (6) Pequot Lakes 61 … (7) Fergus Falls 53 … (8) Albany 48 … (9) East Grand Forks 22 … (10) Thief River Falls 17 … (11) New London-Spicer 10 … (12) Melrose 6 

Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Samuel Williams, Alex., 15.23
300 HURDLES – (1) Otto Anderson, Alex., 39.72 … (2) Will Sportel, W, 40.33
100 DASH – (1) Ethan Carrier, DL, 10.93
200 DASH – (1) Isaiah Brown, Alex., 22.28
400 DASH – (1) Evan Thomas, DL, 50.84 … (2) Sam Raitz, W, 51.08
800 RUN – (1) Wyatt Baum, LF, 2:00.29
1,600 RUN – (1) Vincent Kaluza, R, 4:25.27
3,200 RUN – (1) Eli Hall, PL, 9:34.57 … (2) Sully Anez, W, 9:41.65
4X100 RELAY – (1) Detroit Lakes, 42.74 … (3) Willmar (Evan Burgess, Romero Trevino, Jacob Flannigan, Ezra May), 44.77
4X200 RELAY – (1) Little Falls, 1:30.48
4X400 RELAY – (1) Alexandria, 3:29.57
4X800 RELAY – (1) Alexandria, 8:09.12 … (2) Willmar (Kadar Muhumed, Brandon Zepeda, Fathi Dubet, Sully Anez), 8:12.80
HIGH JUMP – (1) Tysen Gerads, Alb., 6-2
LONG JUMP – (1) Evan Kludt, Alex, 21-0.75
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Shane Zierden, FF, 43-5.25
POLE VAULT – (1) Koda Helfinstine, W, 11-11 … (2) Tyler Evans, W, 11-11
DISCUS – (1) Alexander Jensen, FF, 149-0
SHOT PUT – (1) Jensen, FF, 55-6

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
