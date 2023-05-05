Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Track and field roundup: Litchfield Dragons earns a pair of 2nds at Essler Invite

Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield boys finish behind Sauk Centre, girls take 2nd to EVW/K

NLS junior Carter Herman lands in the sand pit after a long jump attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Michael Lyne
May 04, 2023 at 11:16 PM

NEW LONDON — The Litchfield track and field teams both placed second at the Essler Invite Thursday at New London-Spicer High School.

The Dragon girls finished with 98.5 points, trailing Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball’s 158.5. On the boys’ side, Litchfield’s 111 only trailed Sauk Centre’s winning score of 146.

Litchfield junior Lukas Kuehl sprints towards the finish line of the boys 4x200-meter relay at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Raina Kaping had a strong outing for the Litchfield girls. She finished first in the 100-meter dash in 13.03 seconds. She also won the pole vault after clearing a height of 10 feet, 8 inches. Kaping was the runner-up in the 200 (27.00) and was on the third-place 4x100 relay team (51.93).

The Dragon girls also got two wins in the throwing events. Grace Schmidt was the winner in discus (108-11) and Jaelyn Baseman won the shot put (38-3.5).

Minnewaska’s Lauryn Ankeny took first in the 1,600 run (5:34.68) and Paynesville’s Madison Wendlandt took first in the 3,200 (12:00.92).

For host New London-Spicer, Danica Pederson won the high jump after clearing 5-2.

Paynesville senior Rebekah Walz clears the bar on the girls' pole vault at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Litchfield boys had a pair of relay wins. The 4x200, with Jarrison Jackman, Blake Aller, Xander Chvatal and Lukas Kuehl, won at 1:34.59. That same quartet took first in the 4x400 relay at 3:31.38.

TJ Christensen also had a pair of Litchfield wins in the discus (152-1) and shot put (55-6.5). Blake Aller tacked on another victory in the 200 (22.38).

Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
By  Joe Brown

Minnewaska had a pair of first-place finishes from Maeson Tank (400, 51.76) and Jayce Kovarik (pole vault, 11-6).

NLS’ 4x100 relay, with Mason Delzer, Brody Duke, Brycen Christensen and Carter Herman, placed first at 45.90.

NLS freshman Danica Pederson goes for an attempt in the girls high jump at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Essler Invite

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 158.5 … (2) Litchfield 98.5 … (3) Minnewaska 92.33 … (4) Annandale 82.33 … (5) Paynesville 75 … (6) New London-Spicer 72.5 .. (7) Sauk Centre 30 … (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 29 … (9) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 25.33 … (10) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 11.5 … (11) Melrose 9 … (12) Hancock 8 … (13) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6 … (14) St. Cloud Christian 3
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, EVWK, 16.13 … (3) Finley Anfinson, Pay, 17.67
300 HURDLES – (1) Mylea Monahan, GSL, 47.24 … (3) Lauryn Ankeny, Min, 49.78
100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, L, 13.03 … (2) Brooklyn Frank, Pay, 13.16
200 DASH – (1) Monahan, GSL, 26.69 … (2) Raina Kaping, L, 27.00 … (3) McKenzie Luetmer, Min, 27.36
400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVWK 58.90 … (3) Luetmer, Min, 1:00.62
800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVWK, 2:25.02 … (2) Kayla Reuss, NLS, 2:30.47
1,600 RUN – (1) Ankeny, Min, 5:34.68 … (3) Grace Roberg, Pay, 5:44.15
3,200 RUN – (1) Madison Wendlandt, Pay, 12:00.92 … (3) Elsey Hagen, Min, 12:51.28
4X100 RELAY – (1) NLS (Ayla Caskey, Ellary Peterson, Katelyn Delzer, Emma Madison) 51.75 … (2) Paynesville (Walz, Frank, Katie Uhlenkamp, Cloey Kolb) 51.92 … (3) Litchfield (Josy Turck, Kaping, Eden Harless, Lillia Chvatal) 51.93
4X200 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 1:48.25 … (3) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Lyla Stadtherr, Mya Lindemann) 1:54.77
4X400 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 4:10.67 … (2) Minnewaska (Stark, Dahl, Makena Thoen, Ankeny) 4:21.50
4X800 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 10:14.11 … (2) Minnewaska (Brooke Kolstoe, Thoen, Kiearra Wilmes, Luetmer) 10:30.04
HIGH JUMP – (1) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-2 … (3t) Greta Hansen, L, 5-0
LONG JUMP – (1) Bri. Kuechle, EVWK, 17-4.75 … (2) Peterson, NLS, 17-1
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Carlie Hermes, Ann, 35-7 … (3) Luetmer, Min, 31-8
POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 10-8 … (2) Rebekah Walz, Pay, 9-6 … (3t) Avery Dierenfeld, NLS, 8-6
DISCUS – (1) Grace Schmidt, L, 108-11 … (3) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 98-6
SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, L, 38-3.5 … (2) Jayda Kolstoe, Min, 34-5
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Sauk Centre 146 … (2) Litchfield 111 … (3) Annandale 108 … (4) Minnewaska 95 … (5) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 66 … (6) New London-Spicer 43 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 40 … (8) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 38 … (9) Hancock 26 … (10) St. Cloud Christian 15 … (11) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 10 … (12) Paynesville 3 … (13) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1 … (14) Melrose 0
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Darius Alston, Ann, 16.54
300 HURDLES – (1) Aaron Kerfeld, SC, 43.59 … (3) Owen Meulebroeck, Min, 43.99
100 DASH – (1) Joe Healy, Ann, 11.82 … (3) Brycen Christensen, NLS, 12.00
200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, L, 22.38 … (3) Lukas Kuehl, L, 23.23
400 DASH – (1) Maeson Tank, Min, 51.76
800 RUN – (1) Will Massman, Ann, 2:04.11 … (2) Tank, Min, 2:06.86
1,600 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 4:22.15
3,200 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, EVWK, 10:14.16 … (3) August Swenson, L, 11:05.38
4X100 RELAY – (1) NLS (Mason Delzer, Brody Duke, Christensen, Carter Herman) 45.90
4X200 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Garrison Jackman, Aller, Xander Chvatal, Kuehl), 1:34.59
4X400 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Kuehl, Jackman, Chvatal, Aller) 3:31.38
4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank) 8:38.52 … (3) ACGC (Casey Struthers, Jevon Williams, Cooper Overson, Mason Johnson) 9:15.78
HIGH JUMP – (1) Jackson Koehl, Han, 6-0 … (2) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-10
LONG JUMP – (1) Sawyer Kaczmarek, GSL, 19-11.75 … (3) Nick Nelson, L, 19-8
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Nathaniel Lahr, SC, 39-2.75 … (3) Blake Andreas, Min, 38-1.5
POLE VAULT – (1) Kovarik, Min, 11-6
DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 152-1
SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, L, 55-6.5 … (2) Jacob Dietel, L, 47-10

YME Invitational

The BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart girls and the Montevideo boys were the top teams at the YME Invitational at Granite Falls.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 149.50 … (2) MACCRAY/Renville County West 132.50 … (3) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 122.50 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 116 … (5) Yellow Medicine East 50.50 … (6) Montevideo 40 … (7) Central Minnesota Christian School 29 … (8) Ortonville 23
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Ava Noble, B/KMS, 17.95 … (2) Ayiana Hastad, LQPV/DB, 18.43 … (3) Emma Thein, MACCRAY/RCW, 18.48
300 HURDLES – (1) Allison Milbrandt, BOLD/BLHS, 48.99 … (2) Noble, B/KMS, 50.30 … (3) Kya Elfering, BOLD/BLHS, 53.21
100 DASH – (1) Libby McGeary, B/KMS, 13.61 … (2) Adelyn Plagge, MACCRAY/RCW, 13.65 … (3) Carene Jean Louis, CMCS, 13.74
200 DASH – (1) Mari Ryberg, BOLD/BLHS, 27.93 … (2) Jean Louis, CMCS, 28.34 … (3) Mya Conroy, LQPV/DB, 28.56
400 DASH – (1) Amber Rosemeier, B/KMS, 1:02.24 … (2) Brielle Janssen, MACCRAY/RCW, 1:02.46 … (3) Anjali Pullan, YME, 1:04.34 
800 RUN – (1) Taylor Wood, LQPV/DB, 2:34.34 … (2) Frida Barrera, MACCRAY/RCW, 2:35.00 … (3) Kenzie Visser, BOLD/BLHS, 2:39.03
1,600 RUN – (1) Kaida Helgenset, B/KMS, 5:49.34 … (2) Chloe Gloege, LQPV/DB, 5:52.18 … (3) Sam Hultgren, MACCRAY/RCW, 5:52.87 
3,200 RUN – (1) Keeley Jansen, BOLD/BLHS, 13:39.78 … (2) Gloege, LQPV/DB, 13:50.91 … (3) Brooklyn Sterud, LQPV/DB, 14:57.88
4X100 RELAY – (1) B/KMS, 52.87 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW, 53.55 … (3) BOLD/BLHS, 53.67
4X200 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS, 1:51.24 … (2) B/KMS, 1:54.37 … (3) MACCRAY/RCW, 1:56.52
4X400 RELAY – (1) MACCRAY/RCW, 4:22.38 … (2) BOLD/BLHS, 4:24.31 … (3) B/KMS, 4:32.84
4X800 RELAY – (1) MACCRAY/RCW, 10:33.72 … (2) LQPV/DB, 11:02.28 … (3) BOLD/BLHS, 11:05.34
HIGH JUMP – (1) Carly Tolifson, B/KMS, 5-0 … (2) Hastad, LQPV/DB, 4-10 … (3) Visser, BOLD/BLHS, 4-8
LONG JUMP – (1t) Teagan Epema, Montevideo, 15-0 … (1t) Lainey Braulick, BOLD/BLHS, 15-0 … (3) McGeary, B/KMS, 14-11
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Nicole Rillo, YME, 31-6 … (2) Brenna Winters, Montevideo, 30-0 … (3) Hastad, LQPV/DB, 29-8.50
POLE VAULT – (1) Callie Jaenisch, MACCRAY/RCW, 7-6 … (2) Izzy Wirth, B/KMS, 7-6 … (3) Klaira Shackelford, YME, 7-0 
DISCUS – (1) Emerson Tatge, MACCRAY/RCW, 93-8.5 … (2) Rabe, Ortonville, 82-4 … (3) Paige Meyer, LQPV/DB, 80-9.50
SHOT PUT – (1) Chloe Rabe, Ortonville, 34-10 … (2) Catherine Frank, BOLD/BLHS, 30-5 … (3) Jaselen Jimenez, YME, 29-6
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Montevideo 179 … (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 111.50 … (3) MACCRAY/Renville County West 99.50 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 98.50 … (5) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 87 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian 58.50 … (7) Ortonville 27 … (8) Yellow Medicine East 18
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Jacob Ochsendorf, Montevideo, 16.55 … (2) DeAndre Holloway, B/KMS, 17.36 … (3) Devin Ashling, Montevideo, 17.98 
300 HURDLES – (1) Ochsendorf, Montevideo, 43.02 … (2) Dwight Whitebuffalo, YME, 43.40 … (3) Quin Peterson, B/KMS, 46.58
100 DASH – (1) Hunter Kallstrom, B/KMS, 11.27 … (2) Sebastian Cisneros, MACCRAY/RCW, 11.84 … (3) Brady Heiling, MACCRAY/RCW, 11.96 
200 DASH – (1) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 23.51 … (2) Nathan Gustafson, Ortonville, 24.37 … (3) Ryan Harrington, CMCS, 24.86 
400 DASH – (1) Javin Mungai, MACCRAY/RCW, 53.74 … (2) Ethan Andresen, Montevideo, 56.14 … (3) Adrian Norman, Montevideo, 56.33
800 RUN – (1) Brady Andrews, Montevideo, 2:11.53 … (2) Adam VanBinsbergen, Montevideo, 2:16.53 … (3) Nelson Velasquez, Montevideo, 2:17.84
1,600 RUN – (1) Gavin Carl, LQPV/DB, 4:56.41 … (2) Noah Johnson, B/KMS, 5:13.12 … (3) Niko Garcia, BOLD/BLHS, 5:18.88
3,200 RUN – (1) Carl, LQPV/DB, 11:00.66 … (2) Carson Lynner, Montevideo, 11:33.34 … (3) Dylan Castillo, YME, 12:09.22
4X100 RELAY – (1) MACCRAY/RCW, 44.30 … (2) CMCS, 45.62 … (3) B/KMS, 45.81 
4X200 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS, 1:33.25 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW, 1:34.40 … (3) CMCS, 1:36.71
4X400 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS, 3:39.84 … (2) Montevideo, 3:44.75 … (3) B/KMS, 3:57.91 
4X800 RELAY – (1) Montevideo, 9:08.74 … (2) Ortonville, 9:38.52 … (3) LQPV/DB, 10:00.93
HIGH JUMP – (1) Brayson Boike, LQPV/DB, 6-0 … (2) Jordan Warne, MACCRAY/RCW, 5-8 … (3) Ethin Mammen, CMCS, 5-6
LONG JUMP – (1) Ryan King, BOLD/BLHS, 20-11 … (2) Boike, LQPV/DB, 20-4 … (3) Caleb Voogt, CMCS, 19-9
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Boike, LQPV/DB, 40-11 … (2) Eli Hegland, LQPV/DB, 39-1 … (3) Ashling, Montevideo, 37-3.50
POLE VAULT – (1) Braden Nelson, Montevideo, 12-6 … (2) Zane Boen, BOLD/BLHS, 10-6 … (3) Ashling, Montevideo, 9-0
DISCUS – (1) Francis O’Malley, Montevideo, 156-4 … (2) Wieberdink, MACCRAY/RCW, 138-1 … (3) Stevie McMath, BOLD/BLHS, 117-10.50
SHOT PUT – (1) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 49-9 … (2) Heiling, MACCRAY/RCW, 44-3 … (3) Nathan Wieberdink, MACCRAY/RCW, 41-2

