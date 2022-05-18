Track and field roundup: Minnewaska girls, Morris/CA boys take conference titles

GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska girls and Morris/Chokio-Alberta boys track and field teams are well on their way to winning West Central Conference championships.

Seventeen of the 18 events were able to get in at Minnewaska High School before weather forced the meet to be suspended. The final events, the boys and girls pole vault, will be competed at 1 p.m. Wednesday back in Glenwood.

The Minnewaska girls have 161 points, followed by Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg with 89 and Morris/CA with 87. The Lakers swept all four relay events. They also got a win in the 400-meter dash with McKenzie Luetmer taking the top spot in 59.63 seconds.

The Morris/CA boys have 146 points, ahead of second-place Sauk Centre (127) and third-place Montevideo (111). Ethan Lebrija had three victories for the Tigers: the 100 dash (11.19); 200 dash (22.80); and long jump (20-11.25). Derek Waldbeser also grabbed a win for MCA in the high jump at 5-10.

West Central championships

GIRLS TEAM SCORING (through 17 events) -- (1) Minnewaska 161 … (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 89 … (3) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 87 … (4) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 79 … (5t) Melrose; and West Central Area 75 … (7) Montevideo 56 … (8) Sauk Centre 40

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Olivia Lebrija, MCA, 16.45 … (2) Emma Kovarik, Min, 17.24 … (3) Ava Chevalier, Min, 17.25

300 HURDLES – (1) Avery Koenen, Mon, 47.94 … (2) Allison Milbrandt, B/B, 49.82 … (3) Kovarik, Min, 50.21

100 DASH – (1) Lydia Fynboh, MCA, 13.01 … (2) Lebrija, MCA, 13.21 … (3) Carly Tolifson, B/KMS, 13.31

200 DASH – (1) Tolifson, B/KMS, 27.97 … (3) Mya Lindemann, Min, 28.49

400 DASH – (1) McKenzie Luetmer, Min, 59.63 … (2) Lauryn Ankeny, Min, 1:01.60 … (3) Amber Rosemeier, B/KMS, 1:02.42

800 RUN – (1) Lexi Bright, WCA, 2:22.01 … (2) Olivia Danielson, Min, 2:25.16

1,600 RUN – (1) Bright, WCA, 5:35.47 … (2) Kenzie Visser, B/B, 5:48.35

3,200 RUN – (1) Hailey Werk, MCA, 12:19.49

4X100 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska 52.63 … (2) Morris/CA 53.99 … (3) BOLD/BLHS 54.84

4X200 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska 1:52.47 … (2) Benson/KMS 1:54.65 … (3) Montevideo 1:55.78

4X400 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska 4:22.03 … (2) Benson/KMS 4:31.35

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska 10:07.71 … (2) Benson/KMS 10:40.13 … (3) Morris/CA 10:44.77

HIGH JUMP – (1) Koenen, Mon, 5-0 … (3t) Savannah Peterson, B/KMS; Kenzie Visser, B/B; and Tolifson, B/KMS, 4-8

LONG JUMP – (1) Isabelle Jaenicke, Mel, 15-11.5 … (3) Teagan Epema, Mon, 15-3.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Koenen, Mon, 34-1.5 … (2) Kovarik, Min, 33-0

POLE VAULT – n/a

DISCUS – (1) Abby Meyers, B/B, 93-8 … (2) Jayda Kolstoe, Min, 92-3

SHOT PUT – (1) Meyers, B/B, 33-1 … (2) Kolstoe, Min, 30-5.75

BOYS TEAM SCORING (through 17 events) -- (1) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 146 … (2) Sauk Centre 127 … (3) Montevideo 111 … (4) Minnewaska 79 … (5) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75 … (6) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 68 … (7) West Central Area 31 .. (8) Melrose 22

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Macoy Thiesen, SC, 16.28 … (2) Jacob Ochsendorf, Mon, 16.66 … (3) Colter Johnson, B/B, 16.84

300 HURDLES – (1) Thiesen, SC, 43.08 … (2) Johnson, B/B, 43.20

100 DASH – (1) Ethan Lebrija, MCA, 11.19 … (2) Trey Hunt, MCA, 11.55 … (3) Gage Rogers, Min, 11.82

200 DASH – (1) Lebrija, MCA, 22.80 … (2) Hunt, MCA, 23.51 … (3) Stevie McMath, B/B, 23.97

400 DASH – (1) Thomas Dineen, B/KMS, 53.34 … (2) Noah Danielson, Min, 53.73 … (3) Jack Tollefson, MCA, 54.11

800 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 2:00.16 … (2) Maeson Tank, Min, 2:04.00 … (3) Landon Thompson, B/KMS, 2:08.27

1,600 RUN – (1) Kampsen, SC, 4:55.01 … (2) Connor Walz, Mon, 5:02.37 … (3) Brady Andrews, Mon, 5:05.64

3,200 RUN – (1) Andrews, Mon, 10:49.05

4X100 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS 44.66 … (2) Morris/CA 45.45 … (3) Minnewaska 45.56

4X200 RELAY – (1) Montevideo 1:37.41 … (2) Benson/KMS 1:37.82 … (3) Minnewaska 1:38.07

4X400 RELAY – (1) Benson/KMS 3:39.94 … (2) BOLD/BLHS 3:41.69 … (3) Minnewaska 3:42.26

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska 8:36.93 … (2) Benson/KMS 8:37.84 … (3) Morris/CA 9:09.28

HIGH JUMP – (1) Derek Waldbeser, MCA, 5-10 … (2) Danielson, Min, 5-10 … (3) Hunt, MCA, 5-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Lebrija, MCA, 20-11.25 … (2) Ryan King, B/B, 19-4 … (3) Hunter Borer, B/B, 19-2.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Andrew Van Binsbergen, Mon, 40-5.5 … (3) Max Lietz, MCA, 37.8.25

POLE VAULT – n/a

DISCUS – (1) Francis O’Malley, Mon, 138-2 … (3) Monte Fehr, MCA, 115-3

SHOT PUT – (1) O’Malley, Mon, 51-11.25 … (2) Evan Oberg, MCA, 43-6.75 … (3) Callim Schmitz, Mon, 41-1.5

Wright County championships

Rockford swept the team titles at the Wright County Conference championship meet at Rockford.

The Rocket girls won with a team score of 183.5, besting Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (93) and Litchfield (92). Rockford’s boys won with 155, ahead of Annandale (119) and Dassel-Cokato (115.5).

The Litchfield girls had a pair of wins in the field. Raina Kaping won the pole vault after clearing a height of 10 feet. Jaelyn Baseman secured a victory in the shot put with a toss of 34-8.25.

The New London-Spicer girls finished seventh with 62. Cloe Williams (100-10) and Skyla Sampson (99-9) were 1-2 in the discus. Danica Pederson won the high jump, clearing 5-4.

Litchfield’s boys team placed fourth with 112. The Dragons swept the podium in shot put with Dom Dietel (52-0), TJ Christensen (49-3.75) and Jacob Dietel (48-0.5).

New London-Spicer’s boys finished seventh with 26.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Rockford 183.50 … (2) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 93 … (3) Litchfield 92 … (4) Glencoe-Silver lake 74.5 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 73.5 … (6) Annandale 66 … (7) New London-Spicer 62 … (8) Watertown-Mayer 57.5

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Arianna Paul, HLWW, 16.48 … (3) Riley Joyer, L, 17.42

300 HURDLES – (1) Paul, HLWW, 46.93

100 DASH – (1) Cassia Cady, R, 12.69 … (3) Raina Kaping, L, 13.10

200 DASH – (1) Cady, R, 25.84 … (2) Kaping, L, 27.30

400 DASH – (1) Jane West, R, 1:01.35

800 RUN – (1) Kylee Sauers, R, 2:27.97

1,600 RUN – (1) Malayh Metcalf, G-SL 5:30.18

3,200 RUN – (1) Metcalf, G-SL, 12:11.15

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rockford 50.88 … (3) New London-Spicer 52.60

4X200 RELAY – (1) Glencoe-Silver Lake 1:47.37

4X400 RELAY – (1) Rockford 4:09.57

4X800 RELAY – (1) Rockford 10:08.70 … (3) Litchfield 10:37.36

HIGH JUMP – (1) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-4 … (2) Greta Hansen, L, 5-0

LONG JUMP – (1) Paul, HLWW, 16-9

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Cady, R, 37-2

POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) Cloe Williams, NLS, 100-10 … (2) Skyla Sampson, NLS, 99-9

SHOT PUT – (1) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 34-8.25

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Rockford 155 … (2) Annandale 119 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 115.5 … (4) Litchfield 112 … (5) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 97 … (6) Glencoe-Silver Lake 60 … (7) New London-Spicer 26 … (8) Watertown-Mayer 17.5

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Brandon Knott, HLWW, 16.05

300 HURDLES – (1) Knott, HLWW, 39.92 … (3) Brenden Smith, L, 43.19

100 DASH – (1) Eli Gillman, D-C, 11.10

200 DASH – (1) Gillman, D-C, 23.24 … (3) Blake Aller, L, 23.28

400 DASH – (1) Maxwell Schimelpfenig, A, 51.44 … (3) Lukas Kuehl, L, 52.77

800 RUN – (1) Connor Hallaway, G-SL, 2:03.59

1,600 RUN – (1) Salvador Wirth, A, 4:32.59

3,200 RUN – (1) Wirth, A, 10:07.87 … (3) Ole Rogness, L, 10:45.81

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rockford 44.08 … (3) Litchfield 44.84

4X200 RELAY – (1) Annandale 1:31.82 … (3) Litchfield 1:33.62

4X400 RELAY – (1) Annandale 3:29.22

4X800 RELAY – (1) Annandale 8:48.17

HIGH JUMP – (1) Henry Skinner, R, 6-3 … (3) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-8

LONG JUMP – (1) Lance Luchsinger, HLWW 20-5.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Caleb Richards, R, 42-4.25

POLE VAULT – (1) Brian Schloeder, R, 14-0 … (2) Grant Hubbard, NLS, 13-6

DISCUS – (1) Patrick Andry, R, 137-3 … (2) Dom Dietel, L, 132-11 … (3) TJ Christensen, L, 130-5

SHOT PUT – (1) D. Dietel, L, 52-0 … (2) Christensen, L, 49-3.75 … (3) Jacob Dietel, L, 48-0.5