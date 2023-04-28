Track and field roundup: Minnewaska Lakers girls earn another team title

SAUK CENTRE — The Minnewaska track and field team had a strong outing at the Sauk Centre Invitational on Thursday.

The Minnewaska girls took first place with 137.5 points, ahead of Paynesville’s 90 and Sauk Centre’s 84.5. The Minnewaska boys finished in second place behind Sauk Centre’s 158 and ahead of Montevideo’s 76 and New London-Spicer’s 64.5.

The Lakers girls got individual wins from Lauryn Ankeny, Brooke Kolstoe, Elsey Hagen and Jayda Kolstoe, who won the discus and shot put. Minnewaska also saw wins from its 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams.

On the Lakers boys side, Minnewaska earned a win from its 4x800 team of James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny and Maeson Tank in a time of 9 minutes, 5.96 seconds.

Francis O’Malley had a strong outing for the Montevideo boys, which placed third. He won the discus and shot put and was a member of the Thunder Hawks’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that earned first-place finishes.

Sauk Centre Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Minnewaska 137.5 … (2) Paynesville 90 … (3) Sauk Centre 84.5 … (4) New London-Spicer 76 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 17 … (6) Melrose … (7) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8

Winner and area top three

100 DASH – (1) Brooklyn Frank, P, 13.16 … (2) Cloey Kolb, P, 13.32 … (3) Emma Madison, NLS, 13.49

200 DASH – (1) Kolb, P, 27.40 … (3) Frank, P, 27.90

400 DASH – (1) Lauryn Ankeny, Minn., 1:04.12 … (2) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn., 1:06.01

800 RUN – (1) Brooke Kolstoe, Minn., 2:41.00 … (2) Grace Roberg, P, 2:43.00 … (3) Makena Thoen, Minn., 2:45.90

1,600 RUN – (1) Madison Wendlandt, P, 5:41.80 … (2) Taylor Munsch, NLS, 5:55.90 … (3) Peyton Dahl, NLS, 6:02.10

3,200 RUN – (1) Elsey Hagen, Minn., 13:05.50 … (2) Kiearra Wilmes, Minn., 13:22.00 … (3) Sophia Wallin, Minn., 14:23.00

4X100 RELAY – (1) Paynesville (Rebekah Walz, Frank, Katie Uhlenkamp, Kolb), 53.03 … (2) NLS (Ellary Peterson, Madison, Katelyn Delzer, Ayla Caskey), 53.14 … (3) Minnewaska (Dacia Fleury, Meyer, Lyla Stadtherr, Mya Lindemann), 56.03

4X200 RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre (Madelyn Schuster, Mackenzie Ritter, Nine Thieschafer, Nya Thieschafer), 1:57.48 … (2) Paynesville (Finley Anfinson, Tessa Libbesmeier, Rayna Spanier, Kyleigh Tangen), 2:00.36 … (3) New London-Spicer (Kaitlyn Preheim, Piper Barney, Elle Donner, Averie Turner), 2:06.11

4X400 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Ankeny, Luetmer), 4:27.40 … (3) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (Kenlie Blom, Haley Johnson, Jada Rosenquist, Avary Bierwerth), 4:39.20

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (B. Kolstoe, Dahl, Ankeny, Luetmer), 10:39.51 … (2) Paynesville (Roberg, Gabby Miller, Paige Frenchick, Wendlandt), 11:03.65 … (3) New London-Spicer (Emersyn Hagen, Dahl, Emily Gratton, Munsch), 11:06.05

DISCUS – (1) Jayda Kolstoe, Minn., 116-3.5 … (3) Cloe Williams, NLS, 89-7

SHOT PUT – (1) J. Kolstoe, Minn., 36-6 … (3) Katelynn Tortorella, NLS, 28-11.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Sauk Centre 158 … (2) Minnewaska 82 … (3) Montevideo 76 … (4) New London-Spicer 64.5 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 23.5 … (6) Melrose 20 … (7) Paynesville 6 … (8) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2

Winner and area top three

100 DASH – (1) Fox Huber, Mont., 11.83 … (2) Brycen Christensen, NLS, 11.84

200 DASH – (1) David Gilmore, SC, 23.70 … (2t) Griffin Mayhew, NLS, 24.80

400 DASH – (1) Derick Sorenson, SC, 55.80 … (3) Daniel Vanderwerf, NLS, 56.80

800 RUN – (1) Nathaniel Lahr, SC, 2:13.40 … (3) James Ward, Minn., 2:25.30

1,600 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 4:38.71 … (2) Maeson Tank, Minn., 4:53.87

3,200 RUN – (1) Brady Andrews, Mont., 11:08.20 … (3) Zachary Palmer, Minn., 11:37.00

4X100 RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Francis O’Malley, Edan Smith, Jacob Ochsendorf, Huber), 47.12 … (2) New London-Spicer (Christensen, Isaiah Wendlandt, Carter Herman, Brody Duke), 47.14 … (3) Minnewaska (Tristan O’Neil, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer), 48.79

4X200 RELAY – (1) Montevideo (O’Malley, Ochsendorf, Smith, Huber), 1:35.90 … (3) Minnewaska (Meyer, O’Neil, Owen Meulebroeck, Harvey). 1:38.80

4X400 RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre (Reese Blondin, Sorenson, Lahr, Kampsen), 3:46.70 … (2) Minnewaska (Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank), 3:53.00

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Ward, Kovarik, Ankeny, Tank), 9:05.96 … (2) Montevideo (Brady Andrews, Blake Andrews, Nelson Velasquez, Mads Prytz), 9:17.61

DISCUS – (1) Francis O’Malley, Mont., 125-10

SHOT PUT – (1) Francis O’Malley, Mont., 56-11.5

YME Invitational

BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart’s girls beat MACCRAY/Renville County West to take the title at the wet Al Handahl Invitational at Granite Falls.

BOLD/BLHS scored 139 points. MACCRAY/RCW had 121.5 in the eight-team event.

Through 17 of 18 events on the boys side, BOLD/BLHS led the invitational with 124.17 points. MACCRAY/RCW had 117.17 and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was in third with 79 points.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) BOLD/BLHS 139 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW 121.5 … (3) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 96 … (4) Yellow Medicine East 57 … (5) Wabasso 44 … (6) Central Minnesota Christian 43 … (7) Montevideo 38.5 … (8) Community Christian School 4

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Kalista Bormann, LQPV/DB, 18.42 … (2) Ava Schlomann, BOLD/BLHS, 18.44 … (3) Emma Thein, MACCRAY/RCW, 18.55

300 HURDLES – (1) Sophia Vogel, CMCS, 48.74 … (2) Allison Milbrandt, BOLD/BLHS, 49.76 … (3) Kya Elfering, BOLD/BLHS, 54.15

100 DASH – (1) Katelyn Zeug, W, 13.72 … (3) Carene Jean Louis, CMCS, 14.10

200 DASH – (1) Mari Ryberg, BOLD/BLHS, 28.86 … (2) Avery Koenen, M, 28.95 … (3) Jean Louis, CMCS, 28.96

400 DASH – (1) Brielle Janssen, MACCRAY/RCW, 1:04.87 … (2) Anjali Pullan, YME, 1:05.81 … (3) Addy Tufto, LQPV/DB, 1:08.03

800 RUN – (1) Taylor Wood, LQPV/DB, 2:38.33 … (2) Frida Barrera, MACCRAY/RCW, 2:39.15 … (3) Kenzie Visser, BOLD/BLHS, 2:39.81

1,600 RUN – (1) Sam Hultgren, MACCRAY/RCW, 6:01.39 … (2) Sanjana Pullan, YME, 6:14.15 … (3) Wood, LQPV/DB, 6:25.16

3,200 RUN – (1) Keeley Jansen, BOLD/BLHS, 13:53.69 … (2) Elizabeth Johnson, MACCRAY/RCW, 14:57.19 … (3) Kayloni Dalle, MACCRAY/RCW, 20:00.97

4X100 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS, 53.22 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW, 55.13 … (3) LQPV/DB, 56.70

4X200 RELAY – (1) LQPV/DB, 1:55.69 … (3) Montevideo, 1:58.93

4X400 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS, 4:26.87 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW, 4:35.26 … (3) Montevideo, 4:56.52

4X800 RELAY – (1) MACCRAY/RCW, 10:42.57 … (2) BOLD/BLHS, 11:07.32 … (3) LQPV/DB, 11:16.49

HIGH JUMP – (1) Visser, BOLD/BLHS, 4-10 … (2) Jordan Thein, MACCRAY/RCW, 4-8 … (3) Jamie Novotny, BOLD/BLHS, 4-6

LONG JUMP – (1) Nicole Rillo, YME, 14-8 … (2) Schlomann, BOLD/BLHS, 14-4.25 … (3) Hultgren, MACCRAY/RCW, 13-2.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Vogel, CMCS, 32-7 … (2) Rillo, YME, 31-3.5 … (3) Bormann, LQPV/DB, 28-11

POLE VAULT – (1) Anna Gardeen, BOLD/BLHS, 8-0 … (2) Novotny, BOLD/BLHS, 7-6 … (3t) Klaira Schackelford, YME, 7-0 … (3t) Arabella Howell, YME, 7-0DISCUS – (1) Emerson Tatge, MACCRAY/RCW, 88-5 … (2) Paige Meyer, LQPV/DB, 85-2 … (3) Elizabeth O’Malley, Montevideo, 81-1

SHOT PUT – (1) Tatge, MACCRAY/RCW, 32-2 … (2) Hayley Anderson, LQPV/DB, 31-6 … (3) Meyer, LQPV/DB, 29-11

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- Through 17/18 events: (1) BOLD/BLHS 124.17 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW 117.17 … (3) LQPV/DB 79 … (4) Montevideo 70.17 … (5) CMCS 68.33 … (6) YME 34.17 … (7) Wabasso 20 … (8) CCS 2

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) James Weber, LQP, 16.64 … (2) Jordan Warne, MAC/RCW, 18.51 … (3) Ethan Hersom, LQP, 18.60

300 HURDLES – (1) Weber, LQP, 42.76 … (2) Ivan Barrera, MAC/RCW, 46.19 … (3) Zane Boen, BOLD, 46.73

100 DASH – (1) Chase Hubin, BOLD, 11.61 … (2) Nathan Wieberdink, MAC/RCW, 11.80 … (3) Brady Dahlager, YME, 11.87

200 DASH – (1) Stevie McMath, BOLD, 23.65 … (2) Micah Asake, CMCS, 24.46 … (3) Brayden Marcus, CMCS, 25.79

400 DASH – (1) Adrian Norman, Mont, 56.74 … (2) Marcus, CMCS, 56.78 … (3) Xzavier Mikel, YME, 58.10

800 RUN – (1) Garrett Mulder, CMCS, 2:13.27 … (2) Daniel Frank, BOLD, 2:15.59 … (3) Tim Brouwer, CMCS, 2:17.53

1,600 RUN – (1) Niko Garcia, BOLD, 4:14.72 … (2) Ivan Barrera, MAC/RCW, 4:54.78 … (3) Gavin Carl, LQP, 4:57.98

3,200 RUN – (1) Carl, LQP, 11:09.30 … (2) Barrera, MAC/RCW, 11:21.43 … (3) Carson Lynner, Mnt, 11:33.75

4X100 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS 44.39 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW 46.19 … (3) Wabasso 55.30

4X200 RELAY – (1) MACCRAY/RCW 1:35.33 … (2) CMCS (Marcus, Moses DeGroot, Garrett Mulder, Asake) 1:38.77 … (3) BOLD/BLHS 1:39.68

4X400 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS 3:41.75 … (2) CMCS (Mulder, DeGroot, Logan Roelofs, Asake) 3:51.45 … (3) LQPV/D-B 3:57.27

4X800 RELAY – (1) Montevideo 9:36.11 … (2) Wabasso 9:48.85 … (3) MACCRAY/RCW 9:52.79

HIGH JUMP – (1) Warne, MAC/RCW, 5-10 … (2) Eli Hegland, LQP, 5-8 … (3t) Ethin Mammen, CMCS, Owen Baumgartner, BOLD, Roloefs, CMCS, Sam Miller, MAC/RCW, Dahlager, YME, Devin Ashling, Mont, 5-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Ryan King, BOLD, 19-10.5 … (2) Hubin, BOLD, 18-4.25 … (3) Isaac Post, MAC/RCW, 18-1

TRIPLE JUMP – Stats not available

POLE VAULT – (1) Braden Nelson, Mont, 12-0 … (2) Jack Miller, MAC/RCW, 11-0 … (3) Boen, BOLD, 10-6

DISCUS – (1) Nathan Wieberdink, MAC/RCW, 140-8 … (2) Warne, MAC/RCW 115-11 … (3) Klay Poppe, Mont, 106-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Dahlager, YME, 39-9.25 … (2) Hegland, LQP, 37-5.5 … (3) Ashling, Mont, 35-4.75