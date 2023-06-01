Track and field roundup: Minnewaska sends 7 athletes to state meet

COLLEGEVILLE — Minnewaska is sending six girls and one boy to the state Class A track and field championships.

The seven earned top-two finishes for the Lakers at the Section 5A championships at St. John’s University’s Clemens Stadium.

Paynesville also has two athletes headed to state: pole vaulter Rebekah Walz and Brooklyn Frank in the 100-meter dash.

Minnewaska’s girls took first in two events and second in five on a hot, sunny Wednesday.

Minnewaska’s Lauryn Ankeny won the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.10 seconds. The ninth-grader also was part of the 4x400 and 4x-800 relay teams that earned state berths with second-place finishes.

Lakers ninth-grader Jayda Kolstad won the shot put with a toss of 37 feet. She also took second in the discus with a distance of 106.8.

Minnewaska senior McKenzie Luetmer took second in the 400 with a time of 59.46. She also anchored the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 34-10.25.

Also on the 4x400 relay that finished second were Teagan Stark and Olivia Danielson. Along with Ankeny and Luetmer, they finished in 4:06.28.

The 4x800 team of Brooke Kolstoe, Danielson, Ankey and Luetmer timed in at 9:44.95.

In the boys’ division, Maeson Tank qualified in two events for the Lakers. The junior won the 400 in 51.11 and took second in the 800 in 1:58.12.

Walz had a leap of 10 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault for Paynesville. Frank took second in the 100 with a time of 12.87.

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball won the girls’ team championship with 131 points. St. Cloud Cathedral was second with 103 and Minnewaska was third with 66. Pierz took fourth with 65 and Paynesville was sixth with 51.

In the boys division, Sauk Centre won with a 96.5 to edge second-place Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, which had 93.33. Minnewaska was the top area boys finisher, placing 10th with 37.5 points.

The state Class A meet is June 8-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Section 5A

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 131 … (2) St. Cloud Cathedral 103 … (3) Minnewaska 66 … (4) Pierz 65 … (5) Holdingford 60 … (6) Paynesville 51 … (7) Royalton 47 … (8) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 42.5 … (9) Braham 23 … (10t) Maple Lake 16 … (10t) St. John’s Prep 16 … (12) Sauk Centre 15 … (13) Northwest Nighthawks 13 … (14t) East Central 11 … (14t) Hinckley-Finlayson 11 … (16) Upsala/Swanville 9 … (17) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8.5 … (18) Mille Lacs 8.5 … (19) Ogilvie 5 … (20) Rush City 3

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Ashley Kimman, Pierz, 15.21

300 HURDLES – (1) Lauren Ankeny, Minn, 47.10

100 DASH – (1) Hope Schueller, Cath, 12.73 … (2) Brooklyn Frank, Pay, 12.87

200 DASH – (1) Schueller, Cath, 26.61 … (3) Cloey Kolb, Pay, 26.94

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVWK, 57.43 … (2) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn, 59.46

800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVWK, 2:19.57

1,600 RUN – (1) Olivia Pauly, SJP, 5:11.01 … (3) Grace Roberg, Pay, 5:45.77

3,200 RUN – (1) Clara Schad, Cath, 11:36.74 … (3) Madison Wendlandt, Pay, 11:46.38

4X100 RELAY – (1) EVW/K 50.80

4X200 RELAY – (1) Cathedral 1:46.05

4X400 RELAY – (1) EVW/K 4:04.76 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Olivia Danielson, Ankeny, Luetmer) 4:06.28

4X800 RELAY – (1) Cathedral 9:43.20 … (2) Minnewaska (Brooke Kolstoe, Danielson, Ankeny, Luetmer) 9:44.95

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, EVWK, 5-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Bri. Kuechle, EVWK, 18-4

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Mya Yourczek, Roy, 35-6 … (2) Luetmer, Minn, 34-10.25

POLE VAULT – (1) Rebekah Walz, Pay, 10-7

DISCUS – (1) Allison Skiba, Pierz, 109-4 … (2) Jayda Kolstoe, Minn, 106-8

SHOT PUT – (1) Kolstoe, Minn, 37-0

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Sauk Centre 96.5 … (2) HLWW 93.33 … (3) Cathedral 75.33 … (4) Pierz 71 … (5t) EVW/K 47 … (5t) Holdingford 47 … (7) East Central 43 … (8) Maple Lake 42 … (9) St. John’s Prep 39 … (10) Minnewaska 37.5 … (11) Royalton 25 … (12) USA 23 … (13) Rush City 16.33 … (14) Hinckley-Finlayson 16 … (15) Northwest Nighthawks 15 … (16) St. Cloud Christian 6 … (17) ACGC 5 … (18) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2 .. (19t) Paynesville 1 … (19t) Ogilvie 1

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Brandon Knott, HLWW, 15.17

300 HURDLES – (1) Knott, HLWW, 40.35

100 DASH – (1) Kingsley Okoro, ML, 11.23

200 DASH – (1) Connor Patrick, Hold, 23.44

400 DASH – (1) Maeson Tank, Minn, 51.11

800 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 1:54.82 … (2) Tank, Minn, 1:58.12

1,600 RUN – (1) Kampsen, SC, 4:30.37

3,200 RUN – (1) Nick Hansen, SJP, 9:53.05

4X100 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 44.28

4X200 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 1:32.69

4X400 RELAY – (1) St. John’s Prep 3:26.67

4X800 RELAY – (1) St. John’s Prep 8:01.71 … (3) Minnewaska (James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank) 8:38.17

HIGH JUMP – (1) Nathan Zielinski, EC, 6-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Lance Luchsinger, HLWWW, 21-4.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) James Vannurden, Roy, 42-6.50

POLE VAULT – (1) Porter Matheson, HLWW, 11-11

DISCUS – (1) Nicholas Guthrie, USA, 139-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Ian Oberfeld, Piez, 48-9.5

Section 8AA

Willmar’s Lauren Eilers qualified for the state Class AA meet by winning the 3,200-meter run on Day of the Section 8AA championships at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.

Eilers won with a time of 10 minutes, 55.26 seconds.

Also headed to state is New London-Spicer’s Danica Pederson who placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches. The top two finishers in each event qualify for state unless a qualifying standard is met, which is how Pederson got in. She was one of four headed to state in the high jump by clearing 5-3.

Willmar’s Kodan Helfinstine and Tyler Evans are each headed to state in the pole vault. Helfinstine won the event with a leap off 11-11. Evans took second with his best height also 11-11 but with more misses.

The finals in most events are 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Detroit Lakes. Four of 18 events were completed Wednesday, with preliminary races also run.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING (Through 4 of 18 events) -- (1) Alexandria 34 … (2) Rocori 30 … (3) Detroit Lakes 26 … (4) Willmar 17 … (5) Fergus Falls 13 … (6) New London-Spicer 11 … (7) Pequot Lakes 10 … (8) Albany 9 … (9) Melrose 6

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Cecilia Woods, Rocori, 15:42

300 HURDLES – (1) Woods, Roc, 45.52

100 DASH – (1) Kendra Mehrkens, Thief River Falls, 12.89

200 DASH – (1) Mehrkens, TRF, 26.19

400 DASH – (1) Jasmine Sieben, Roc, 1:01.16

800 RUN – (1) Jaelyn Miller, Alexandria, 2:19.00

3,200 RUN (FINALS) – (1) Lauren Eilers, Willmar, 10:55.26

HIGH JUMP – (1) Grace Gunderson, Detroit Lakes, 5-5 …. (3) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-3

LONG JUMP – (1) Ava Thoennes, Roc, 17-9

DISCUS – (1) Elise Maagard, Alex, 127-1

BOYS TEAM SCORING (4 of 18 events) -- Final results not available

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Charles Schiessl, Pequot Lakes, 15.86

300 HURDLES – (1) Otto Anderson, Alex, 41.63 … (3) William Sportel, Will, 42.61

100 DASH – (1) Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, 11.25

200 DASH – (1) Isaiah Brown, Alex, 22.78

400 DASH – (1) Evan Thoms, DL, 51.84 … (2) Sam Raitz, Will, 52.00

800 RUN – (1) Riley Wagner, Alex, 2:03.67

3,200 RUN – (1) Curtis Griffin, TRF, 10:48.95

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Shane Zierden, Fergus Falls, 43-5.25

POLE VAULT – (1) Koda Helfinstine, Will, 11-11 … (2) Tyler Evans, Will, 11-11

SHOT PUT – (1) Alexander Jensen, FF, 55-6