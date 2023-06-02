Track and field roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawk boys claim Section 3A title

MONTEVIDEO —The Montevideo boys track and field team won the Section 3A championship Thursday and in the process advanced six athletes to the state meet.

Montevideo’s Avery Koenen also competes in the girls’ portion of the state Class A meet June 8-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School after winning the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 10.5 inches.

Senior Avery Koenen of Montevideo qualified for the Class A State Meet with a first place finish in the triple jump event at the Section 3A meet Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

The Thunder Hawks scored 81 points to edge Luverne, which had 80. Twenty-three boys teams scored points.

The girls’ team champion is Luverne, which scored 114.5. Redwood Valley took second with 73 and Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg was third with 67.

Montevideo boys headed to state include Jacob Ochsendorf, Edan Smith, Braden Nelson, Francis O’Malley and Adrian Norman and Brady Andrews.

Ochsendorf took second in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.99 seconds and was a part of the second-place 4x400 relay team with Smith, Norman and Andrews that timed in at 3:31.82.

Junior Braden Nelson of Montevideo clears the bar at 12-11 at the Section 3A meet Thursday, June 1, at Montevideo. Nelson was runner-up with a 14-2 and will advance to state in the pole vault event. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Smith took second in the 100 in 11.54 and second in the 200 in 23.18.

Nelson took second in the pole vault with a leap of 14-2. And, O’Malley captured a pair of firsts, winning the discus with a 160-9 and the shot put with a 57-7.5.

Other area boys qualifying for state are:

Benson/KMS’ Hunter Kallstrom (100, 1st, 11.46; and shot put, 2nd, 49-4.5);

BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart’s Stevie McMath (200, 1st, 23.06) and Ryan King (long jump, 1st, 22-6) as well as the 4x100 (1st, 43.81) and 4x200 (1st, 1:31.50) relay teams;

MACCRAY/Renville County West’s Javin Mungai (400, 1st, 51.42) and Nathan Wieberdink (discus, 2nd, 151-6);

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd’s Brayson Boike (high jump, 2nd, 6-4; long jump, 2nd, 21-9.75; and triple jump, 2nd, 43-5.75).

Area girls headed to state include:



Benson/KMS’ Amber Rosemeier (400, 1st, 1:00.53), Carly Tollifson (high jump, 1st, 5-0) and the 4x100 relay (2nd, 51.07);

BOLD/BLHS’ Anna Gardeen (pole vault, 1st, 9-2) and the 4x200 relay team (2nd, 1:49.74)

Central Minnesota Christian’s Sophia Vogel (300 hurdles, 2nd, 48.47);

M/RCW’s Brielle Janssen (400, 2nd, 1:01.48), Jordan Thein (high jump, 2nd, 5-0) and the 4x400 relay team (2nd, 4:14.90);

Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s Lydia Fynboh (100, 2nd, 13.04) and Hailey Werk (800, 2nd, 2:26.16).

From left, BOLD/BLH's Mary Ryberg hands off to Lily Hubin and Benson/KMS' Libby McGeary passes the baton to Ava Noble during the girls 4x100-meter relay at the Section 3A meet Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Montevideo. The Benson/KMS foursome of McGeary, Noble, Julia Claussen and Carly Tolifson earned a state berth with a runner-up finish in a school record time of 51.07. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Section 3A

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Luverne 114.5 … (2) Redwood Valley 73 … (3) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 67 … (4) Pipestone 62 … (5) Murray County Central 58 … (6) Canby/Minneota 51.5 … (7) MACCRAY/Renville County West 48.5 … (8) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 36.5 … (9) Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton 36 … (10) Hills-Beaver Creek 28 … (11) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 22 … (12) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 21 … (13) Central Minnesota Christian … (14) Yellow Medicine East 16 … (15) Montevideo 10 … (16) Ortonville 9 … (17t) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 8 … (17t) Wabasso 8 … (19) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 7 … (20) Hancock 6 … (21) Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central 2 … (22) Lakeview 1

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Caiya Strasser, Pipe, 16.06 … (3) Ava Noble, B/KMS, 17.07

300 HURDLES – (1) Elizabeth Wagner, Luv, 47.21 … (2) Sophia Vogel, CMCS, 48.47

100 DASH – (1) Brynn Bakken, HBC, 12.61 … (2) Lydia Fynboh, MCA, 13.04

200 DASH – (1) Bakken, HBC, 26.00 … (3) Carly Tolifson, B/KMS, 27.14

400 DASH – (1) Amber Rosemeier, B/KMS, 1:00.53 … (2) Brielle Janssen, M/RCW, 1:01.48

800 RUN – (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 2:20.79 … (3) Hailey Werk, MCA, 2:26.16

1,600 RUN – (1) Ashley Overgaauw, MCC, 5:18.80

3,200 RUN – (1) Amanda Overgaauw, MCC, 11:15.44

4X100 RELAY – (1) Pipestone 50.81 … (2) Benson/KMS (Libby McGeary, Ava Noble, Julia Claussen, Tolifson) 51.07 … (3) MACCRAY/RCW (Adelyn Plagge, Rachel Jakel, Ella Hultgren, Ella Kienitz) 51.28

4X200 RELAY – (1) Pipestone 1:49.55 … (2) BOLD/BLHS (Mari Ryberg, Lily Hubin, Lainey Braulick, Allison Milbrandt) 1:49.74

4X400 RELAY – (1) Luverne 4:10.74 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW (E. Hultgren, Frida Barrera, Kienitz, Janssen) 4:14.90

4X800 RELAY – (1) Luverne 9:56.67 … (3) MACCRAY/RCW 10:12.88 (Barrera, Nora Hultgren, Sam Hultgren, Janssen) 10:12.88

HIGH JUMP – (1) Tolifson, B/KMS, 5-0 … (2) Jordan Thein, M/RCW, 5-0 … (3) Jamie Novotny, B/B, 4-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Cali Johnson, RV, 17-11.75 … (3) Vogel, CMCS, 16-2.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Avery Koenen, Mon, 36-10.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Anna Gardeen, B/B, 9-2

DISCUS – (1) Jadyn Hart, Luv, 123-4

SHOT PUT – (1) Jocelyn Hart, Luv, 40-5.25

Sophomore Brayson Boike of Lac qui Parle / Dawson-Boyd earned a spot in the Class A State meet after a runner-up finish in the long jump at the Section 3A meet Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Montevideo. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Montevideo 81 … (2) Luverne 80 … (3) MACCRAY/Renville County West 59 … (4) Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 56 … (5) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 49.5 … (6) Pipestone 46 … (7) Redwood Valley 44 … (8) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39 … (9) Southwest Minnesota Christian/Edgerton 34 … (10) Canby/Minneota 31 … (11) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 30.5 … (12) Adrian/Ellsworth 28 … (13) Lakeview 25 … (14) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 18 … (15) Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 17 … (16) Central Minnesota Christian 16 … (17) Ortonville 11 … (18t) Hancock 9 … (18t) Wabasso 9 … (20) Hills-Beaver Creek 7 …(21) Westbrook-Walnut Grove/Red Rock Central 6 … (22) Yellow Medicine East 5 … (23) Murray County Central 3

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Aiden Voss, Pipe, 15.62 … (2) Jacob Ochsendorf, Mon, 15.99

300 HURDLES – (1) Voss, Pipe, 40.66 … (3) Ochsendorf, Mon, 41.85

100 DASH – (1) Hunter Kallstrom, B/KMS, 11.46 … (2) Edan Smith, Mon, 11.54

200 DASH – (1) Stevie McMath, B/B, 23.06 … (2) Smith, Mon, 23.18 … (3) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 23.19

400 DASH – (1) Javin Mungai, M/RCW, 51.42 … (3) Micah Asake, CMCS, 52.06

800 RUN – (1) Ethan Schwankl, Lake, 1:57.37

1,600 RUN – (1) William Ahrens, RV, 4:31.88

3,200 RUN – (1) Camden Janiszeski, Luv, 9:59.08

4X100 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS (Ryan King, Chase Hubin, Hudson Vosika, McMath) 43.81

4X200 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS (Jack Gross, Hubin, King, McMath) 1:31.50 … (2) MACCRAY/RCW (Mungai, Nathan Wieberdink, Brady Heiling, Sebastian Cisneros) 1:31.85

4X400 RELAY – (1) Luverne 3:31.05 … (2) Montevideo (Adrian Norman, Brady Andrews, Smith, Ochsendorf) 3:31.82

4X800 RELAY – (1) Luverne 8:16.96

HIGH JUMP – (1) Trevor Gray, C/M, 6-5 … (2) Brayson Boike, L/D, 6-4

LONG JUMP – (1) King, B/B, 22-6 … (2) Boike, L/D, 21-9.75 … (3) Gross, B/B, 20-8.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Peda Zeba, A/E, 44-2.75 … (2) Boike, L/D, 43-5.75

POLE VAULT – (1) Dj Rock,, Luv, 14-2 … (2) Braden Nelson, Mon, 14-2

DISCUS – (1) Francis O’Malley, Mon, 160-9 … (2) Nathan Wieberdink, M/RCW, 151-6

SHOT PUT – (1) O’Malley, Mon, 57-7.5 … (2) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 49-4.5 … (3) Heiling, M/RCW, 46-5.75

Section 6AA

Nine Litchfield athletes — five boys and four girls — are state bound after Day 2 of the Section 6AA championships at Orono.

The Dragons’ Blake Aller won the boys’ 200-meter dash in 21.86 seconds. He, along with Xander Chvatal, Garrison Jackman and Lukas Kuehl, will also go to state in the 4x400 relay after placing second at 3:28.47. After qualifying for state on Day 1 by winning the shot put (53 feet, 9.25 inches), Christensen added another first-place finish in the discus at 165-10.

Raina Kaping and Jaelyn Baseman punched their tickets to state. Kaping won the girls’ pole vault after clearing a height of 10-8. Baseman locked up the shot put title after a toss of 36-3.25. They’ll be joining Lillia Chvatal (1st, long jump, 17-5.5) and Grace Schmidt (2nd, discus, 118-7) after they qualified on Day 1.

The Litchfield boys placed third with 85.5 points. Providence Academy won the boys title with 97, followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 95.5.

The Dragon girls placed sixth with 60. Rockford won the section title with 121.5, followed by 104 from Mound-Westonka.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Providence Academy 97 … (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 95.5 … (3) Litchfield 85.5 … (4) Mound-Westonka 72 … (5) Delano 70 … (6) Rockford 62.5 … (7) Orono 56 … (8) Annandale 44 … (9) Southwest Christian 36 … (10) Watertown-Mayer 35 … (11) Holy Family Catholic 25.5 … (12) Dassel-Cokato 23

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Evelyn Olberding, Del, 15.63

300 HURDLES – (1) Reese Kasper, MW, 46.00

100 DASH – (1) Brooke Hohenecker, PA, 12.09 … (3) Raina Kaping, L, 12.65

200 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 25.23

400 DASH – (1) Hohenecker, PA, 58.98

800 RUN – (1) Kylie Hartel, PA, 2:19.29

1,600 RUN – (1) Vivienne Larson, BSM, 5:17.20

3,200 RUN (DAY 1) – (1) Larson, BSM, 11:26.00

4X100 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 49.83 … (3) Litchfield (Lillia Chvatal, Josy Turck, Eden Harless, Kaping) 50.38

4X200 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 1:45.98

4X400 RELAY – (1) Providence Academy 4:09.77

4X800 RELAY – (1) Providence Academy 9:41.38

HIGH JUMP (DAY 1) – (1) Anna Lervick, BSM, 5-1

LONG JUMP (DAY 1) – (1) Lillia Chvatal, L, 17-5.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Mehlayna Straub, SC, 36-9.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 10-8

DISCUS (DAY 1) – (1) Logan Paulsen, HFC, 124-1 … (2) Grace Schmidt, L, 118-7 … (3) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 111-8

SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, L, 36-3.25

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Rockford 121.5 … (2) Mound-Westonka 104 … (3) Delano 95 … (4) Orono 76 … (5) Annandale 62.5 … (6) Litchfield 60 … (7) Dassel-Cokato 59 … (8) Providence Academy 51 … (9) Holy Family Catholic 30 … (10t) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 21 … (10t) Southwest Christian 21 … (12) Watertown-Mayer 1

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Payton Kasper, MW, 14.89

300 HURDLES – (1) Jack Fischer, O, 39.11

100 DASH – (1) Monte Gillman, DC, 10.76

200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, L, 21.86

400 DASH – (1) Jack Markstrom, MW, 48.52

800 RUN – (1) Caden Zens, Del, 1:59.46

1,600 RUN – (1) Owen Hirt, O, 4:28.32

3,200 RUN (DAY 1) – (1) Sal Wirth, Ann, 9:48.60

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rockford 43.46

4X200 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 1:30.97 … (3) Litchfield (Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal, Aller) 1:31.11

4X400 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 3:25.39 … (2) Litchfield (Kuehl, Jackman, Chvatal, Aller) 3:28.47

4X800 RELAY – (1) Annandale 8:09.15

HIGH JUMP – (1) Henry Skinner, Rock, 6-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Tristan Faber, Rock, 21-3

TRIPLE JUMP (DAY 1) – (1) Ty Kulavik, Rock, 41-3.75

POLE VAULT (DAY 1) – (1) Brian Schloeder, Rock, 14-5

DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 165-10

SHOT PUT (DAY 1) – (1) Christensen, L, 53-9.25