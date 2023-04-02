99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Track and field roundup: Willmar boys, girls each finish 4th at CLC championships

Cards compete in the Central Lakes Conference indoor meet at St. John's University

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 6:28 PM

COLLEGEVILLE— The Willmar track and field teams participated in the Central Lakes Conference Indoor Championships on Saturday at the Donald McNeely Spectrum on the St. John’s University campus.

The Cardinal girls and boys each finished fourth.

The Alexandria girls won with 155 points. Willmar had 54. The Alex boys also won with a 128, edging Rocori, which scored a 127.5. Willmar’s boys scored 65.5

The Willmar girls ended up with two first-place finishes. The Willmar boys came up with three firsts.

Willmar’s Lauren Eilers won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 23.82 seconds. Eilers also took second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:26.00.

Willmar’s Makenna Larson won the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 8-1/4 inches.

Willmar’s Sam Raitz won the boys’ 200 with a time of 23.52. Sully Anez took first in the 800 with a time of 2:11.95.

Willmar’s 4x400 relay of Evan Burgess, Fathi Dubet, Ezra May and Anez also won, timing in at 3:52.04.

Willmar’s next scheduled meet is 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Rocori. The Cards compete in the Ed Babcock Invitational at Blattner Stadium.

CLC Indoor

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Alexandria 155 … (2) Brainerd 127 … (3) Rocori 110.5 … (4) Willmar 54 … (5) Fergus Falls 50 … (6) Sauk Rapids 35 … (7) Sartell 27 … (8) St. Cloud Tech 18.5 … (9) St. Cloud Apollo 3

Winner and area top finishers

60 HURDLES – (1) Cecelia Woods, Roc, 9.26 

60 DASH – (1) Brenna Deason, Brain, 7.90 … (8) Deshawna Hodges, Wil, 8.44

200 DASH – (1) Kate Van Erp, Roc, 27.03 … (4) Hodges, Will, 28.32

400 DASH – (1) C. Woods, Roc, 1:01.70 … (6) Mallory Beier, Will, 1:06.34

800 RUN – (1) Lauren Eilers, Will, 2:23.82

1,600 RUN – (1) Jaelyn Miller, Alex, 5:15.20 … (2) L. Eilers, Will, 5:26.00

3,200 RUN – (1) Hannah Drietz, Brain, 11:48.15 … (10) Claire Mattison, Will, 13:57.11

4X200 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 1:52.96

4X400 RELAY – (1) Rocori 4:16.88 … (3) Willmar (Keianna Hillenbrand, Hodges, L. Eilers, Beier) 4:25.34

4X800 RELAY – (1) Brainerd 10:13.60 … (4) Willmar (Alivia Fladeboe, Gabby Martinez, Kylie Wuollet, Maddie Villnow) 11:07.65

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ella Starzl, FF, 5-0 … (9) Villnow, Will, 4-6

LONG JUMP – (1) Elena Fuglestad, Alex, 15-11.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Ella Stuessy, Alex, 35-7

POLE VAULT – (1) Deason, Brain, 9-6

SHOT PUT – (1) Makenna Larson, Will, 35-8.25

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 128 … (2) Rocori 127.5 … (3) Brainerd 72 … (4) Willmar 65.5 … (5) Fergus Falls 63 … (6) St. Cloud Tech 58 … (7) Sauk Rapids 44 … (8) St. Cloud Apollo 15 … (9) Sartell 5

Winner and area top finishers

60 HURDLES – (1) Samuel Williams, Alex, 9.05

60 DASH – (1) Venald Becker, Alex, 7.05 … (4) Sam Raitz, Will, 7.3

200 DASH – (1) Raitz, Will, 23.52

400 DASH – (1) Brandon Stark, Brain, 53.04 … (7) Kadar Muhumed, Will, 57.34

800 RUN – (1) Sully Anez, Will, 2:11.95

1,600 RUN – (1) Jaden Miller, FF, 4:40.32 … (2) Anez, Will, 4:43.67

3,200 RUN – (1) Vincent Kaluza, Roc, 10:13.27 … (8) Brandon Zepeda, Will, 11:50.67

4X200 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 1:37.90

4X400 RELAY – (1) Willmar (Evan Burgess, Fathi Dubet, Ezra May, Anez) 3:52.04

4X800 RELAY – (1) Fergus Falls 8:47.75 … (5) Willmar (David Lammers, Alex Marcus, Marvin Hernandez, Andrew Garcia) 9:28.66

HIGH JUMP – (1) Dylan Frusciante, Alex, 5-10 … (3) Raitz, Will, 5-8

LONG JUMP – (1) Grant Tylutki, Roc, 19-6.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Noah Johnson, Roc, 40-7 … (11) May, Will, 35-3.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Gavin Hoelzel, Brain, 11-6

SHOT PUT – (1) Alexander Jansen, FF, 58-2 … (7) Tyler Kowalczyk, Will, 42-6

