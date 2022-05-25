Track and field roundup: Willmar boys third, girls fifth at CLC championships

ST. CLOUD — The Willmar boys track and field team took third and the girls finished fifth Tuesday in the Central Lakes Conference Championships at St. Cloud Tech High School.

The boys scored 105 points to finish behind Alexandria, which had 158.5, and Brainerd, which scored 138 points.

The girls had 67 points. Alexandria’s girls won with 149 points.

The Cardinals’ boys team had three champions, including two relay teams.

Willmar’s Sully Anez won the 3,200-meter run, timing in at 10 minutes, 5.68 seconds.

The Cardinals also won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

In the 4x100, the team of La Blue Moo, Lucas Trochlil, Tanner Fleming and Romero Trevino finished first in 44.63.

In the 4x200, the team of Jackson Sportel, Jacob Flannigan, Fleming and Trochlil took first in 1:33.31.

In the girls’ division, Willmar’s Nina Dawson won the 800 title with a time of 2:24.37. The Cardinals’ Lauren Eilers took second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:05.85. That was just behind CLC champ Emma Ecker of Alexandria, who had a time of 11:03.07.

CLC Championships

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 149 … (2) Brainerd 123 … (3) Rocori 107 … (4) Sartell 79.5 … (5) Willmar 67 … (6) St. Cloud Apollo 60 … (7) Sauk Rapids 45.5 … (8) Fergus Falls 27 … (9) St. Cloud Tech 5.

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Cecelia Woods, R, 14.52.

300 HURDLES – (1) Woods, R, 45.09.

100 DASH – (1) Brenna Deason, B, 12.54.

200 DASH – (1) Deason, B, 26.06.

400 DASH – (1) Elena Fuglestad, A, 1:01.24.

800 RUN – (1) Nina Dawson, W, 2:24.37.

1,600 RUN – (1) Aleah Miller, A, 5:07.15.

3,200 RUN – (1) Emma Ecker, A, 11:03.07 … (2) Lauren Eilers, W, 11:05.85.

4X100 RELAY – (1) Sartell 50.63.

4X200 RELAY – (1) Sartell 1:47.70.

4X400 RELAY – (1) Rocori 4:08.67 …. (3) Willmar (Ella Shinn, N. Dawson, Erin Eilers, Hannah Quinn) 4:14.40.

4X800 RELAY – (1) Rocori 9:55.89.

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ainsley Hansen, FF, 5-7.

LONG JUMP – (1) Noelle Hackenmueller, SCA, 16-9.

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Hailie Kent, A, 36-3.

POLE VAULT – (1) not available

DISCUS – (1) Hanna Caughey, B, 130-9 … (3) Ella Shinn, W, 116-10.

SHOT PUT – (1) Caughey, B, 37-7.25 … (3) Makenna Larson, W, 34-5.5.

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 158.5 … (2) Brainerd 138 … (3) Willmar 105 … (4) Fergus Falls 66.5 … (5) St. Cloud Tech 62 … (6) Sartell 57 … (7) Rocori 55 … (8) St. Cloud Apollo 35 … (9) Sauk Rapids 25.

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Logan Clark, S, 15.42.

300 HURDLES – (1) Clark, S, 41.49 … (3) William Sportel, W, 42.45.

100 DASH – (1) Dillon MacLaughlin, B, 11.18 … (3) Michael Price, W, 11.28.

200 DASH – (1) Christian Doumbia, A, 22.27.

400 DASH – (1) Coumbia, A, 50.48 … (3) Price, W, 51.49.

800 RUN – (1) Thomas Ruhl, B, 1:59.38 … (2) Colin O’Farrell, W, 2:00.84

1,600 RUN – (1) Vincent Kaluza, R, 4:27.50.

3,200 RUN – (1) Sully Anez, W, 10:05.68.

4X100 RELAY – (1) Willmar (La Blue Moo, Lucas Trochlil, Tanner Fleming, Romero Trevino) 44.63.

4X200 RELAY – (1) Willmar (Jackson Sportel, Jacob Flannigan, Tanner Fleming, Trochlil) 1:33.31.

4X400 RELAY – (1) Brainerd 3:31.48 … (3) Willmar (O’Farrell, Romero Trevino, Anez, Hassennadif Hassen) 3:34.98.

4X800 RELAY – (1) Brainerd 8:24.72 … (3) Willmar (Fathi Dubet, Joseph Kallevig, Anez, Hassen) 8:41.24.

HIGH JUMP – (1) Garrison Murray, SCT, 56-0.

LONG JUMP – (1) Andrew Albright, B, 21-0.25.

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) William Heydt, A, 44-2.75.

POLE VAULT – (1) Jordan Lee, FF, 13-3.

DISCUS – (1) Ethan Hoppe, A, 146-11.

SHOT PUT – (1) Albright, B, 57-5.25.

Hutchinson Quad

The Litchfield girls took first and the boys were second at the Hutchinson Quad.

The girls scored 114 points to beat Hutchinson, which had 62.5 points.

The Dragons 74 points, 10 points behind first-place Hutchinson, which had 84.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 114 … (2) Hutchinson 62.5 … (3) St. Croix Lutheran 43 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 31.5.

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Riley Joyer, L, 17.43 … (3) Ayda Granlund, L, 19.21.

300 HURDLES – (1) Joyer, L, 53.38.

100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, L, 12.88 … (2) Lillia Chvatal, L, 12.95.

200 DASH – (1) Kaping, L, 26.73 … (2) Chvatal, L, 26.99.

400 DASH – (1) Morgan Dean, H, 1:02.99 … (3) Maggie Boerema, L, 1:12.06.

800 RUN – (1) Tynisa Lara, L, 2:47.39 … (2) Abby Woelfel, L, 2:48.26.

1,600 RUN – (1) Kimberlyn Case, L, 5:53.97 … (2) Kala Ziegler, L, 5:54.58.

3,200 RUN – (1) Not available.

4X100 RELAY – (1) Dassel-Cokato 42.24 … (3) Litchfield (Katelyn Guggemos, Eva Sohl, Maya Wuotila, Chloe Kowalczyk) 55.99.

4X200 RELAY – (1) Dassel-Cokato 1:54.51.

4X400 RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 4:37.03.

4X800 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Lara, Case, Shelby Dengerud, Woelfel) 11:01.32.

HIGH JUMP – (1) Greta Hansen, L, 4-10.

LONG JUMP – (1) L. Chvatal, L, 15-10 … (2) Jordan Schultz, L, 14-6.5.

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Emma Ohm, SCL, 31-9.

POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 10-1.

DISCUS – (1) Tabitha Johnson, SCL, 103-0 … (3) Grace Schmidt, L, 94-6.

SHOT PUT – (1) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 38-1 … (2) Schmidt, L, 29-8.

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Hutchinson 84 … (2) Litchfield 74 … (3) St. Croix Lutheran 69.5 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 34.5.

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Griffin Paulsen, SCL, 15.53 … (2) Brenden Smith, L, 16.47.

300 HURDLES – (1) Paulsen, SCL, 40.97 … (3) Smith, L, 44.93.

100 DASH – (1) Mitchell Piehl, H, 10.97

200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, L, 22.59.

400 DASH – (1) Piehl, H, 50.20.

800 RUN – (1) Mason Getz, H, 2:07.75 … (3) Gavyn Sundve, L, 2:11.84.

1,600 RUN – (1) Getz, H, 4:46.69 … (2) Ole Rogness, L, 4:57.41.

3,200 RUN – (1) Rogness, L, 10:48.38.

4X100 RELAY – (1) St. Croix Lutheran 46.80 … (3) Litchfield (Aller, Logan King, Jeremy Greer, Lukas Kuehl) 51.51.

4X200 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Allar, Greer, King, Kuehl) 1:34.38.

4X400 RELAY – (1) St. Croix Lutheran 3:44.80.

4X800 RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 9:12.91.

HIGH JUMP – (1) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-10.

LONG JUMP – (1) Eli Gillman, 19-3.75 … (3) Nick Nelson, L, 18-3.

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) E. Gillman, DC, 37-4.5.

POLE VAULT – (1) Monte Gillman, DC, 11-0 … (2) Logan King, L, 10-6.

DISCUS – (1) Baylor Suko, H, 137-7 … (2) J. Dietel 132-9 … (3) Christensen, L, 131-3.

SHOT PUT – (1) Dom Dietel, L, 53-10.5 … (2) TJ Christensen, L, 51.5 … (3) Jacob Dietel, L, 49-2.

5A-West championship

The Minnewaska girls placed second and the boys were third at the Section 5A-West championships at Sauk Centre.

The four in each event advance to the Section 5A championships on June 1 at St. John’s University in Collegeville.

The Lakers girls scored 187.25 points to finish behind Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, which had 223.75. Paynesville was third with 133, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was ninth with 14.25 and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City placed 10th with seven points.

In the boys’ competition, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted won with 178.5 points. Sauk Centre was second with 172, followed by Minnewaska with 121. ACGC tied for fifth with 89 points. BBE was ninth with 30 points and Paynesville took 10th with 21.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 223.75 … (2) Minnewaska 187.25 … (3) Paynesville 133 … (4) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 121 … (5) Maple Lake 89.5 … (6) Sauk Centre 56 … (7) Holdingford 52 … (8) Upsala/Swanville 21.24 … (9) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14.25 … (10) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7

Winner and area top four

100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, E, 15.30 … (4) Ava Chevalier, M, 17.22

300 HURDLES – (1) Arianna Paul, H, 47.86 … (3) Kyleigh Tangen, P, 50.21

100 DASH – (1) Brielle Kuechle, E, 12.91 … (2) Emily Kaiser, MA, 13.04 … (3) Brooklyn Frank, P, 13.12

200 DASH – (1) Nya Theischaefer, SC, 27.14 … (2) Emily Kaiser, MA, 27.33 … (3) Mya Lindemann, MA, 27.37

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, E, 58.07 … (2) McKenzie Luetmer, MA, 59.97 … (3) Lauryn Ankeny, MA, 1:02.77

800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, E, 2:21.05 … (2) Olivia Danielson, MA, 2:23.55 … (4) Grace Roberg, P, 2:32.25

1,600 RUN – (1) Grace Roberg, P, 5:43.64 … (2) Madison Wendlandt, Pay, 5:54.84

3,200 RUN – (1) Victoria Thorson, H, 12:26.97 … (4) Kiearra Wilmes, M, 12:39.08

4X100 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins 51.44 … (2) Minnewaska Area (Alannah Christensen, Mya Lindemann, Emma Kovarik, Emily Kaiser) 51.72

4X200 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins 1:47.37 … (2) Minnewaska Area (Elle Wiegand, Maddie Thorfinnson, Dacia Fleury, Mya Lindemann) 1:49.97 … (3) Paynesville (Cloey Kolb, Kyleigh Tangen, Aubrie Spanier, Brooklyn Frank) 1:51.34

4X400 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins 4:07.95 … (2) Minnewaska Area (Lauryn Ankeny, Makena Thoen, Olivia Danielson, McKenzie Leutmer) 4:11.45 … (4) Paynesville (Ellie Zimmerman, Rayna Spanier, Grace Roberg, Aubrie Spanier) 4:27.42

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska Area (Lauryn Ankeny, Makena Thoen, McKenzie Luetmer, Olivia Danielson) 10:02.68

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, E, 5-1

LONG JUMP – (1) Brielle Kuechle, E, 18-0

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) McKenna Moehrle, E, 33-11 … (2) Emma Kovarik, MA, 33-8

POLE VAULT – (1) Ellie Zimmerman, P, 9-9

DISCUS – (1) Natalie Neumann, ML, 118-19 … (2) Jayda Kolstoe, MA, 99-7

SHOT PUT – (1) Rebecca Fasching, H, 35-6.5 … (2) Olivia Thieschafer, B, 32-8.5 … (4) Katie Uhlenkamp, P, 32-2.75

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 178.5 … (2) Sauk Centre 172 … (3) Minnewaska Area 121 … (4) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 91 … (5) tie, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City and Maple Lake, each 89 … (7) Holdingford 64.5 … (8) Upsala/Swanville 51 … (9) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 30 … (10) Paynesville 21

Winner and area top four

110 HURDLES – (1) Brandon Knott, H, 15.69 … (3) Landon Blom, A, 16.95

300 HURDLES – (1) Brandon Knott, H, 40.87

100 DASH – (1) Kingsley Okoro, ML, 11.29 … (4) DeShon Boyd, MA, 11:48

200 DASH – (1) Connor Patrick, H, 23.15 … (4) DeShon Boyd, MA, 23.64

400 DASH – (1) Noah Danielson, MA, 53.47

800 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, S, 1:59.72 … (2) Maeson Tank, MA, 2:05.14 … (3) Kaden Pieper, B, 2:10.86

1,600 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, S, 4:48.74 … (4) Kaden Pieper, B, 5:12.21

3,200 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, E, 10:33.38 … (4) Zachary Palmer, MA, 11:20.14

4X100 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska Area (Jacob Lien, Gage Rogers, Isaac Meyer, DeShon Boyd) 44.29

4X200 RELAY – (1) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1:32.65 … (4) Minnewaska Area (Kaiden Harvey, Cade Olson, Carter Meyer, Josh Hippe) 1:41.37

4X400 RELAY – (1) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3:33.06 … (2) Minnewaska Area (Isaac Meyer, Maeson Tank, Jayce Kovarik, Noah Danielson) 3:39.83

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska Area (Noah Danielson, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Maeson Tank) 8:48.98 … (4) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (Mason Johnson, Mason Studemann, Brady Lyons, Jevon Williams) 9:12.38

HIGH JUMP – (1) Joseph Guthrie, U, 5-11 … (2) Landon Blom, A, 5-9 … (4) Noah Danielson, MA, 5-5

LONG JUMP – (1) Lance Luchsinger, HL, 21-10.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Lance Luchsinger, HL, 41-.75

POLE VAULT – (1) Joseph Rieber, ML, 11-0 … (2) Jayce Kovarik, MA, 10-0 … (3) Jacob Lien, MA, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) Nicholas Mettler, U, 139-0 … (2) Anders Grimsgard, A, 127-8 … (4) Eric Melberg, A, 122-8

SHOT PUT – (1) Alex, Kokenge, A, 45-2.5 … (3) Branton Jones, B, 42-2.25 … (4) Anders Grimsgard, A, 41-9