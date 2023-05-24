99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys, girls both finish 4th at CLCs

Prep track and field report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria sweeps both divisions of the conference championship meet at Sartell

Tribune's track and field roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 11:07 PM

SARTELL — The Willmar boys and girls track teams finished fourth at the Central Lakes Conference championship meet at Riverview Intermediate School on Tuesday.

With three victories on the day, the Willmar girls finished with 84.5 points. The boys had two first-place finishes on the way to 76 points.

Alexandria swept the top spots for the boys and girls, with the girls scoring 190.5 and the boys 194.5.

In the girls’ 3,200-meter run, Willmar’s Lauren Eilers won with a time of 11 minutes, 2.85 seconds. The 4x400 relay — with Hannah Quinn, Mallory Beier, Lyndi Koosman and Erin Eilers — placed first at 4:06.09. Then in the shot put, Makenna Larson had the top distance with a throw of 37 feet, 10.5 inches.

The Willmar girls also got third-place finishes from Koosman (triple jump, 34-9), Maddison Molacek (shot put, 36-8) and the 4x800 relay (9:55.47).

For the boys, William Sportel had the top time in the 300 hurdles at 41.29. Tyler Evans also earned a first-place medal after clearing a height of 12-3 in the pole vault.

Ezra May took second in the 110 hurdles (16.02), Kadar Muhumed was third in the 800 (2:05.22), and Fathi Dubet was third in the 3,200 (10:09.03).

Willmar competes in the Section 8AA championships next week. Prelims are Wednesday, May 31 at Rocori High School in Cold Spring. The championships are Saturday, June 3 at Detroit Lakes High School.

CLC Championships

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Alexandria 190.5 … (2) Rocori 132 … (3) Brainerd 130 … (4) Willmar 84.5 … (5) Sartell 64 … (6) Fergus Falls 49 … (7) Sauk Rapids 28 … (8) St. Cloud Tech 21
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Cecelia Woods, Roc, 15.21 
300 HURDLES – (1) Woods, Roc, 44.81 
100 DASH – (1) Brenna Deason, Br, 12.34
200 DASH – (1) Cora Clough, Br, 26.72
400 DASH – (1) Emily Bastian, Br, 59.82 
800 RUN – (1) Jasmine Sieben, Roc, 2:24.25 
1,600 RUN – (1) Stella Rusch, SCT, 5:16.78
3,200 RUN – (1) Lauren Eilers, Will, 11:02.85
4X100 RELAY – (1) Brainerd 49.53
4X200 RELAY – (1) Rocori 1:46.45
4X400 RELAY – (1) Willmar (Hannah Quinn, Mallory Beier, Lyndi Koosman, Erin Eilers) 4:06.09
4X800 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 9:32.65 … (3) Willmar (Sophia Negen, Gabby Martinez, H. Quinn, L. Eilers) 9:55.47
HIGH JUMP – (1) Ava Thoennes, Roc, 5-5
LONG JUMP – (1) Thoennes, Roc, 17-8.25
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Ella Steussy, Alex, 35-0.5 … (3) Koosman, Will, 34-9
POLE VAULT – (1) Deason, Br, 10-4DISCUS – (1) Amaria Sowada, Alex, 118-5
SHOT PUT – (1) Makenna Larson, Will, 37-10.5 … (3) Maddison Molacek, Will, 36-8
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 194.5 … (2) Brainerd 84 … (3) Sartell 81.5 … (4) Willmar 76 … (5) Fergus Falls 72.5 … (6) Rocori 69 … (7) St. Cloud Tech 64 … (8) Sauk Rapids 49.5 … (9) St. Cloud Apollo 11
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Samuel Williams, Alex, 16.00 … (2) Ezra May, Will, 16.02
300 HURDLES – (1) William Sportel, Will, 41.29
100 DASH – (1) Isaak Malay, Br, 11.32
200 DASH – (1) Isaiah Brown, Alex, 22.81
400 DASH – (1) Brandon Stark, Br, 50.12
800 RUN – (1) Nathan Martin, SR, 2:03.12 … (3) Kadar Muhumed, Will, 2:05.22
1,600 RUN – (1) Vincent Kaluza, Roc, 4:28.21 
3,200 RUN – (1) Harrison Greathouse, Alex, 10:02.80 … (3) Fathi Dubet, Will, 10:09.03
4X100 RELAY – (1) Rocori 43.50
4X200 RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:31.71
4X400 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 3:31.19
4X800 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 8:36.40
HIGH JUMP – (1) Jacob Balcome, Alex, 6-2
LONG JUMP – (1) Anthony Mahowald, Sar, 21-6.5
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Shane Zierden, FF, 42-10.25
POLE VAULT – (1) Tyler Evans, Will, 12-3
DISCUS – (1) Alexander Jensen, FF, 158-0
SHOT PUT – (1) Dylan Gross, Br, 59-0.75

Section 5A-West

The Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball girls and Sauk Centre boys won team titles in the Section 5A-West championships at Maple Lake.

Minnewaska’s girls were second with 106 and Paynesville was fourth with 82.

Three Paynesville girls and two Minnewaska girls won 5A-West titles.

Paynesville sophomore Brooklyn Frank won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.20 seconds to advance. Bulldogs ninth-grader Cloey Kolb took first in the 200 in 26.94. Paynesville’s senior Rebekah Walz won the pole vault with a leap of 10 feet, 2 inches.

Minnewaska senior McKenzie Luetmer won the triple jump with a leap of 34-6.25. Minnewaska ninth-grader Jayda Kolstoe won the discus with a distance of 103-10.

In the boys’ division, Sauk Centre scored 164 to win. Minnewaska was fifth with 73.5.

Minnewaska junior Maeson Tank won the 400 in 51.14. Minnewaska’s 4x800 relay also won. The team of James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny and Tank finished in 8:38.91.

Top finishers advance to the Section 5A championships at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. John’s University in Collegeville.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING --  (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 195 … (2) Minnewaska 106 … (3) Holdingford 101 … (4) Paynesville 82 … (5) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 79 … (6) Sauk Centre 40 … (7) Maple Lake 31 … (8) Upsala/Swanville Area 21 … (9) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 18 … (10) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 9
Winner and area top three
100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, EVWK, 15.86
300 HURDLES – (1) Jocelyn Zoller, EVWK, 47.44 … (3) Laura Ankeny, Minn, 47.88
100 DASH – (1) Brooklyn Frank, Pay, 13.20 … Mya Lindemann, Minn, 13.51
200 DASH – (1) Cloey Kolb, Pay, 26.94
400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVWK, 58.17 … (2) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn, 59.23
800 RUN – (1) Brooklelyn Kuechle, EVWK, 2:23.59
1,600 RUN – (1) Ivy Fasching, HLWW, 5:41.75 … (2) Grace Roberg, Pay, 5:46.26
3,200 RUN – (1) Madison LeSage, HLWW, 11:49.51 … (2) Madison Wendlandt, Pay, 11:53.14 … (3) Elsey Hagen, Minn, 12:40.99.
4X100 RELAY – (1) EVWK 50.84 … (2) Paynesville (Rebekah Walz, Frank, Katie Uhlenkamp, Kolb) 51.43.
4X200 RELAY – (1) EVWK 1:47.46 … (3) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Dacia Fleury, Lindemann) 1:50.33.
4X400 RELAY – (1) EVWK 4:06.61 … (2) Minnewaska (Stark, Olivia Danielson, Ankeny, Leutmer) 4:10.61
4X800 RELAY – (1) Brook. Kuechle, EVWK, 2:23.59
HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, EVWK, 5-0
LONG JUMP – (1) Bri. Kuechle, EVWK, 18-0.5
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Luetmer, Minn, 34-6.25
POLE VAULT – (1) Walz, P, 10-2
DISCUS – (1) Jayda Kolstoe, Minn, 103-10
SHOT PUT – (1) Lexi Koch, HLWW, 37-2 … (2) Kolstoe, Minn, 35-9 … (3) Katie Uhlenkamp, Pay, 33-7.50
BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Sauk Centre 164 … (2) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 151 … (3) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 82.5 … (4) Holdingford 78 … (5) Minnewaska 73.5 … (6) Maple Lake 71 … (7) Upsala/Swanville Area 31 … (8) St. Cloud Christian 13 … (9) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 10 … (10) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 4 … (11) Paynesville 3.
Winner and area top three
110 HURDLES – (1) Brandon Knott, HLWW, 15.50
300 HURDLES – (1) Knott, HLWW, 40.76
100 DASH – (1) Kingsley Okoro, ML, 11.39
200 DASH – (1) Connor Patrick, Hold, 23.29
400 DASH – (1) Maeson Tank, Minn, 51.14
800 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 1:56.26 … (2) Tank, Minn, 2:03.72 
1,600 RUN – (1) Kampsen, SC, 4:52.43
3,200 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, EVWK, 9:56.81
4X100 RELAY – (1) HLWW 44.94
4X200 RELAY – (1) HLWW 1:31.84
4X400 RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre 3:28.74
4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank) 8:38.91 
HIGH JUMP – (1) Joseph Guthrie, USA, 6-0
LONG JUMP – (1) Lance Luchsinger, HLWW, 20-9.75
TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Luchsinger, HLWW, 41-11
POLE VAULT – (1) Porter Matheson, HLWW, 11-11
DISCUS – (1) Nicholas Guthrie, USA, 131-10
SHOT PUT – (1) Noah Stommes, EVWK, 43-4.25

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
