Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals bring 3 1st-place finishes from Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar girls track and field team took home two first-place finishes and the Cardinal boys added one of their own in the six-team Alexandria Invitational on Tuesday.

Alexandria’s girls won the meet with 106 points. Willmar was fourth with 59.

Alex’s boys also won with a 106.Willmar took fourth with 57 points.

Willmar’s 4x400-meter relay team and triple-jumper Lyndi Koosman each took first in the girls’ division.

The team of Hannah Quinn, Erin Eilers, Mallory Beier and Lauren Eilers won in 4 minutes, 11.07 seconds.

Koosman had a leap of 35 feet, 9.5 inches.

In the boys’ division, Willmar’s Koda Helfinstine cleared 13-3 to win the pole vault.

Alexandria Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 106 … (2) Moorhead 84 … (3) Rocori 67 … (4) Willmar 59 … (5) Bemidji 40 … (6) Rosemount 16

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Faith Altepeter, M, 16.66

300 HURDLES – (1) Cecelia Woods, Roc, 46.52

100 DASH – (1) Emnel Wotoe, M, 12.67

200 DASH – (1) Cipriana Jones, M, 26.93

400 DASH – (1) Jaelyn Miller, A, 1:00.95

800 RUN – (1) Ava Dunnigan, M, 2:20.96

1,600 RUN – (1) Alivia Thompson, B, 5:24.77 … (2) Sophia Negen, W, 5:28.37 … (3) Erin Eiles, W, 5:31.77

3,200 RUN – (1) Mia Hoffman, B, 10:59.59 … (2) Lauren Eilers, W, 11:22.62 … (3) Kaelyn Swenson, W, 12:45.68

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rocori 51.66

4X200 RELAY – (1) Rocori 1:48.12

4X400 RELAY – (1) Willmar (Hannah Quinn, E. Eilers, Mallory Beier, L. Eilers) 4:11.07

4X800 RELAY – (1) Bemidji 9:50.35

HIGH JUMP – (1) Alison Krasky, A, 4-8

LONG JUMP – (1) Alexis Olderbak, M, 17-7.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Lyndi Koosman, W, 35-9.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Izzy Kent, A, 10-3 … (2) Koosman, W, 9-6

DISCUS – (1) Jordan Hecht, Rose, 136-8

SHOT PUT – (1) Hecht, Rose, 44-0.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 106 … (2) Moorhead 79 … (3) Bemidji 63 … (4) Willmar 57 … (5) Rocori 46 … (6) Rosemount 23

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Otto Anderson, A, 15.91 … (2) Ezra May, W, 16.80

300 HURDLES – (1) Anderson, A, 40.78 … (2) Will Sportel, W, 40.93

100 DASH – (1) Michael Haugo, M, 10.89

200 DASH – (1) Haugo, M, 22.21

400 DASH – (1) Nicolas Wieberdink, A, 52.58

800 RUN – (1) Will Termont, B, 2:02.76

1,600 RUN – (1) Brett Kurschner, B, 4:39.15

3,200 RUN – (1) Vincent Kaluza, Roc, 9:50.89

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rocori, 43.70

4X200 RELAY – (1) Moorhead, 1:32.34 … (2) Willmar (Ramero Trevino, Eric Garcia, Evan Burgess, Jacob Flannigan), 1:36.19

4X400 RELAY – (1) Moorhead, 3:39.90 … (3) Willmar (Matthew Mohr, Leo Gerrero, Ethan Swierenge, Fathi Dubet), 3:49.58

4X800 RELAY – (1) Moorhead, 8:41.02 … (2) Willmar (Marvin Hernandez, Jaret Brakken, Eli Heinen, Alex Marcus), 9:07.04

HIGH JUMP – (1) Quinten Yueng, B, 6-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Evan Kludt, A, 20-6.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Mason Gorghuber, A, 41-8.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Koda Helfinstine, W, 13-3

DISCUS – (1) Hayden Bills, R, 188-5 … (2) Hayden Venenga, W, 144-5 (PR) … (3) Jacob Flannigan, W, 132-10

SHOT PUT – (1) Bills, R, 65-7.25

Wright County West Championships

The Litchfield girls and Rockford boys captured team titles in the Wright County Conference West Division Championships at Watertown.

Litchfield scored 129.5 points to beat second-place Rockford’s 117.5. New London-Spicer finished fifth with an 83.5.

Litchfield’s Lillia Chvatal recorded a personal-best in the long jump to win with a leap of 17 feet, 2 inches.

The Dragons’ Raina Kaping won the pole vault with a personal-best 11-2.

In the boys division, Rockford scored 164 points. Litchfield finished fifth with 94.5 points and New London-Spicer was sixth with 46.

For Litchfield, Blake Aller recorded a personal-best in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.00 seconds for the victory. The Dragons’ TJ Christensen had a personal-record in the discus with a toss of 166-9 to take first..

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Litchfield 129.5 … (2) Rockford 117.5 … (3) Annandale 112 … (4) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 94.5 … (5) New London-Spicer 83.5 … (6) Dassel-Cokato 75 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 49 … (8) Watertown-Mayer 40

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Mary Rauschendorfer, D-C, 17.01 … (3) Riley Joyer, L, 17.40

300 HURDLES – (1) Mylea Monahan, G-SL, 46.79 … (3) Eleanor Madsen, NLS, 50.25

100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, L, 12.92

200 DASH – (1) Monahan, G-SL, 26.32 … (2) Kaping, L, 26.92

400 DASH – (1) Kayla Reuss, NLS, 1:03.28

800 RUN – (1) Victoria Thorson, HLWW, 2:29.85

1,600 RUN – (1) Olivia Minear, A, 5:23.62

3,200 RUN – (1) Madison LeSage, HLWW, 11:55.74 … (2) Elsa Helstrom, L, 12:33.07

4X100 RELAY – (1) NLS (Katelyn Delzer, Ayla Caskey, Emma Madison, Ellary Peterson), 50.81 … (2) Litchfield (Lillia Chvatal, Josy Turck, Eden Harless, Kaping), 51.47

4X200 RELAY – (1) Annandale, 1:50.60

4X400 RELAY – (1) D-C, 4:16.51

4X800 RELAY – (1) HLWW (Thorson, Jackie Tepley, Ivy Fasching, LeSage), 10:01.99

HIGH JUMP – (1) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-2 … (3) Greta Hansen, L, 5-0

LONG JUMP – (1) Chvatal, L, 17-2

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Carlie Hermes, A, 35-2 … (3) Hansen, L, 34-5.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, L, 11-2

DISCUS – (1) Grace Schmidt, L, 109-5 … (2) Jaelyn Baseman, L, 103-9

SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, L, 38-7 … (3) Schmidt, L, 34-3

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Rockford 164 … (2) Annandale 120.5 … (3) Dassel-Cokato 110.5 … (4) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 107.5 … (5) Litchfield 94.5 … (6) New London-Spicer 46 … (7) Glencoe-Silver Lake 40 … (8) Watertown-Mayer 19

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Brandon Knott, HLWW, 15.71

300 HURDLES – (1) Knott, HLWW, 40.00

100 DASH – (1) Monte Gillman, D-C, 10.85

200 DASH – (1) Blake Aller, L, 22.00

400 DASH – (1) Graham Zuehlke, A, 49.73 … (2) Aller, L, 51.05

800 RUN – (1) Chase Deiter, HLWW, 2:00.75

1,600 RUN – (1) Sal Wirth, A, 4:29.63

3,200 RUN – (1) Wirth, A, 10:24.00

4X100 RELAY – (1) D-C, 43.68

4X200 RELAY – (1) HLWW, 1:31.87

4X400 RELAY – (1) Litchfield (Lukas Kuehl, Garrison Jackman, Xander Chvatal, Aller), 3:28.67

4X800 RELAY – (1) Annandale, 8:57.83 … (2) NLS (Taylor Daucsavage, Chase Marxhausen, Daniel Vanderwerf, Ben Wookey), 9:04.39

HIGH JUMP – (1) Henry Skinner, R, 6-0 … (3) Elijah Lofton, L, 5-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Brian Schloeder, R, 21-2

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Lance Luchsinger, HLWW, 42-3 … (2) Carter Herman, NLS, 40-10.75

POLE VAULT – (1) Schloeder, R, 15-1

DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, L, 166-9 … (3) Jacob Dietel, L, 133-8

SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, L, 56-9

West Central Championships

The Minnewaska girls and Sauk Centre boys took home team titles in the West Central Conference Championships at Montevideo.

Minnewaska’s girls scored 162.1 to beat Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg’s 104 and Melrose’s 102. Sauk Centre’s boys finished with 179, ahead of Montevideo’s 137.5, BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart’s 98 and Minnewaska’s 81.

“The girls are really starting to hit their stride and it’s a huge point of emphasis to stay focused and stay hungry going into this Saturday’s state true team meet,” Minnewaska boys track and field head coach Zachary Traphagen said. “It’s a very exciting time of the year and we believe the best is still yet to come.”

Minnewaska’s Lauryn Ankeny had a personal record run of 47.94 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to take first place. Lakers’ Elsey Hagen had a PR of 12:43.15 to win the 3,200.

Minnewaska’s girls also got wins from McKenzie Luetmer in the 400 dash (59.44), Phemie Oeltjen in the pole vault (8 feet, 0 inches), Jayda Kolstoe in the discus (92 feet, 3 inches) and the shot put (34 feet, 1.75 inches) and its 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Other area girls finishers were Benson/KMS’ Ava Noble in the 100 hurdles (17.13), Carly Tolifson with a PR in the 200 dash (26.89) and high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) as well as its 4x100 relay team. Montevideo’s Avery Koenen won the triple jump at 35-2.5 inches and BOLD/BLHS’ 4x200 relay team also won.

As for the boys highlights, BOLD/BLHS’ Ryan King pulled off a personal record leap of 21-4.75 to win the long jump and Stevie McMath winning the 100 and 200 dashes. BOLD/BLHS also got a pair of victories from its 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

Minnewaska’s 4x800 relay team earned a win as well as Maeson Tank in the 400 dash (51.99).

Montevideo’s Francis O’Malley won the discus (55-4) and shot put (153-8)

“We saw some very good results from kids hitting new PRs, but saw inconsistencies in other areas,” Traphagen said. “(I’m) really proud of the progress this team has made. Now we can focus on cleaning up a few things, get some time to rest and get healthy, and be at our best for the Sub-Section meet next Tuesday.”

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Minnewaska 162.1 … (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 104 … (3) Melrose 102 … (4) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 99.6 … (5) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 83.1 … (6) Sauk Centre 70.2 … (7) West Central 40 … (8) Montevideo 34

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Ava Noble, B/KMS, 17.13 … (3) Ava Schlomann, BOLD/BLHS, 17.81

300 HURDLES – (1) Lauryn Ankeny, Minn., 47.94 … (2) Allison Milbrandt, BOLD/BLHS, 48.58 … (3) Noble, B/KMS, 48.91

100 DASH – (1) Lydia Fynboh, M/CA, 12.50 … (2) Carly Tolifson, B/KMS, 12.79 … (3) Mya Lindemann, Minn., 12.98

200 DASH – (1) Tolifson, B/KMS, 26.89 … (3) Lindemann, Minn., 27.23

400 DASH – (1) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn., 59.44 … (2) Amber Rosemeier, B/KMS, 59.55

800 RUN – (1) Hailey Werk, M/CA, 2:28.22 … (2) Olivia Danielson, Minn., 2:29.95

1,600 RUN – (1) Werk, M/CA, 5:32.05 … (3) Kenzie Visser, BOLD/BLHS, 5:47.10

3,200 RUN – (1) Elsey Hagen, Minn., 12:43.15 … (2) Kiearra Wilmes, Minn., 12:49.73 … (3) Keeley Jansen, BOLD/BLHS, 13:19.66

4X100 RELAY – (1) Benson/KMS (Libby McGeary, Ava Noble, Julia Claussen, Tolifson), 51.74 … (2) BOLD/BLHS (Mari Ryberg, Lily Hubin, Lainey Braulick, Milbrandt), 51.93

4X200 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS (Ryberg, Hubin, Braulick, Milbrandt), 1:49.67 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Esryn Dahl, Dacia Fleury, Lindemann), 1:50.34 … (3) Benson/KMS (Claussen, Alissa Thompson, Izzy Wirth, Rosemeier), 1:53.10

4X400 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Stark, Danielson, Luetmer, Ankeny), 4:11.55 … (2) Benson/KMS (Thompson, Wirth, Kaida Helgenset, Rosemeier), 4:24.33 … (3) BOLD/BLHS (Lilly Henriksen, Schlomann, Kya Elfering, Visser), 4:26.70

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Brooke Kolstoe, Danielson, Stark, Luetmer), 10:32.11

HIGH JUMP – (1) Tolifson, B/KMS, 5-2 … (3) Maddie Luft, B/KMS, 5-0

LONG JUMP – (1) Isabelle Jaenicke, Mel., 15-10.25 … (2) Teagan Epema, Mont., 15-10.25 … (3) Schlomann, BOLD/BLHS, 15-6.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Avery Koenen, Mont., 35-2.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Phemie Oeltjen, Minn., 8-0 … (3) Wirth, B/KMS, 7-6

DISCUS – (1) Jayda Kolstoe, Minn., 92-3 … (3) Catherine Fank, BOLD/BLHS, 83-5

SHOT PUT – (1) J. Kolstoe, Minn., 34-1.75

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Sauk Centre 179 … (2) Montevideo 137.5 … (3) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 98 … (4) Minnewaska 81 … (5) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59 … (6) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 52.5 … (7) West Central 52 … (8) Melrose 42

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Jacob Ochsendorf, Mont., 15.90

300 HURDLES – (1) Aaron Kerfeld, SC, 42.47 … (2) Ochsendorf, Mont., 42.64 … (3) Owen Meulebroeck, Minn., 42.97

100 DASH – (1) Stevie McMath, BOLD/BLHS, 11.24 … (2) Edan Smith, Mont., 11.28 … (3) Hunter Kallstrom, B/KMS, 11.30

200 DASH – (1) McMath, BOLD/BLHS, 22.99 … (2) Smith, Mont., 23.17 … (3) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 23.23

400 DASH – (1) Maeson Tank, Minn., 51.99 … (3) Smith, Mont., 53.19

800 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 1:57.64 … (2) Tank, Minn., 2:04.49

1,600 RUN – (1) Kampsen, SC, 4:48.79 … (2) Brady Andrews, Mont., 4:53.95

3,200 RUN – (1) Andrews, Mont., 10:53.66 … (2) Niko Garcia, BOLD/BLHS, 10:59.96 … (3) Zachary Palmer, Minn., 11:08.13

4X100 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS (McMath, Ryan King, Hudson Vosika, Chase Hubin), 44.04 … (3) Montevideo (Jeric Schloegl, Austin Helgeson, David Gilmore, Alex Helgeson), 46.10

4X200 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS (Jack Gross, Owen Baumgartner, Vosika, King), 1:35.55 … (3) Minnewaska (Carter Meyer, Kaiden Harvey, Meulebroeck, Asante Adams), 1:36.90

4X400 RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre, 3:30.30 … (3) B/KMS (Teegan Hogrefe, Thomas Dineen, Hunter Kallstrom, Juan Espinoza), 3:40.51

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (James Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Nick Ankeny, Tank), 8:47.60 … (2) Montevideo (Nelson Velasquez, Jose Cardona, Mads Prytz, Adam VanBinsbergen), 8:53.40

HIGH JUMP – (1) Roman Mihailovschi, WC, 6-0 … (2) DeAndre Holloway, B/KMS, 5-10

LONG JUMP – (1) King, BOLD/BLHS, 21-4.75 … (2) Gross, BOLD/BLHS, 19-10.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Schloegl, SC, 40-5

POLE VAULT – (1) Braden Nelson, Mont., 12-0

DISCUS – (1) Francis O’Malley, Mont., 153-8 … (2) McMath, BOLD/BLHS, 131-7

SHOT PUT – (1) O’Malley, Mont., 55-4 … (2) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 49-0.75

Central Minnesota Championships

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball swept the Central Minnesota Conference championships at Holdingford.

The EVW/Kimball boys won with a score of 208, narrowly holding off second-place Holdingford’s 206.5. For area teams, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was fifth (44), Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was sixth (18) and Paynesville was seventh (14).

The top area boys finish came in the 4x800-meter relay. The ACGC quartet of Mason Johnson, Jevon Williams, Casey Struthers and Gavin Garcia placed second in 9 minutes, 1.61 seconds.

In the girls’ meet, EVW/Kimball won with 221 points, followed by Holdingford with 138 and Paynesville with 118. ACGC placed sixth with 45 and BBE was seventh with 12.

The Bulldogs’ Madison Wendlandt took first in both distance runs, winning the 1,600 (5:29.11) and 3,200 (12:05.54). Brooklyn Frank (100 dash, 12.85), Cloey Kolb (200 dash, 26.55) and Rebekah Walz (pole vault, 9 feet, 6 inches) also got wins for Paynesville.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 221 … (2) Holdingford 138 … (3) Paynesville 118 … (4) Royalton 66 … (5) Maple Lake 60 … (6) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 45 … (7) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, EVWK, 15.33

300 HURDLES – (1) Jocelyn Zoller, EVW/K, 48.61 … (3) Finley Anfinson, P, 50.72

100 DASH – (1) Brooklyn Frank, P, 12.85

200 DASH – (1) Cloey Kolb, P, 26.55

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVW/K, 57.95

800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVW/K, 2:25.34 … (3) Grace Roberg, P, 2:35.90

1,600 RUN – (1) Madison Wendlandt, P, 5:29.11 … (2) Grace Roberg, P, 5:47.73

3,200 RUN – (1) Wendlandt, P, 12:05.54

4X100 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 51.56 … (2) Paynesville (Rebekah Walz, Frank, Katie Uhlenkamp, Kolb) 52.28

4X200 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 1:48.16 … (3) ACGC (Kenlie Blom, Avary Bierweth, Haley Johnson, Jada Rosenquist) 1:54.39

4X400 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 4:10.19

4X800 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 10:18.19

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, EVW/K, 5-2

LONG JUMP – (1) B. Kuechle, EVW/K, 17-6

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Mya Yourczek, R, 34-2

POLE VAULT – (1) Walz, P, 9-6 … (3) Taylor Frericks, ACGC, 8-6

DISCUS – (1) Emma Kobernusz, H, 98-2

SHOT PUT – (1) Yourczek, R, 33-4 … (2) Uhlenkamp, P, 33-3

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 208 … (2) Holdingford 206.5 … (3) Maple Lake 95.5 … (4) Royalton 78 … (5) Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 44 … (6) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18 … (7) Paynesville 14

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Gavin Sales, H, 16.19

300 HURDLES – (1) Alan Haglin, ML, 43.03

100 DASH – (1) Peyton Hooper, EVW/K, 11.38

200 DASH – (1) Connor Patrick, H, 22.85

400 DASH – (1) Garrett Frink, H, 53.24 … (3) Casey Struthers, ACGC, 54.07

800 RUN – (1) Dawson Hofer, H, 2:08.51

1,600 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, EVW/K, 4:37.07

3,200 RUN – (1) Lemke, EVW/K, 10:29.93

4X100 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 46.23

4X200 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 1:35.67

4X400 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 3:39.96

4X800 RELAY – (1) Royalton 9:00.91 … (2) ACGC (Mason Johnson, Jevon Williams, Struthers, Gavin Garcia) 9:01.61

HIGH JUMP – (1) James Vannurden, R, 6-3

LONG JUMP – (1) Parker Schultz, EVW/K, 19-10.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Vannuren, R, 40-10.25

POLE VAULT – (1) Joseph Rieber, ML, 12-3

DISCUS – (1) Noah Stommes, EVW/K, 133-6

SHOT PUT – (1) Stommes, EVW/K, 43-11 … (3) Branton Jones, BBE, 41-2