Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals compete at Alex Relays

ALEXANDRIA — The Willmar track and field team had a fun day Tuesday at the Alexandria Relays.

The event, where many of the events are not run in regular meets, was won by Alexandria. The girls had 135.91 points. Willmar took sixth with 32.94.

The Alex boys had a 138.91. Willmar was fifth with a 39.95. Many of Willmar’s top athletes did not compete.

Willmar had one third-place finish in the girls’ competition. Willmar’s team of Gabby Martinez, Maddie Villnow, Alivia Fladeboe and Leah Eystad timed in at 14 minutes, 38.96 seconds in the 4,000-meter medley relay. Runners ran, in this order, a 1,200, a 400, an 800 and a 1,600.

In the boys’ division, Willmar’s Koda Helfinstine and Tyler Evans took second and third, respectively, in the pole vault. Helfinstine cleared 10-6. Evans also went 10-6. Alex’s Trey Negen won with an 11-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar had two teams in the mixed 4x400 relay. The team of Gabby Martinez, Maddie Villnow, Cavin Carlson and Tate Baumgarn placed ninth in 4:24.56. Willmar’s team of Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez, Andrew Garcia, Keianna Hillenbrand and Fladeboe took 10th in 4:25.45.

Willmar's Leah Eystad takes off during the distance medley relay at the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria Relays

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 135.91 … (2) Detroit Lakes 89.89 … (3) Pequot Lakes 59.95 … (4) Little Falls 54.96 … (5) Fergus Falls 48.95 … (6) Willmar 32.94

Winner and area top three

4x100 SHUTTLE HURDLES – (1) Alexandria 1:15.85

300 HURDLES – (1) Sophia Korynta, Alex, 49.80

1,600 RUN – (1) Calia Chaney, PL, 5:16.83

3,200 RUN – (1) Cassie Wellman, FF, 12:24.02

4X100 RELAY – (1) Detroit Lakes 50.84

4X200 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 1:50.55

800 MEDLEY RELAY (100, 100, 200, 400) – (1) Detroit Lakes 1:59.96

4,000 MEDLEY RELAY (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600) – (1) Alexandria 13:18.54 … (3) Willmar (Gabby Martinez, Maddie Villnow, Alivia Fladeboe, Leah Eystad) 14:38.96

4X800 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 10:10.05

LONG JUMP – (1) Reese Laposky, PL, 16-4

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Ella Steussy, Alex, 35-4

POLE VAULT – (1) Jerzie Horner, DL, 10-6

DISCUS – (1) Elise Maagard, Alex, 123-10

SHOT PUT – (1) Amelia Davis, PL, 36-8

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Alexandria 131.89 … (2) Little Falls 87.89 … (3) Pequot Lakes 73.97 … (4) Detroit Lakes 66.96 … (5) Willmar 39.95 … (6) Fergus Falls 22

Winner and area top three

4x110 SHUTTLE HURDLES – (1) Alexandria 1:10.72

300 HURDLES – (1) Otto Anderson,Alex, 43.85

1,600 RUN – (1) Jaden Miller, FF, 4:45.38

3,200 RUN – (1) Braydon Paulsen, LF, 11:24.52

4X100 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 44.50

4X200 RELAY – (1) Little Falls 1:33.84

4X800 RELAY – (1) Alexandria 8:43.16

800 MEDLEY RELAY (100, 100, 200, 400) – (1) Alexandria 1:40.17

4,000 MEDLEY RELAY (1,200, 400, 800, 1,600) – (1) Alexandria 11:27.95

HIGH JUMP – (1) Jacob Balcome, Alex, 5-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Evan Kludt, Alex, 20-3.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Evan Kludt, Alex, 40-6

POLE VAULT – (1) Trey Negen, Alex, 11-0 … (2) Koda Helfinstine, W, 10-6 … (3) Tyler Evans, W, 10-6

DISCUS – (1) Lawson Green, DL, 142-7

SHOT PUT – (1) Mason Carrier, DL, 48-10

Willmar's Mo Khalif tosses the shot put during the Alexandria Relays on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Minnewaska Invitational

The Minnewaska girls were runner-up to Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball at the Lakers’ home invitational at Glenwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

EVW/Kimball finished with 194 points, followed by the Lakers with 164. Jayda Kolstoe had a pair of wins for Minnewaska in the discus (119 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (35-2). McKenzie Luetmer added a win in the 200-meter dash (27.79 seconds) and Lauryn Ankeny took the top spot in the 300 hurdles (49.03).

Sauk Centre won the boys meet with 198. Minnewaska placed fourth with 103. Jayce Kovarik won the pole vault with a height of 10-0. The Lakers also won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:56.93.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 194 … (2) Minnewaska 164 … (3) Holdingford 92.5 … (4) Melrose 91 … (5) Sauk Centre 69 … (6) West Central Area 40 … (7) Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 23.5 … (8) Upsala/Swanville 20

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, EVWK, 15.40

300 HURDLES – (1) Lauryn Ankeny, Min, 49.03

100 DASH – (1) Jordyn Theis, EVWK, 13.89 … (2) Dacia Fleury, Min, 14.12

200 DASH – (1) McKenzie Luetmer, Min, 27.79 … (3) Mya Lindemann, Min, 28.55

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, EVWK, 58.76 … (3) Luetmer, Min, 1:02.49

800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, EVWK, 2:29.73 … (2) Brooke Kolstoe, Min, 2:41.08 … (3) Esryn Dahl, Min, 2:41.15

1,600 RUN – (1) Maria Hinnenkamp, Mel, 5:56.09

3,200 RUN – (1) Elsey Hagen, Min, 13:02.69

4X100 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 53.38 … (3) Minnewaska (Fleury, Brooklyn Meyer, Payton Andreas, Lindemann) 55.34

4X200 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 1:51.66 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Dahl, Lyla Stadtherr, Ankeny) 1:55.91

4X400 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 4:11.88 … (2) Minnewaska (Stark, Dahl, Ankeny, Luetmer) 4:18.07

4X800 RELAY – (1) EVW/Kimball 10:33.91 … (2) Minnewaska (B. Kolstoe, Makena Thoen, Olivia Danielson, Hagen) 10:51.57

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ellie Becker, EVWK, 5-2

LONG JUMP – (1) B. Kuechle, EVWK, 16-9

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Isabelle Jaenicke, Mel, 34-6

POLE VAULT – (1) Katelyn Utecht, EVWK, 8-6 … (2) Phemie Oeltjen, Min, 7-6

DISCUS – (1) Jayda Kolstoe, Min, 119-9

SHOT PUT – (1) J. Kolstoe, Min, 35-2

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Sauk Centre 198 … (2) Holdingford 136 … (3) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 116 … (4) Minnewaska 103 … (5) Upsala/Swanville 46 … (6) Melrose 44 … (7) West Central Area 43 … (8) Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 12

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Gavin Sales, Hold, 16.15

300 HURDLES – (1) Aaron Kerfeld, SC, 45.41 … (3) Owen Meulebroeck, Min, 46.16

100 DASH – (1) Connor Patrick, Hold, 12.35

200 DASH – (1) Connor Patrick, Hold, 24.49

400 DASH – (1) Patrick, Hold, 54.23

800 RUN – (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 2:01.45 … (2) Maeson Tank, Min, 2:02.71

1,600 RUN – (1) Kampsen, SC, 5:03.67

3,200 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, EVWK, 10:30.43 … (3) Zachary Palmer, Min, 11:28.67

4X100 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 47.48 … (2) Minnewaska (Tristan O’Neil, Kaiden Harvey, Conner Stein, Carter Meyer) 47.98

4X200 RELAY – (1) Holdingford 1:38.97

4X400 RELAY – (1) Sauk Centre 3:36.66 … (3) Minnewaska (James Ward, Blake Andreas, Nick Ankeny, Tank) 3:46.77

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (Ward, Jayce Kovarik, Ankeny, Tank) 8:56.93

HIGH JUMP – (1) Roman Mihailovschi, WCA, 6-0

LONG JUMP – (1) Joseph Guthrie, U/S, 19-11

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Nathaniel Lahr, SC, 39-3.25

POLE VAULT – (1) Kovarik, Min, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) Nicholas Guthrie, U/S, 138-9

SHOT PUT – (1) Evan Powell, EVWK, 43-5.5

Lakeview Invitational

BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart placed third in both the boys and girls meets at the Lakeview Invitational at Cottonwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canby/Minneota won the girls meet with 154 points, beating Jackson County Central (140) and BOLD/BLHS (96). BOLD/BLHS’s Kenzie Visser won the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. The 4x100-meter relay of Lainey Braulick, Lily Hubin, Mari Ryberg and Allison Milbrandt won in 53.80 seconds.

Also getting a win in the girls meet was Central Minnesota Christian’s Sophia Vogel. She took first in the 300 hurdles at 48.89.

JCC claimed the boys championship with 131.33, beating Canby/Minneota’s 99 and BOLD/BLHS’ 90.33. Stevie McMath (100 dash, 11.02) and Ryan King (long jump, 21-4.25) each picked up wins for BOLD/BLHS.

CMCS won the 4x200 relay. The Bluejays’ quartet of Brayden Marcus, Caleb Voogt, Garrett Mulder and Micah Asake took first in 1:38.71.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Canby/Minneota 154 … (2) Jackson County Central 140 … (3) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 96 … (4) Wabasso 54 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian 47 … (6) Lakeview 34 … (7) Ortonville 20

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Rylie Cother, JCC, 16.93

300 HURDLES – (1) Sophia Vogel, CMCS, 48.89 … (2) Allison Milbrandt, B/B, 49.39

100 DASH – (1) Katelyn Zeug, W, 12.96

200 DASH – (1) Zeug, W, 28.26

400 DASH – (1) Braelyn Merritt, C/M, 1:04.09

800 RUN – (1) Merritt, C/M, 2:29.37 … (2) CC Roiseland, CMCS, 2:42.49 … (3) Kenzie Visser, B/B, 2:44.86

1,600 RUN – (1) Claire Stoks, C/M, 5:54.26 … (2) Visser, B/B, 6:00.44 … (3) Keeley Jansen, B/B, 6:16.67

3,200 RUN – (1) Mya Pesek, C/M, 11:59.32 … (3) Jansen, B/B, 13:52.34

4X100 RELAY – (1) BOLD/BLHS (Lainey Braulick, Lily Hubin, Mari Ryberg, Milbrandt) 53.80

4X200 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 1:56.72

4X400 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 4:31.31 … (2) BOLD/BLHS (Milbrandt, Ryberg, Visser, Ava Schlomann) 4:35.23 … (3) CMCS (Carene Jean Louis, Sophia Vogel, Abby Timmer, Roiseland) 4:37.36

4X800 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 10:29.93

HIGH JUMP – (1) Visser, B/B, 4-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Karlie Wollum, C/M, 16-3.5 … (2) Vogel, CMCS, 16-0.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Wollum, C/M, 35-11

POLE VAULT – (1) Peyton Hanson, JCC, 9-6

DISCUS – (1) Chloe Rabe, O, 94-4 … (2) Catherine Fank, B/B, 84-3.5

SHOT PUT – (1) Rabe, O, 36-3.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Jackson County Central 131.33 … (2) Canby/Minneota 99 … (3) BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 90.33 … (4) Lakeview 81.33 … (5) Central Minnesota Christian 64 … (6) Wabasso 46 … (7) Ortonville 28 … (8) Community Christian School 12

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Tyson Lightfoot, W, 19.24 … (2) Zane Boen, B/B, 19.63

300 HURDLES – (1) Ethan Staab, L, 45.05 … (3) Caiden Johnson, B/B, 48.83

100 DASH – (1) Stevie McMath, B/B, 11.02 … (3) Caleb Voogt, CMCS, 11.45

200 DASH – (1) Greg Schafer, L, 22.78 … (2) McMath, B/B, 23.31 … (3) Micah Asake, CMCS, 23.73

400 DASH – (1) Quinn Landherr, JCC, 53.52

800 RUN – (1) Evan Paplow, JCC, 2:11.82 … (2) Garrett Mulder, CMCS, 2:12.53 … (3) Justice Martinez, CCS, 2:14.12

1,600 RUN – (1) Paplow, JCC, 4:46.83 … (3) Martinez, CCS, 5:09.95

3,200 RUN – (1) Andrew Morin, W, 11:02.88 … (3) Niko Garcia, B/B, 11:18.12

4X100 RELAY – (1) Lakeview 45.76 … (2) BOLD/BLHS (Ryan King, Chase Hubin, Hudson Vosika, McMath) 47.29

4X200 RELAY – (1) CMCS (Brayden Marcus, Voogt, Mulder, Asake), 1:38.71

4X400 RELAY – (1) JCC 3:45.22

4X800 RELAY – (1) Canby/Minneota 9:06.94

HIGH JUMP – (1) Trevor Gray, C/M, 5-10 … (2) Ethin Mammen, CMCS, 5-6

LONG JUMP – (1) King, B/B, 21-4.25 … (2) Jack Gross, B/B, 19-4.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Michael Tol, C/M, 37-7.5 … (2) Logan Roelofs, CMCS, 35-8

POLE VAULT – (1) Landherr, JCC, 12-0 … (2) Boen, B/B, 10-6

DISCUS – (1) Caleb Vancura, JCC, 133-3

SHOT PUT – (1) Vancura, JCC, 52-9