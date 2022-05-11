Track and field: Willmar boys go back to state True Team

ROCKFORD — The Willmar boys track and field team is back in the hunt for a sixth straight True Team title.

Competing at the Section 6AA championship on Tuesday, the Cardinal boys’ 382 points were enough to hold off second-place Rockford’s 372.

The Willmar girls will go into the wild card meet after finishing second with 385. Rockford was the girls champion with 409.

The Cardinal boys won Class AA state True Team titles in 2021 (virtual meet), ‘19, ‘18, ‘17 and ‘16. There was no True Team meet in 2020.

Putting together a big day for the Willmar boys was senior Michael Price. He won the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 8.5 inches. He also placed second in the 200-meter dash (22.73 seconds) and third in the 100 dash (11.26). Colin O’Farrell had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 400 (51.90) and 800 (2:05.03) while Jackson Sportel was second in the high jump (5-10). Hayden Venenga added a third-place finish in the discus (135-4) and Hassennadif Hassen was third in the 1,600 (4:40.40).

The Willmar girls had five first-place finishes. Lauren Eilers took the top spot in the 400 (1:00.51), and Nina Dawson followed up with the top time in the 800 (2:21.63). The Cardinals won a pair of field events courtesy of Ava Brogren (high jump, 5-2) and Makenna Larson (33-3.5). Willmar also won the 4x800 relay (9:57.91).

Teams that finish second through fifth in the section meet get put into a paper meet, with the top four entering the state meet as wild cards based on results in the section meets.

The Class AA state True Team championship take place on Saturday, May 21 at Stillwater High School.

Section 6AA True Team

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Rockford 409 … (2) Willmar 385 … (3) Delano 319 … (4) Mound-Westonka 299.5 … (5) Dassel-Cokato 295.5 … (6) Orono 287.5 … (7) Hutchinson 172 … (8) Holy Family Catholic 146.5

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Evelyn Olberding, Del, 16.03

300 HURDLES – (1) Estelle Atkinson, Or, 47.78

100 DASH – (1) Cassia Cady, Rock, 12.72

200 DASH – (1) Cady, Rock, 25.89

400 DASH – (1) Lauren Eilers, Will, 1:00.51 … (2) Hannah Quinn, Will, 1:01.87

800 RUN – (1) Nina Dawson, Will, 2:21.63

1,600 RUN – (1) Isabelle Schmitz, Hutch, 5:09.27 … (2) Erin Eilers, Will, 5:33.00 … (3) N. Dawson, Will, 5:33.90

3,200 RUN – (1) Schmitz, Hutch, 11:20.59 … (2) L. Eilers, Will, 11:40.57

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rockford 50.73

4X200 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 1:50.11

4X400 RELAY – (1) Rockford 4:08.93 … (2) Willmar 4:10.48

4X800 RELAY – (1) Willmar 9:57.91

HIGH JUMP – (1) Ava Brogren, Will, 5-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Cady, Rock, 17-3

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Elise Biorn, Rock, 36-3.5

POLE VAULT – (1) MacKenzie Bakken, Rock, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) Logan Paulsen, HF, 115-10 … (2) Avery Quinn, Will, 112-9 … (3) Ella Shinn, Will, 100-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Makenna Larson, Will, 33-3.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Willmar 382 … (2) Rockford 372 … (3) Orono 302.5 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 290.5 … (5) Delano 287 … (6) Mound-Westonka 277.5 … (7) Hutchinson 226.5 … (8) Holy Family Catholic 173

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Jack Fischer, Or, 15.48

300 HURDLES – (1) Fischer, Or, 40.94

100 DASH – (1) Eli Gillman, D-C, 11.15 … (3) Michael Price, Will, 11.26

200 DASH – (1) Mitchell Piehl, Hutch, 22.43 … (2) Price, Will, 22.73

400 DASH – (1) PK Moore, Del, 50.76 … (2) Colin O’Farrell, Will, 51.90

800 RUN – (1) Lance Nemecek, M-W, 2:02.92 … (2) O’Farrell, Will, 2:05.03

1,600 RUN – (1) Soren Bortnem, D-C, 4:37.53 … (3) Hassennadif Hassen, Will, 4:40.40

3,200 RUN – (1) Bortnem, D-C, 10:04.38

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rockford 44.26 … (3) Willmar 45.54

4X200 RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 1:32.66

4X400 RELAY – (1) Holy Family 3:33.71

4X800 RELAY – (1) Orono 8:25.06

HIGH JUMP – (1) Henry Skinner, Rock, 6-0 … (2) Jackson Sportel, Will, 5-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Price, Will, 21-8.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Caleb Richards, Rock, 41-11.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Brian Schloeder, Rock, 14-6

DISCUS – (1) Thomas Red Wing, HF, 145-9 … (3) Hayden Venenga, Will, 135-4

SHOT PUT – (1) Harrison Brun, Rock, 45-6