Track and field: Willmar Cardinals boys claim 6AA True Team title

ORONO — The Willmar boys track and field team are going back to the state True Team meet for the seventh straight season. The girls team, they’ll wait and see if they make True Team for the 13th straight time.

The Cardinal boys claimed the Section 6AA True Team championship after putting together a team score of 320.5 Wednesday at Orono High School. Delano was second with 304 and Rockford was third with 301.

In the girls' meet, Mound-Westonka claimed the team title with 322 points, besting Willmar’s 322.5. As a result, the Cardinal girls will be put in a wild card paper meet. Teams that finish 2-through-fifth in the eight section meets will have their times entered into the paper meet, with the top four going to the Class AA state True Team meet at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Stillwater High School.

Willmar sophomore Sully Anez was a two-time winner for the boys on Wednesday. He won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 31.79 seconds. He followed that up by taking the 3,200 in 10:12.23.

Sam Raitz added another win for Willmar in the 400 at 50.10. William Sportel placed second in the 300 hurdles at 41.31, and Jonathan Ritz was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 10 inches.

The Willmar girls had three winners. Lauren Eilers won the 1,600 at 5:18.01, with teammate Hannah Quinn following up in second at 5:22.52. Makenna Larson won the shot put with a toss of 40-2. Lyndi Koosman won the pole vault after clearing a height of 10-0.

Lauren Eilers (400 dash, 1:01.13), Hannah Quinn (800 run, 2:24.93), Erin Eilers (3,200 run, 11:57.27) and Avery Quinn (discus, 103-7) all were runners-up. Three Cardinal relays — the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 — placed second.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Mound-Westonka 332 … (2 Willmar 322.5 … (3) Delano 311.5 … (4) Orono 263 … (5) Rockford 261 … (6) Hutchinson 157 … (7) Holy Family Catholic 124

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Kayla Heinonen, D, 16.24

300 HURDLES – (1) Heinonen, D, 49.76

100 DASH – (1) Ella Johnson, O, 12.87

200 DASH – (1) Sienne Clare, D, 27.33 … (3) Mallory Beier, W, 27.63

400 DASH – (1) Reese Kasper, MW, 59.79 … (2) Lauren Eilers, W, 1:01.13

800 RUN – (1) Isabelle Schmitz, H, 2:14.18 … (2) Hannah Quinn, W, 2:24.93

1,600 RUN – (1) L. Eilers, W, 5:18.01 … (2) H. Quinn, W, 5:22.52

3,200 RUN – (1) Schmitz, H, 11:23.90 … (2) Erin Eilers, W, 11:57.27 … (3) Sophia Negen, W, 11:59.67

4X100 RELAY – (1) Orono, 51.62

4X200 RELAY – (1) Mound Westonka, 1:49.44 … (2) Willmar (Beier, Deshawna Hodges, Becca Dawson, Carlee Brown), 1:54.21

4X400 RELAY – (1) Mound Westonka, 4:11.21 … (2) Willmar (H. Quinn, Brown, E. Eilers, Lyndi Koosman), 4:12.58

4X800 RELAY – (1) Delano, 10:21.09 … (2) Willmar (Alivia Fladeboe, Negen, Gabby Martinez, Dawson), 10:22.74

HIGH JUMP – (1) Riley Freed, R, 5-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Kayla Kallenbach, O, 16-4.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Kallenbach, O, 34-10.75

POLE VAULT – (1) Koosman, W, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) Logan Paulsen, HF, 118-6 … (2) Avery Quinn, W, 103-7

SHOT PUT – (1) Makenna Larson, W, 40-2

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Willmar 320.5 … (2) Delano 304 … (3) Rockford 301 … (4) Mound-Westonka 284 … (5) Orono 255 … (6) Holy Family Catholic 162 … (7) Hutchinson 156.5

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Payton Kasper, MW, 15.03 … (3) Ezra May, W, 15.85

300 HURDLES – (1) Kasper, MW, 40.68 … (2) William Sportel, W, 41.31

100 DASH – (1) Brian Schloeder, R, 11.09

200 DASH – (1) Parker Peterson, H, 22.70

400 DASH – (1) Sam Raitz, W, 50.10

800 RUN – (1) Jack Markstrom, MW., 1:57.59

1,600 RUN – (1) Sully Anez, W, 4:31.79

3,200 RUN – (1) Anez, W, 10:12.23

4X100 RELAY – (1) Rockford 43.92

4X200 RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 1:32.86

4X400 RELAY – (1) Mound-Westonka 3:31.59

4X800 RELAY – (1) Orono 8:25.99 … (3) Willmar (Kadar Muhumed, David Lammers, Brandon Zepeda, Matthew Mohr) 8:46.57

HIGH JUMP – (1) Henry Skinner, R, 6-2

LONG JUMP – (1) Schloeder, R, 21-4.25 … (3) Muhumed, W, 19-6.75

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Ty Kulavik, R, 42-00 … (3) Sportel, W, 40-5

POLE VAULT – (1) Kasper, MW, 15-6

DISCUS – (1) Josiah Zilmer, R, 154.6

SHOT PUT – (1) Samuel Dioszeghy, MW, 51-0 … (2) Jonathan Ritz, W, 48-10