Track and field: Willmar Cardinals, Litchfield Dragons compete at Hamline Elite Meet

ST. PAUL — Area throwers shined at the Hamline Elite Meet at Hamline University on Friday night.

In the girls shot put, Litchfield’s Jaelyn Baseman and Willmar’s Makenna Larson both made the top 10. Baseman, a senior for the Dragons, was third with a toss of 39 feet, 1 inch. Larson, a junior for the Cardinals, was ninth at 36-0. Rosemount’s Jordan Hecht was the winner at 40-5, beating Osakis’ Kiley Kranz’s toss of 40-1.

Litchfield junior TJ Christensen was fifth in the boys discus (154-7) and sixth in shot put (52-11). Teammate Jacob Dietel, also a junior, was eighth in shot put at 51-10. Rosemount’s Hayden Bills won both the discus (180-6) and shot put (60-10).

In the boys 200-meter dash, Litchfield junior Blake Aller took fifth with a time of 22.74 seconds. St. Paul Central’s Harlow Tong took first at 21.99.

Willmar had a pair of runners competing. In the girls 800, sophomore Lauren Eilers was sixth at 2:16.57, with Edina’s Abby Downin winning at 2:15.12. In the boys 100, senior Sam Raitz placed 10th at 11.22, with Minnetonka’s Tobias Williams taking first at 10.88.