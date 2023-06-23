Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule

Willmar's new football schedule is out and it's got games with Totino-Grace and Marshall to go with Becker, Rocori and Hutchinson

Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 5:08 PM

WILLMAR — In case there was any doubt about what district scheduling has done to high school football, the Willmar Cardinals got a big reminder recently.

Willmar's schedule has one fellow Central Lakes Conference member on its eight-game regular season schedule. The Cardinals play Rocori at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 in Cold Spring.

"We have some tradition with Rocori and that should be a good one," said Willmar head coach Jon Konold, who has seen the Spartans win two state championships and who the Cardinals beat 33-28 last season.

"And with Marshall, they should be a rival with the success they've had."

The Cardinals play Marshall in their home opener Sept. 8 at Hodapp Field. Marshall is a four-time state playoff entrant, with the last coming in 2017 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was on the Tigers.

The other newcomers on the schedule are Sept. 15 at Princeton and Oct. 18 at Totino-Grace. Totino-Grace is another perennial Class AAA power. The Eagles, located in Fridley, have won 10 state championships since 1977. Princeton is a six-time state entrant, last appearing in 2012.

Gone from last year's schedule are fellow CLC members St. Cloud Apollo and Sartell. Apollo has moved to Class AAA. Sartell is in Class AAAAA. Willmar is a Class AAAA school in football.

"The days of the Central Lakes Conference (in football) are over for us," Konold said. "It's nice for us to keep Rocori as a rival.

"We'll have to bring it every week, that's for sure."

Willmar was 6-4 last season, beating Faribault 21-12 in the first round of the playoffs, then falling 24-13 at Marshall.

"I think we're looking pretty solid right now," Konold said of the 2023 team. "We have a lot of guys back."

Leading the way is senior quarterback Cullen Gregory, a returning starter and talented athlete who was listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds last year.

Top recruit

Also back is offensive tackle Hayden Venenga, who is listed at 6-6 and 275. Venenga was offered a scholarship to South Dakota State, which is the defending college championship division national champion. He's also receiving recruiting interest from Wyoming and North Dakota State "and pretty much the whole Missouri Valley Conference," Konold said.

Konold said that Venenga was recently at a camp at the University of Iowa and suffered an ankle sprain. He's also headed to North Dakota State's camp for prospects.

"He's massive," Konold said. "He moves pretty well for a big kid and he's a good blocker in the running game."

Konold also thinks that senior center Matthew Strey (6-2, 270) will be one of the top linemen in the Cardinals' district.

The Cardinals recently completed their first 7-on-7 scrimmage in Marshall and are gearing up for their football camp which begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It runs three consecutive weeks from Tuesday through Thursday. Konold expects "80 to 85" ninth-graders through seniors at the camp. There are still openings for anyone interested. Contact Willmar Park and Recreation.

River Lakes vs. Fergus Falls 021623.003.jpg
River Lakes sophomore goaltender Kaydence Roeske blocks the puck from harm's way against Fergus Falls in the Section 6A championship on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Runestone Community Center in Alexandria.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Decision made

River Lakes girls hockey goaltender Kaydence Roeske, a sophomore from Paynesville, has made a verbal commitment to play at Division I Minnesota State-Mankato. There she'll join her sister, Kianna Roeske, a defenseman who was in her first year with the Mavericks last season.

Kianna Roeske played in 36 games last season for Minnesota State, scoring two goals with one assist. The Mavericks were 15-20-1 last season and are coached by John Harrington. Harrington was a member of the 1980 USA Miracle On Ice team.

Kaydence Roeske is the first sophomore in Minnesota to give a verbal commitment.

Willmar football schedule

(Home games in bold; game time is 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated)

Sept. 1 — at Big Lake

Sept. 8 — Marshall

Sept. 15 — at Princeton

Sept. 22 — Becker

Sept. 29 — at Rocori

Oct. 6 — Hutchinson

Oct. 12 — Chisago Lakes

Oct 18 — at Totino-Grace

