Tribune Notebook: Cards' Trevino honored by Central Lakes Conference

WILLMAR — Ramero Trevino has emerged as one of the top running backs in the North Central District White Division, proving to be a sturdy, quick back for the Willmar Cardinals with a reputation for being tough to tackle one-on-one.

He's a well-built, 5-foot-10, 210 pound junior who ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in last week's 33-28 win over state-ranked Rocori.

The effort helped him earn Central Lakes Conference Performer of the Week honors.

Trevino is one of three Cardinals to earn CLC honors this week.

Boys soccer player Isaac Zelaya Velasquez was named the CLC defensive player of the week after getting a key defensive save in a victory over Sartell.

And, Willmar senior libero Allie Rosendahl had 14 digs in a volleyball victory over New London-Spicer to be named the volleyball defensive player of the week.

Cool moment

Lakeview beat Lac qui Parle Valley football 70-0 Thursday night. The big win enabled the Lakers to use Terrek Jenniges as the holder on an extra point late in the game.

Jenniges was born with Caudal regression syndrome. It's a disorder that impairs the lower half of the body, according to the website Medlineplus.gov.

Though the Lakers missed the extra point, Jenniges got an ovation from the crowd, according to the Lakeview Lakers Twitter account, which has a short video of the play.

Paynesville shortstop Grayson Fuchs (12) gets the out on ACGC's Masson Hiltner during a double play attempt in the Section 3AA championship on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Commitment

Paynesville senior Grayson Fuchs announced on social media his commitment to play baseball at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State.

Fuchs is a two-time West Central Tribune All-Area team selection as a pitcher and shortstop. Last season, he led the Bulldogs to a 21-2 record and the Section 3AA championship game, batting .446 with seven home runs, five doubles, four triples and 30 RBIs. He also scored 39 runs and was 2-0 with a 0.68 earned-run average on the mound.

The Huskies were 37-13 last season under head coach Pat Dolan

Brother Grady Fuchs is on the baseball roster at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, where he'll be a sophomore this spring. The right-hander was 5-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 59-2/3 innings. He struck out 59 and walked 19 for the Cyclones, who were 26-13 and played in the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Paynesville assistant coach Ron Fuchs, Grayson and Grady's father, is a former St. Cloud State baseball player.

Cobber update

Concordia-Moorhead running back Peyton Mortenson, a senior from Lac qui Parle Valley, became the 27th Cobber to reach the 1,000-yard rushing milestone.

Mortenson, 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, had 166 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in Concordia's 36-7 MIAC win over Macalester. Mortenson also had three receptions, resulting in him touching the ball on more than 40 percent of Concordia's offensive plays.

He has 450 yards rushing on 113 carries with seven touchdowns this season for the Cobbers, who are 3-2 with a game Saturday at conference-leading Bethel.

Good cause

The New London-Spicer football team is participating in the Tackle Cancer Fundraiser. NLS is host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

NLS donated $1,815 in 2021 and $1,975 in 2019. Proceeds go to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund as well as the CentraCare Willmar Cancer Center.