99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tribune Notebook: College coach praises MACCRAY Wolverines star

Sydney Thein lauded by her future coach, Southwest Minnesota State's Tyler Boddy

101122.S.WCT.MACCRAY.VOLLEYBALL.THEIN.jpg
MACCRAY senior outside hitter Sydney Thein spikes the ball during a match against the Renville County West Jaguars on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
January 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM

MARSHALL — It sounds like the volleyball coach at Southwest Minnesota State University is really happy to have MACCRAY's Sydney Thein coming on board.

SMSU announced three recent volleyball signees who play to continue their careers with the Mustangs.

Included is Thein, Marshall's Leah Jones and Nancy Peter of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Thein's verbal commitment to the NCAA Division II program in Marshall came last year.

Mustangs coach Tyler Boddy is happy to have all three. Here's what he had to say about Thein in a statement from the university:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sydney is a very smart player and very competitive," Boddy said. "She has a great skill set and plays the game with a great work ethic. She is a great leader on the court and will be a wonderful addition on and off the court."

Related Stories:
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Wisocki places in top 10 for Willmar Cardinal boys
Prep golf report for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Senior's 73 leads Cardinals to a score of 322 Saturday at Dacotah Ridge
May 07, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo junior second baseman Daniel Gunlogson snags a chopper in the infield during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against BOLD on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks set the tone
Baseball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Montevideo pitchers Gannon Reidinger and Cooper Dack make the difference in a sweep of BOLD
May 05, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
Prep boys golf report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar, with a shorthanded lineup, finishes well behind 1st-place Edina at Lakeville South Invitational
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs
Ridgewater wins 7-3 in Game 2 after a 5-1 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in the best-of-3 series
May 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Thein, a member of the West Central Tribune All-Area team , is a 5-foot-9 setter who played for head coach Tory Brouwer at MACCRAY. A five-time letterwiner, she was a four-time All-Camden Conference and two-time Class A all-state honoree who finished her senior season with 423 kills, 395 assists and 347 digs. She had 1,167 career kills, 1,842 assists, 1,193 digs and 145 service aces.

She's also a five-time letter-winner in basketball and an all-conference player there as well, earning academic all-conference honors in basketball and volleyball as well as academic all-state in volleyball.

Southwest Minnesota finished 23-6 last fall, ranked 12th in the nation in Division II.

Lac qui Parle Valley golfer Isabella Jacobs tees off while competing in the Class A girls golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Lac qui Parle Valley golfer Isabella Jacobs tees off while competing in the Class A girls golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Another signing

Isabella Jacobs is headed to Southwest Minnesota State to continue her golf career. The senior Lac qui Parle Valley was announced last week as one of two signees by Mustangs head coach coach Ross Webskowski. Also headed to Southwest Minnesota State is Samantha Doherty of of Mesabi East.

"Both Samantha and Isabella come from good high school golf programs and have experienced success which we believe will help them be successful in our program," Webskowski said in a statement from the university. "We are excited with the additions of Samantha and Isabella and I look forward to coaching them starting in the fall."

Jacobs is a three-time All-Camden Conference nominee and two-time Class A all-stater. She placed 10th in the Class A state tournament in 2022 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, helping LQPV to a second-place team finish. As a sophomore, she placed third in the state as the Eagles on the Class A title.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Isabella has a bright future ahead of her as she has continually improved her game and is coming off a good summer of junior golf," Webskowski said. "She is a good fit for us and I look forward to watching her make an impact on our program."

0221.S.WCT.LYNDI.KOOSMAN.FX.JPG
Willmar Lyndi Koosman finished with an 8.875 on the floor exercise at the state Class A meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2022 in St. Paul
West Central Tribune file photo

CLC top performers

Willmar Nordic skiers Andrew Garcia and Juliette Haugen, gymnast Lyndi Koosman and wrestler Sully Anez have been named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Garcia, a junior, record his best classic team time of 23 minutes. Haugen, an eighth grader, competed in her first varsity meet and recorded a freestyle time of 26:48.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
New London-Spicer's Josh Soine rounds third base and heads for home during a County Line League game against Paynesville on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Paynesville.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: NLS Twins' vets make a difference against Paynesville Pirates
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, May 7, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mike Danielson and company lead New London-Spicer past Paynesville in County Line opener
May 07, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
Prep softball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. RCW/BOLD beats Trojans 10-0 and 17-0 in Camden doubleheader
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warriors women's basketball 110822.001.jpg
College
College basketball: Long-time Ridgewater women's coach won't return
Carrie Ogdahl confirms she will not have her contract renewed for the 2023-24 season, ending a 28-year run with the college
May 05, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Card bats go silent against Sartell
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0
May 04, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
May 04, 2023 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats take home conference title
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer beat Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 7-0 to finish 6-0 in West Central play
May 04, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater wraps up season with a pair of losses
Anoka-Ramsey beats the Warriors 22-0 and 16-0 in Willmar
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' bats come alive against RCW Jaguars, 17-7
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
May 04, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Sartell Sabres sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0
Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 , in west central Minnesota. Litchfield knocks off Southwest Christian; NLS goes 2-0 at Minnewaska
May 02, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals girls 4th at Brainerd meet
Prep golf report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Led by Kennedy Mara's 85, Willmar shoots a 387 at Madden's Resort
May 02, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Koosman won the vault with a score of 9.35, the uneven parallel bars in in 9.15 and had an all-around score of 35.25 in a meet at Marshall.

Anez went 6-0 on the mat last week, defeating the seventh-ranked wrestler in the state along the way.

Other CLC Performers of the week include:

* From Alexandria, boys hockey player Joe Lamski and wrestler Mason McGrante;

ADVERTISEMENT

* From Brainerd, boys hockey player Kade Stengrim and boys basketball palyer Johnny Pecarich;

* From Fergus Falls, girls hockey player Maddie Hulter, boys Nordic skier Oliver Thorson and girls Nordic skier Estee Versteeg;

* From the St. Cloud Crush, girls basketball player Jayna Benson;

* From St. Cloud Tech, boys basketball player Tameron Ferguson;

* From Sartell, boys diver David Binsfeld; and;

* From Sauk Rapids, boys swimmer Micah Davis and gymnast Bella Rudolph.

Milestones

* Thomas Dineen became became Benson's all-time leader in wrestling wins over the weekend. Dineen, a South Dakota State recruit, now has 173 victories, moving him ahead of Ryan Thompson. Thompson, a 2010 Benson graduate, had 170. Dineen, a senior, is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A at 195 pounds.

Following Dineen and Thompson are Jared Knutson with 138, Adam Carruth with 137 and Scott Thompson with 135.

ADVERTISEMENT

* Trey Gunderson, a defending state champion at 106 for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, won his 100th career match on Saturday. Gunderson is a freshman 120-pounder this season who is ranked No. 1 in Class A.

* Ridgewater men's basketball player Jaylyn Clardy has been named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division Player of the Week for a second time.

Clardy, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, had 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 57 minutes played over two games. He made 11 of 27 from the field, including 3-for-6 from three-point range and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

What To Read Next
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Prep
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors reach region tournament
May 07, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars sweep Kimball Cubs at home
May 07, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons fourth at Central Minnesota Mega Meet
May 07, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Texas vs Minnesota
College
Volleyball: Childhood dream no longer
May 05, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne