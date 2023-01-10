Tribune Notebook: College coach praises MACCRAY Wolverines star

MARSHALL — It sounds like the volleyball coach at Southwest Minnesota State University is really happy to have MACCRAY's Sydney Thein coming on board.

SMSU announced three recent volleyball signees who play to continue their careers with the Mustangs.

Included is Thein, Marshall's Leah Jones and Nancy Peter of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Thein's verbal commitment to the NCAA Division II program in Marshall came last year.

Mustangs coach Tyler Boddy is happy to have all three. Here's what he had to say about Thein in a statement from the university:

"Sydney is a very smart player and very competitive," Boddy said. "She has a great skill set and plays the game with a great work ethic. She is a great leader on the court and will be a wonderful addition on and off the court."

Thein, a member of the West Central Tribune All-Area team , is a 5-foot-9 setter who played for head coach Tory Brouwer at MACCRAY. A five-time letterwiner, she was a four-time All-Camden Conference and two-time Class A all-state honoree who finished her senior season with 423 kills, 395 assists and 347 digs. She had 1,167 career kills, 1,842 assists, 1,193 digs and 145 service aces.

She's also a five-time letter-winner in basketball and an all-conference player there as well, earning academic all-conference honors in basketball and volleyball as well as academic all-state in volleyball.

Southwest Minnesota finished 23-6 last fall, ranked 12th in the nation in Division II.

Lac qui Parle Valley golfer Isabella Jacobs tees off while competing in the Class A girls golf tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Another signing

Isabella Jacobs is headed to Southwest Minnesota State to continue her golf career. The senior Lac qui Parle Valley was announced last week as one of two signees by Mustangs head coach coach Ross Webskowski. Also headed to Southwest Minnesota State is Samantha Doherty of of Mesabi East.

"Both Samantha and Isabella come from good high school golf programs and have experienced success which we believe will help them be successful in our program," Webskowski said in a statement from the university. "We are excited with the additions of Samantha and Isabella and I look forward to coaching them starting in the fall."

Jacobs is a three-time All-Camden Conference nominee and two-time Class A all-stater. She placed 10th in the Class A state tournament in 2022 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, helping LQPV to a second-place team finish. As a sophomore, she placed third in the state as the Eagles on the Class A title.

"Isabella has a bright future ahead of her as she has continually improved her game and is coming off a good summer of junior golf," Webskowski said. "She is a good fit for us and I look forward to watching her make an impact on our program."

Willmar Lyndi Koosman finished with an 8.875 on the floor exercise at the state Class A meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2022 in St. Paul West Central Tribune file photo

CLC top performers

Willmar Nordic skiers Andrew Garcia and Juliette Haugen, gymnast Lyndi Koosman and wrestler Sully Anez have been named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Garcia, a junior, record his best classic team time of 23 minutes. Haugen, an eighth grader, competed in her first varsity meet and recorded a freestyle time of 26:48.

Koosman won the vault with a score of 9.35, the uneven parallel bars in in 9.15 and had an all-around score of 35.25 in a meet at Marshall.

Anez went 6-0 on the mat last week, defeating the seventh-ranked wrestler in the state along the way.

Other CLC Performers of the week include:

* From Alexandria, boys hockey player Joe Lamski and wrestler Mason McGrante;

* From Brainerd, boys hockey player Kade Stengrim and boys basketball palyer Johnny Pecarich;

* From Fergus Falls, girls hockey player Maddie Hulter, boys Nordic skier Oliver Thorson and girls Nordic skier Estee Versteeg;

* From the St. Cloud Crush, girls basketball player Jayna Benson;

* From St. Cloud Tech, boys basketball player Tameron Ferguson;

* From Sartell, boys diver David Binsfeld; and;

* From Sauk Rapids, boys swimmer Micah Davis and gymnast Bella Rudolph.

Milestones

* Thomas Dineen became became Benson's all-time leader in wrestling wins over the weekend. Dineen, a South Dakota State recruit, now has 173 victories, moving him ahead of Ryan Thompson. Thompson, a 2010 Benson graduate, had 170. Dineen, a senior, is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A at 195 pounds.

Following Dineen and Thompson are Jared Knutson with 138, Adam Carruth with 137 and Scott Thompson with 135.

* Trey Gunderson, a defending state champion at 106 for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, won his 100th career match on Saturday. Gunderson is a freshman 120-pounder this season who is ranked No. 1 in Class A.

* Ridgewater men's basketball player Jaylyn Clardy has been named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division Player of the Week for a second time.

Clardy, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, had 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 57 minutes played over two games. He made 11 of 27 from the field, including 3-for-6 from three-point range and was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.