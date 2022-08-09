99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tribune Notebook: New ADs helping each other out

Rick Hendrickson takes over at Paynesville and Chris Anderson is the new activities director at BBE

Paynesville BBB coach.jpg
Paynesville head boys basketball coach Rick Hendrickson looks on during a game against Yellow Medicine East in Granite Falls during the 2020-21 season.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
August 09, 2022 at 4:07 PM

PAYNESVILLE — As the new activities director at Paynesville, Rick Hendrickson has been in contact with Chris Anderson, the new AD at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
They're friendly. Both head boys basketball coaches in the same Central Minnesota Conference. And they're both new to their new main jobs, so they're comparing notes.
So far, so good, Hendrickson hopes.
"I don't think I've screwed anything up yet," he quipped.
Hendrickson took over for Max Meagher, who resigned during the last school year as AD and head football coach to go into private business. Paynesville has hired Tim Pattrin to be head football coach. He takes over the highly successful Paynesville program after being head coach at Brandon-Evansville.
"We're excited," said Hendrickson, who has been an assistant football and baseball coach as well. "He's a very patient person who's willing to adjust to his athletes and not just force his style on them. We're looking forward to this fall."
Hendrickson said the challenge of the new position, he's been a teacher in Paynesville since 2017, is learning the specific details involved in the AD position.
"I've been on the high school league site for a few things," he admitted.
He's comfortable with the administration, the coaches and the students and looks forward to his new role.

031922.S.WCT.BBE BBB Chris Anderson.JPG
BBE head coach Chris Anderson talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of the Section 6A championship game against New York Mills on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Fergus Falls.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Anderson takes over for Rick Gossen, who left BBE to become the principal at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.
"We've got some challenges to work through (as a new AD), but I'm excited and it's nice to take them on," said Anderson, who noted that Gossen is a friend helping in the transition.
Anderson will remain as basketball coach after leading the Jaguars to a second-place finish in the state Class A tournament last March in Minneapolis.
"I'll coach this year as well," he said. "I'll be focusing on my time management. ...
"It was always a long-term goal of mine in education to pursue this. It was always something I've wanted to do. The nice thing is, I'm excited to work with the leaders we have here. We've built a nice relationship and trust. At the end of the day, I'm looking forward to it and expect I'll enjoy the job. I know the kids and the parents."

Related Stories:
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 27, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through April 1, 2023
March 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 27, 2023
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
March 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
The 2023 state tournament pairings and results for the four classes in boys basketball.
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
The Minnesota State Boys Basketball Tournament continues on Championship Saturday.
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Load More

Then, he quipped: "The hardest part is my wife's office is right next to mine."
Kristina Anderson is a school counselor and BBE's head girls basketball coach.
Chris Anderson said he'll continue to teach one class, weight-lifting, as well as being BBE's dean of students.
"I'm going to be busy," he admitted. "That's good."

Bullfrogs back at state

The Bird Island Bullfrogs and Raymond Rockets both clinched state tournament berths Sunday at the Region 4C amateur baseball tournament in Spicer. The region sends three teams the state tournament that begins Aug. 19 in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.
Bird Island and Raymond play for what amounts to a seedings game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Spicer. The winner will be in the championship bracket that includes an 11 a.m. game Sunday with a second game, if needed, to follow.
The two both went 13-3 to tie for first place in the Corn Belt League, but Raymond earned the top seed for Region 4C by beating the Bullfrogs 8-0 on July 24.
"We're definitely happy to be in the state tournament," Bird Island manager Mike Nagel said.
But make no mistake, the Bulldogs would like the top seed out of the region for the 48-team state tournament. The first-place teams in all 16 regions earn first-round byes and don't play until the second weekend of the tournament. The other 32 teams must play first-round games in the single-elimination Class C tournament.
"I know some people talk about how they don't care whether they get a bye or not," Nagel said. "I'm not one of them. I want the bye. I'll take all the byes you give me."

State tournaments

The Minnesota Baseball Association Board of Directors has named the sites for state tournaments through 2028.
They are: Delano, Dassel and Litchfield in 2023; Belle Plaine, Jordan and Green Isle in 2024; Brownton, Gaylord and Hutchinson in 2025; New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan in 2026; Cold Spring, Watkins and Avon in 2027; Red Wing, Cannon Falls and Miesville in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's Jam the Gym fundraiser set for Saturday, April 1 in Bird Island
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats Hayfield 65-54 Saturday to wrap up its Class A state tournament appearance
March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
Wildcats beat Perham 65-38 to go 2-1 in the state Class AA tournament
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors stay on track
Warriors follow a familiar formula to knock off United Christian Academy at state, 67-29. Third-seeded BOLD plays second-seeded Hayfield at 2 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinals at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
Fifth-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats fourth-seeded Underwood 60-44 to earn a rematch with No.1 Mountain-Iron Buhl at noon Friday at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Second half dooms NLS Wildcats
Wildcats are held to 8 points in final 18 minutes in a 50-28 loss to Minnehaha Academy at the state Class AA tournament at Williams Arena
March 15, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
Instead of making the state tournament the No. 1 goal, the Warriors aimed to keep their outstanding team chemistry intact
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Chase Thompson 2 - DSC_6957.JPG
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 24, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report