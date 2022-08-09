Tribune Notebook: New ADs helping each other out

PAYNESVILLE — As the new activities director at Paynesville, Rick Hendrickson has been in contact with Chris Anderson, the new AD at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

They're friendly. Both head boys basketball coaches in the same Central Minnesota Conference. And they're both new to their new main jobs, so they're comparing notes.

So far, so good, Hendrickson hopes.

"I don't think I've screwed anything up yet," he quipped.

Hendrickson took over for Max Meagher, who resigned during the last school year as AD and head football coach to go into private business. Paynesville has hired Tim Pattrin to be head football coach. He takes over the highly successful Paynesville program after being head coach at Brandon-Evansville.

"We're excited," said Hendrickson, who has been an assistant football and baseball coach as well. "He's a very patient person who's willing to adjust to his athletes and not just force his style on them. We're looking forward to this fall."

Hendrickson said the challenge of the new position, he's been a teacher in Paynesville since 2017, is learning the specific details involved in the AD position.

"I've been on the high school league site for a few things," he admitted.

He's comfortable with the administration, the coaches and the students and looks forward to his new role.

BBE head coach Chris Anderson talks to his players during a timeout in the second half of the Section 6A championship game against New York Mills on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Fergus Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Anderson takes over for Rick Gossen, who left BBE to become the principal at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

"We've got some challenges to work through (as a new AD), but I'm excited and it's nice to take them on," said Anderson, who noted that Gossen is a friend helping in the transition.

Anderson will remain as basketball coach after leading the Jaguars to a second-place finish in the state Class A tournament last March in Minneapolis.

"I'll coach this year as well," he said. "I'll be focusing on my time management. ...

"It was always a long-term goal of mine in education to pursue this. It was always something I've wanted to do. The nice thing is, I'm excited to work with the leaders we have here. We've built a nice relationship and trust. At the end of the day, I'm looking forward to it and expect I'll enjoy the job. I know the kids and the parents."

Then, he quipped: "The hardest part is my wife's office is right next to mine."

Kristina Anderson is a school counselor and BBE's head girls basketball coach.

Chris Anderson said he'll continue to teach one class, weight-lifting, as well as being BBE's dean of students.

"I'm going to be busy," he admitted. "That's good."

Bullfrogs back at state

The Bird Island Bullfrogs and Raymond Rockets both clinched state tournament berths Sunday at the Region 4C amateur baseball tournament in Spicer. The region sends three teams the state tournament that begins Aug. 19 in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.

Bird Island and Raymond play for what amounts to a seedings game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Spicer. The winner will be in the championship bracket that includes an 11 a.m. game Sunday with a second game, if needed, to follow.

The two both went 13-3 to tie for first place in the Corn Belt League, but Raymond earned the top seed for Region 4C by beating the Bullfrogs 8-0 on July 24.

"We're definitely happy to be in the state tournament," Bird Island manager Mike Nagel said.

But make no mistake, the Bulldogs would like the top seed out of the region for the 48-team state tournament. The first-place teams in all 16 regions earn first-round byes and don't play until the second weekend of the tournament. The other 32 teams must play first-round games in the single-elimination Class C tournament.

"I know some people talk about how they don't care whether they get a bye or not," Nagel said. "I'm not one of them. I want the bye. I'll take all the byes you give me."

State tournaments

The Minnesota Baseball Association Board of Directors has named the sites for state tournaments through 2028.

They are: Delano, Dassel and Litchfield in 2023; Belle Plaine, Jordan and Green Isle in 2024; Brownton, Gaylord and Hutchinson in 2025; New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan in 2026; Cold Spring, Watkins and Avon in 2027; Red Wing, Cannon Falls and Miesville in 2028.