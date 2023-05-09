Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet

WILLMAR — Sam Raitz and Deshawna Hodges lead the way of Willmar senior athletes who were honored Sunday for their contributions to Cardinals athletics for the 2022-23 school year.

Raitz and Hodges received the Willmar Noon Lions-Debbie Negen Memorial Award as the Cardinals' male and female athletes of the year.

Raitz is a 10-time varsity letterwinner and a captain in two sports. In basketball, he was a captain, defensive MVP and honorable mention all-conference selection. In football, he was a two-time all-district honorable mention, a senior scholar athlete, a recipient of the dedication award, the attitude award and a captain. He also was a state participant in baseball and is currently a top athlete on the track and field team.

"Sam was a major contributor to the boys basketball team for four years," Willmar boys basketball coach Jeff Holtkamp said.

"Sam rarely came off the field," Willmar football coach Jon Konold said. "Sam is blessed with natural ability and athleticism as we can all see this one the field.

"Some of the things that many people don't see is the hard work and leadership that Sam has displayed on and off the field."

"To succeed in track and field requires talent in one of the following areas: speed, endurance, strength and grit," said Willmar track and field coach Connor Haugen. "If you're good with a ball in your hands generally you will be good at track and field if you work at it.

"Sometimes, rare athletes don't need to work at it and have all the physical attributes they need to succeed. That category includes Sam Raitz. In his third 100-meter dash ever he finished 10th fastest in the state regardless of class divisions. In his fourth 200-meter dash ever, he ran the 11th fastest time in school history. ... Sam has been a wonderful addition to the track family this year and the best is yet to come."

Willmar senior Deshawna Hodges reaches out for the ball for a steal during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Hodges participates in girls soccer and was a captain on the girls basketball team, twice earning the most improved player award. She's also a standout in track and field.

"Deshawna has always seemed to enjoy track and field, but I think she truly began to love it at the end of last year," Haugen said. "She finished as the fastest person on the team, had a phenomenal section meet and all of a sudden we had high hopes and expectations for her senior year."

"Deshawna has an open and teachable mindset," said Willmar girls soccer coach Rebecca Cleary. "She is one who would ask for instruction or assistance on how to improve herself or develop a skill. Deshawna is also someone who will encourage others in their athletic efforsts and development on and off the field."

"Deshawna is one of toughest and hardest working players you could have," said Willmar girls basketball coach Brendan Hedtke. "She brings a level of intensity to everything that she does and goes all out."

Other Willmar award winners are:

* The Lane Erickson and Dean Anderson Memorial Award and Cardinal Pride Scholarship went to Jacob Streed, Nathan Marthaler, Sydney Schnichels and Allie Rosendahl. The award is for senior athletes who demonstrate high academic standards, leadership, high character and a love of life in pursuit of their dreams and goals.

Each receives a $500 scholarship.

Willmar senior Jacob Streed, 4, chases down Alexandria's Trevin Hoepner during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Alexandria High School. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Streed is a football, boys basketball and boys golf athlete who was a captain, a senior scholar athlete and a hustle award winner in basketball. In football, he was a captain, all-district, senior scholar athlete, a discipline award winner and a dedication award winner. He was named hardest worker in boys golf.

Willmar senior Allie Rosendahl waits on the ball for a dig during a Central Lakes Conference match against Sartell on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Rosendahl was a captain in basketball and volleyball, earning senior scholar athlete awards and academic all-state. She was honorable mention all-conference in basketball and earned the Cardinal award. In volleyball, she was all-conference and CLC performer of the week.

Willmar senior Nathan Marthaler, 13, looks to make a crossing pass during a Central Lakes Conference match against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Marthaler played boys basketball, boys soccer and golf, being a captain and all-conference performer. Schnichels is a five-time letter-winner in volleyball, a team MVP, senior scholar athlete and an all-stater, earning Minnesota's Ms. Baden Volleyball honor by the state coaches association.

* The Jim Helin Memorial Award for outstanding character and morals goes to Kezia May and Tyler Kowalczyk. May participates in cross-country, girls soccer, girls tennis and track. Kowalczyk particpates in football, boys basketball and track and field.

Willmar senior Mattix Swanson, top, goes to turn over Moorhead's Draeden Prosby during their 160-pound match on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

* The Cardinal True Grit Award goes to Mattix Swanson and Samantha Poe. Swanson competed in football, wrestling, boys basketball and baseball. Poe participated in girls soccer, girls hockey and track and field.

Willmar senior Samantha Poe looks up at the referee prior to a faceoff during a non-conference game against Hutchinson on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at the Willmar Civic Center. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

* Willmar's Triple A Award winners are Braxton Heid and Grace Bjur. It's awarded by the Minnesota State High School League for excellence in academics, the arts and athletics. Heid, who had a 3.931 grade-point average, is in band, boys hockey and track and field. Bjur has a 4.063 GPA and is active in band, orchestra, visual arts, girls swimming and diving and softball.

Honored

* Willmar brothers Hunter Fischer, Peyton Fischer and Will Fischer, who all play tennis at St. John's University, have been named to the College Sports Communications Academic All-District tennis team.

Hunter and Peyton are expected to receive their third Academic All-MIAC awards for maintaining a 3.50 GPA or better. It'll be the second time for Will.

* Raitz is the Central Lakes Conference boys track and field athlete of the week after running the 400-meter dash in 50.26 seconds, which ranks him second in the state.

Close to qualifying

Former Community Christian School star Brady Madsen is one step away from qualifying for the U.S. Open. The former Winona State and Florida Gulf Coast University golfer tied for third with a 3-under-par 69 to advance to the next round of qualifying Tuesday at U.S. Open Local Qualifying at Somerby Golf Club in Byron.

"You're one good day away from qualifying for the U.S. Open," Madsen told Nick Hunter of the Minnesota Golf Association. Madsen turned pro in 2022 after college graduation and has moved to Arizona. He is playing in Dakota Tours events this season and attempting to qualify for the PGA Tour Q School.

Final qualifying is in June around the country. The 2023 event is June 15-18 in Los Angeles.