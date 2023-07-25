Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival

Lauren Rutten won the women's open division and Nick Saue took the men's open title at the annual tennis tournament in New London

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 4:22 PM

NEW LONDON — Lauren Rutten and Nick Saue emerged as the women's and men's open winners Sunday at the New London WaterDays tennis tournament.

Rutten defeated Karle Prahl 6-4, 6-0 in the final to claim the women's title.

To get to the final, Rutten defeated Ashley Pitzen 6-1, 7-6 (2) and Izzy Schmiesing 6-2, 6-2. Prahl's path included victories over Leticia Pina 6-1, 6-1 and Kate Townsend 6-1, 6-2.

In the men's open division, Saue beat Michael Gutman 6-0, 6-0 and Nick Sauer 6-3, 6-4 before knocking off Erik Porter in the final, 6-3, 6-4. Porter's path included wins over Charles Simon 2-6, 6-2, (10-7) and Pierce Cunningham 6-0, 6-4.

Tournament director Chad Schmeising reports there were 153 participants, a record number for the tournament.

Here are the WaterDays final round results:

Championship round:

Girls 14U singles — Emma Wuotila def. Emily Michels 6-0, 6-0.

Girls 16U singles — Amyra Gamez def. Kendall Rice, 6-4, 6-0.

Girls 18U singles — Isla Dille def. Lucy Saari 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Open singles — Lauren Rutten def. Karlee Prahl 6-4, 6-0.

Boys 14U singles — Oscar Doll def. Jonathan Saari 7-6 (2), 6-4,

Boys 16U singles — Will Schmidt def. Tommy Witrock 6-3, 6-2.

Boys 18 U singles — Riley Hengel def. Wyatt Hanson 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Open singles — Nick Saue def. Erik Porter 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Open doubles — Stillwell/Saue def. Thorf/Reich 6-2, 6-1.

Mixed A doubles — Adelmans def. Proehl/Soto 6-1, 6-2

Girls 18U doubles — Rutten/Kruchten def. Mahew Claseman 6-1, 6-0

Women's Open doubles — Stilwell/Steinhaus def. Thorfinsons, 6-3, 4-6 ,(11-9)

Boys 14U doubles — Davis/Rojas def. Hanson/martinka 6-2, 6-7 (4), (10-5)

Boys 18U doubles — Bleick/LeClair def. Gamez/Quelle 6-3, 6-3

Men's Open doubles — Porter/Soue def. Fernelius/Riermann 6-2, 6-2

Hole-in-one

Lori Jacobson aced the 112-yard No. 6 hole Sunday at the Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar. Jacobson used an 8-iron. Witnesses were Don and Jan Cole.

According to Greg Snow at Eagle Creek, this is Jacobson's seventh career hole-in-one, including her fourth at Eagle Creek. It's the second time she has aced the sixth hole.

College updates

The St. John's University tennis team had 10 student-athletes earn academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, including Willmar graduates Hunter Fischer and Petyon Fischer and Benson's Taylor Duncan.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a student-athlete must have a 3.50 grade-point average for the most recent academic school year.

Both Fischers are senior biology majors with a pre-medicine emphasis. Duncan is a freshman global business leadership major.

The Johnnies finished the season with a 5-4 record in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and were 9-10 overall. They made their ninth conference playoff appearance in 11 seasons, advancing to the semifinals.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
