Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
NEW LONDON — Lauren Rutten and Nick Saue emerged as the women's and men's open winners Sunday at the New London WaterDays tennis tournament.
Rutten defeated Karle Prahl 6-4, 6-0 in the final to claim the women's title.
To get to the final, Rutten defeated Ashley Pitzen 6-1, 7-6 (2) and Izzy Schmiesing 6-2, 6-2. Prahl's path included victories over Leticia Pina 6-1, 6-1 and Kate Townsend 6-1, 6-2.
In the men's open division, Saue beat Michael Gutman 6-0, 6-0 and Nick Sauer 6-3, 6-4 before knocking off Erik Porter in the final, 6-3, 6-4. Porter's path included wins over Charles Simon 2-6, 6-2, (10-7) and Pierce Cunningham 6-0, 6-4.
Tournament director Chad Schmeising reports there were 153 participants, a record number for the tournament.
Here are the WaterDays final round results:
Championship round:
Girls 14U singles — Emma Wuotila def. Emily Michels 6-0, 6-0.
Girls 16U singles — Amyra Gamez def. Kendall Rice, 6-4, 6-0.
Girls 18U singles — Isla Dille def. Lucy Saari 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Open singles — Lauren Rutten def. Karlee Prahl 6-4, 6-0.
Boys 14U singles — Oscar Doll def. Jonathan Saari 7-6 (2), 6-4,
Boys 16U singles — Will Schmidt def. Tommy Witrock 6-3, 6-2.
Boys 18 U singles — Riley Hengel def. Wyatt Hanson 6-3, 6-2.
Men's Open singles — Nick Saue def. Erik Porter 6-3, 6-4.
Mixed Open doubles — Stillwell/Saue def. Thorf/Reich 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed A doubles — Adelmans def. Proehl/Soto 6-1, 6-2
Girls 18U doubles — Rutten/Kruchten def. Mahew Claseman 6-1, 6-0
Women's Open doubles — Stilwell/Steinhaus def. Thorfinsons, 6-3, 4-6 ,(11-9)
Boys 14U doubles — Davis/Rojas def. Hanson/martinka 6-2, 6-7 (4), (10-5)
Boys 18U doubles — Bleick/LeClair def. Gamez/Quelle 6-3, 6-3
Men's Open doubles — Porter/Soue def. Fernelius/Riermann 6-2, 6-2
Hole-in-one
Lori Jacobson aced the 112-yard No. 6 hole Sunday at the Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar. Jacobson used an 8-iron. Witnesses were Don and Jan Cole.
According to Greg Snow at Eagle Creek, this is Jacobson's seventh career hole-in-one, including her fourth at Eagle Creek. It's the second time she has aced the sixth hole.
College updates
The St. John's University tennis team had 10 student-athletes earn academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, including Willmar graduates Hunter Fischer and Petyon Fischer and Benson's Taylor Duncan.
To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a student-athlete must have a 3.50 grade-point average for the most recent academic school year.
Both Fischers are senior biology majors with a pre-medicine emphasis. Duncan is a freshman global business leadership major.
The Johnnies finished the season with a 5-4 record in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and were 9-10 overall. They made their ninth conference playoff appearance in 11 seasons, advancing to the semifinals.
