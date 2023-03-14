6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Tribune Notebook: Section 3A boys basketball championship moved to Wednesday

Dawson-Boyd vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton set to play at 8 p.m. in Marshall

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Brayson Boike, 5, blocks a shot by CMCS' Ryan Harrington during the Section 3A-North championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 14, 2023 02:28 PM

MARSHALL — Due to potential inclement weather on Thursday, the Section 3A boys basketball championship will be decided on Wednesday.

The 3A championship between North sub-section champion Dawson-Boyd and South sub-section champion Russell-Tyler-Ruthton originally set for Thursday has been moved to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University.

The game will be preceded by the Section 3AA championship between North sub-section champion Eden Valley-Watkins and South sub-section champion Redwood Valley.

Dawson-Boyd (26-3) advanced to the 3A championship after beating Central Minnesota Christian 57-42 in the North championship Saturday in Marshall. R-T-R, the defending section champion, won the South with a 98-57 win against Southwest Minnesota Christian.

The Blackjacks and Knights split their regular-season contests. R-T-R (27-1) won 64-53 on Jan. 10 in Dawson. Dawson-Boyd has won 19 straight games since that loss, including the Camden Conference championship game against R-T-R, 72-70, on Feb. 27 in Tyler.

Bisek an All-American

New London-Spicer grad and Concordia College sophomore Ty Bisek earned All-American wrestling honors at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.
Bisek became the 27th All-American in Concordia history after placing sixth at 133 pounds. Finishing the season with a 33-5 record, Bisek’s win total is the ninth most by a Cobber in school history. He is the first All-American at Concordia since Jakob Stageberg in 2016.

Seeded third in the bracket, Bisek opened with a 6-4 decision over Nico Diaz of Stevens Institute of Technology (New Jersey). He dropped his quarterfinal match in a 16-11 decision against Dalton Rohrbaugh of York College (Pennsylvania).

Concordia College's Ty Bisek
Concordia College's Ty Bisek

In the consolation bracket, Bisek won back-to-back matches. He won a 6-2 decision against Andrew Perelka of John Carroll University (Ohio) and a 14-8 decision against Luke Kowolski of Gettysburg College (Pennsylvania). Bisek fell in the consolation semifinals in a 9-0 major decision to Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Tyler Fleetwood.

In the fifth-place match, Bisek was pinned in 1 minute, 24 seconds by Dylan Koontz of Dubuque (Iowa).

