Tribune Notebook: Three area athletes to play in All-Star series

RICHFIELD — Abby Berge's four-year career at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa included three state tournament appearances, including third- and second-place finishes.

Montevideo's Avery Koenen wraps up perhaps the best girls basketball career in school history, leading the Thunder Hawks to their first state tournament as a junior.

Montevideo senior post Avery Koenen goes for a layup during the Thunder Hawks' season-opener against Central Minnesota Christian School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Montevideo High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Lac qui Parle Valley's Taylor Shelstad wraps up a fabulous career with the Eagles, who were 26-4 and made it to the Section 3A championship game.

All involved take part in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series on Saturday at the Academy of Holy Angels High School. The annual event brings together 41 of the top senior players for games at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

LQPV's Taylor Shelstad. Courtesy of the Lac qui Parle Valley girls basketball team

BBE coaches Kristina Anderson and Austin Rambow also have been named to coach one of the teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event includes a free youth basketball clinic for girls in kindergarten through fourth grade. That begins at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The games are free and open to the public.

BBE head coach Kristina Anderson cheers on her Jaguars from the sideline during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Berge is headed to Minnesota State-Moorhead to continue her basketball career. It's an NCAA Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Koenen is a North Dakota State recruit, a Division I program in Fargo and a member of the Summit League.

Shelstad also is headed to MSU-Moorhead where she plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Anderson and Rambow helped lead BBE to a third-place finish at this year's state Class A tournament in Minneapolis. The fifth-seeded Jaguars beat No. 4 Underwood 60-44 in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena, then fell 61-57 to eventual state champion and top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl. BBE then beat Hayfield 65-54 for third place at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.

Ex-Card honored

Former Willmar Cardinal Drey Dirksen has been named the NSIC player of the week.

A junior catcher for Augustana University, he helped the Vikings to a 5-0 record with victories over Minnesota-Duluth and Bemidji State. In that stretch, he batted .412 (7 of 17) with six runs and 11 RBIs, including a double and home run and three walks. Included was a .455 on-base percentage and .647 slugging percentage.

Augustana went into the weekend with a 11-4 NSIC and 22-13 overall record. Dirksen is batting .47 (41 of 115) with 25 runs, 11 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs. He has a .426 on-base and .635 slugging percentage with six stolen bases. He also has a .992 field percentage, making two errors with 238 put-outs and 25 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another ex-Card update

Ian Koosman, a 2022 Willmar graduate, is being used as a relief pitcher for Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. In 11 appearances, the right-hander has pitched 19-2/3 innings heading into the weekend. He has 25 strikeouts and six walks. He has allowed 13 hits and seven runs, five earned. He has a 1-2 record with a 2.29 earned-run average.