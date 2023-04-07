Tribune Notebook: Three area athletes to play in All-Star series
BBE's Abby Berge, Montevideo's Avery Koenen and LQPV's Taylor Shelstad compete Saturday
RICHFIELD — Abby Berge's four-year career at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa included three state tournament appearances, including third- and second-place finishes.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen wraps up perhaps the best girls basketball career in school history, leading the Thunder Hawks to their first state tournament as a junior.
Lac qui Parle Valley's Taylor Shelstad wraps up a fabulous career with the Eagles, who were 26-4 and made it to the Section 3A championship game.
All involved take part in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series on Saturday at the Academy of Holy Angels High School. The annual event brings together 41 of the top senior players for games at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
BBE coaches Kristina Anderson and Austin Rambow also have been named to coach one of the teams.
The event includes a free youth basketball clinic for girls in kindergarten through fourth grade. That begins at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The games are free and open to the public.
Berge is headed to Minnesota State-Moorhead to continue her basketball career. It's an NCAA Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Koenen is a North Dakota State recruit, a Division I program in Fargo and a member of the Summit League.
Shelstad also is headed to MSU-Moorhead where she plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Anderson and Rambow helped lead BBE to a third-place finish at this year's state Class A tournament in Minneapolis. The fifth-seeded Jaguars beat No. 4 Underwood 60-44 in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena, then fell 61-57 to eventual state champion and top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl. BBE then beat Hayfield 65-54 for third place at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.
Ex-Card honored
Former Willmar Cardinal Drey Dirksen has been named the NSIC player of the week.
A junior catcher for Augustana University, he helped the Vikings to a 5-0 record with victories over Minnesota-Duluth and Bemidji State. In that stretch, he batted .412 (7 of 17) with six runs and 11 RBIs, including a double and home run and three walks. Included was a .455 on-base percentage and .647 slugging percentage.
Augustana went into the weekend with a 11-4 NSIC and 22-13 overall record. Dirksen is batting .47 (41 of 115) with 25 runs, 11 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs. He has a .426 on-base and .635 slugging percentage with six stolen bases. He also has a .992 field percentage, making two errors with 238 put-outs and 25 assists.
Another ex-Card update
Ian Koosman, a 2022 Willmar graduate, is being used as a relief pitcher for Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. In 11 appearances, the right-hander has pitched 19-2/3 innings heading into the weekend. He has 25 strikeouts and six walks. He has allowed 13 hits and seven runs, five earned. He has a 1-2 record with a 2.29 earned-run average.
