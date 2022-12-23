6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tribune Notebook: Three area wrestlers are No. 1

Benson's Thomas Dineen, BBE's Maximus Hanson and KMS' Trey Gunderson are at their top of their respective weight classes in the latest state polls released Thursday

BBE junior Maximus Hanson, left, grabs a hold of Waconia's Andrew Torres during their 170-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
BBE junior Maximus Hanson, left, grabs a hold of Waconia's Andrew Torres during their 170-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
December 22, 2022 07:17 PM

There are three top-ranked wrestlers in the West Central Tribune area: Benson's Thomas Dineen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Maximus Hanson and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Trey Gunderson.

Dineen's a regular at the top spot. The senior 195-pounder is a defending two-time state Class A champion who is headed to South Dakota State on a wrestling scholarship.

Thomas Dineen celly.jpg
Benson sophomore Thomas Dineen reacts after clinching the Class A 195-pound championship on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Hanson is a junior for BBE and ranked No. 1 at 170. The Jaguars are ranked fourth in Class A behind No. 1 Jackson County Central, No. 2 Dover-Eyota and No. 3 West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. Right behind is No. 5 Royalton/Upsala.

KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson, top, hangs onto the leg of Caledonia/Houston's Braxton Lange in their 106-pound match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson, top, hangs onto the leg of Caledonia/Houston's Braxton Lange in their 106-pound match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Gunderson is a freshman 120-pounder for KMS. He is a defending Class A state champion at 106.

Related Stories:
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Load More

The latest state rankings were released Thursday, They are done by The Guillotine, a state wrestling publication also located on-line at theguillotine.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar, the area's only Class AAA team, is just outside the top 12 in the honorable-mention "Lean and Mean" rankings. In Section 8AAA, Bemidji is ranked 11th and Brainerd is in the "Lean and Mean."

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
3169689+warhawks logo.png
Sports
Junior hockey: Granite City Lumberjacks power past Willmar WarHawks, 7-1
Granite City picks up 3 power-play goals in the 3rd period to win Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Fraser Cup series
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs Barnum 031023 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars make it back to state
Jaguars roll past the Barnum Bombers 76-50 in the Section 5A final to earn their third Class A tournament berth in the past four years
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
PWA.RegionChamps1.Newspaper.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: River Lakes PeeWee A team heads to state tourney
The Stars won their regional in Faribault and play in the state tournament for the first time
March 10, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Looking for a Cinderella? Try Section 3AA
NLS, Montevideo and Redwood Valley all weren't supposed to be playing for sub-section championships Saturday, but they are.
March 10, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
Top-seeded BBE blow spast No. 9 Ortonville 88-57 in Section 6A-South game as the Jaguars begin what they hope is a long journey back to the state tournament
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats have a tall task in section final against Luverne Cardinals
New London-Spicer must deal with a Luverne Cardinals squad that has all 6-footers across its front line in the Section 3AA championship
March 07, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Willmar has four wrestlers who are state-ranked. They include: Ninth-grader Cavin Carlson (No. 8 at 126); sophomore Sully Anez (No. 6 at 132); sophomore Conlan Carlson (No. 3 at 138); and senior Braeden Erickson (No. 7 at 170).

In Class AA, United is Lean and Mean. United is a co-op of wrestlers from Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley and Montevideo.

Area Class AA wrestlers ranked include: United's Ben Gunlogson (No. 7 at 106), Daniel Gunlogson (No. 6 at 126), Zander Clausen (No. 7 at 132) and Brady Rhode (No. 10 at 285); New London-Spicer's Isaiah Nelson (No. 10 at 120), Luke Knudsen (No. 4 at 152) and Marshel Johnson (No. 8 at 285) and Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield's Victor Franco (No. 7 at 126) and Tate Link (No. 3 at 195);

In Class A, Paynesville and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg are both listed as lean and mean.

Area Class A wrestlers in the rankings besides Dineen, Hanson and Gunderson are: Minnewaska's Miles Wildman (No. 6 at 106), Chase Smith (No. 10 at 126) and Nick Ankeny (No. 10 at 138); BBE's Ryan Jensen (No. 2 at 138), Wyatt Engen (No. 10 at 145), Carson Gilbert (No. 5 at 182) and Ethan Spanier (No. 5 at 220); BOLD's Austin Kiecker (No. 2 at 152); Paynesville's Peyton Hemmesch (No. 6 at 182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (No. 6 at 285); and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Isaiah Renne (No. 8 at 182).

College updates:

* North Dakota State 141-pounder Walker Bents, a freshman from BBE, is 3-6 for the Bison with one fall.

* South Dakota State 141-pounder Clay Carlson, a senior from Willmar, is 7-3 with a fall and two technical falls for the Jackrabbits. He was an All-American in 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

* Minnesota 165-pounder Cael Carlson, a redshirt junior from Willmar, is on the Gophers' roster. Minnesota is 7-0 in duals.

* Iowa's Jude Link, a freshman 157/165 pounder from Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, is 0-2 for the Hawkeyes.

* Augustana's Coy Gunderson, a freshman 165/174 pounder from KMS, is on the roster for the Vikings, who are 4-3 in duals.

* Minnesota State-Moorhead's Jonas Anez, a freshman 165-pounder from Willmar, is on the roster with the Dragons, who are 1-3, including 0-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Anez is a business major.

* Southwest Minnesota State's Hayden Straumann, a redshirt freshman 141-pounder from ACGC, is 0-8 for the Mustangs. Southwest Minnesota State is 1-1 in duals. Straumann is an exercise science major.

What To Read Next
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats carry on to state
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1337.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report