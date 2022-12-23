Tribune Notebook: Three area wrestlers are No. 1

There are three top-ranked wrestlers in the West Central Tribune area: Benson's Thomas Dineen, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Maximus Hanson and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Trey Gunderson.

Dineen's a regular at the top spot. The senior 195-pounder is a defending two-time state Class A champion who is headed to South Dakota State on a wrestling scholarship.

Benson sophomore Thomas Dineen reacts after clinching the Class A 195-pound championship on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Hanson is a junior for BBE and ranked No. 1 at 170. The Jaguars are ranked fourth in Class A behind No. 1 Jackson County Central, No. 2 Dover-Eyota and No. 3 West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville. Right behind is No. 5 Royalton/Upsala.

KMS eighth-grader Trey Gunderson, top, hangs onto the leg of Caledonia/Houston's Braxton Lange in their 106-pound match during the Class A state individual wrestling tournament Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Gunderson is a freshman 120-pounder for KMS. He is a defending Class A state champion at 106.

The latest state rankings were released Thursday, They are done by The Guillotine, a state wrestling publication also located on-line at theguillotine.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar, the area's only Class AAA team, is just outside the top 12 in the honorable-mention "Lean and Mean" rankings. In Section 8AAA, Bemidji is ranked 11th and Brainerd is in the "Lean and Mean."

Willmar has four wrestlers who are state-ranked. They include: Ninth-grader Cavin Carlson (No. 8 at 126); sophomore Sully Anez (No. 6 at 132); sophomore Conlan Carlson (No. 3 at 138); and senior Braeden Erickson (No. 7 at 170).

In Class AA, United is Lean and Mean. United is a co-op of wrestlers from Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley and Montevideo.

Area Class AA wrestlers ranked include: United's Ben Gunlogson (No. 7 at 106), Daniel Gunlogson (No. 6 at 126), Zander Clausen (No. 7 at 132) and Brady Rhode (No. 10 at 285); New London-Spicer's Isaiah Nelson (No. 10 at 120), Luke Knudsen (No. 4 at 152) and Marshel Johnson (No. 8 at 285) and Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield's Victor Franco (No. 7 at 126) and Tate Link (No. 3 at 195);

In Class A, Paynesville and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg are both listed as lean and mean.

Area Class A wrestlers in the rankings besides Dineen, Hanson and Gunderson are: Minnewaska's Miles Wildman (No. 6 at 106), Chase Smith (No. 10 at 126) and Nick Ankeny (No. 10 at 138); BBE's Ryan Jensen (No. 2 at 138), Wyatt Engen (No. 10 at 145), Carson Gilbert (No. 5 at 182) and Ethan Spanier (No. 5 at 220); BOLD's Austin Kiecker (No. 2 at 152); Paynesville's Peyton Hemmesch (No. 6 at 182) and Spencer Eisenbraun (No. 6 at 285); and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Isaiah Renne (No. 8 at 182).

College updates:

* North Dakota State 141-pounder Walker Bents, a freshman from BBE, is 3-6 for the Bison with one fall.

* South Dakota State 141-pounder Clay Carlson, a senior from Willmar, is 7-3 with a fall and two technical falls for the Jackrabbits. He was an All-American in 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

* Minnesota 165-pounder Cael Carlson, a redshirt junior from Willmar, is on the Gophers' roster. Minnesota is 7-0 in duals.

* Iowa's Jude Link, a freshman 157/165 pounder from Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, is 0-2 for the Hawkeyes.

* Augustana's Coy Gunderson, a freshman 165/174 pounder from KMS, is on the roster for the Vikings, who are 4-3 in duals.

* Minnesota State-Moorhead's Jonas Anez, a freshman 165-pounder from Willmar, is on the roster with the Dragons, who are 1-3, including 0-2 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Anez is a business major.

* Southwest Minnesota State's Hayden Straumann, a redshirt freshman 141-pounder from ACGC, is 0-8 for the Mustangs. Southwest Minnesota State is 1-1 in duals. Straumann is an exercise science major.