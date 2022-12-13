Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame

WILLMAR — Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the newest members of the West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame.

All three live in Willmar.

Moe was born and raised in Willmar and was a top pitcher, infield and hitter for the Willmar American Legion, Willmar High School, Ridgewater College and area amateur teams. Moe also managed and coached the Willmar Rails town team for eight years. He also was a baseball official for 30 years at multiple levels.

Rambow is from Raymond. He played baseball at Raymond High School and then for the Willmar VFW team, eventually playing for Ridgewater and St. Cloud State. He played amateur baseball for many years with the Raymond Rockets and Granite Falls Kilowatts. He was a volunteer coach at many different levels and has devoted many hours to area youth baseball.

Smith is born and raised in Willmar. He played for the Willmar Cardinals, Willmar VFW and Willmar Legion teams, as well as at St. Cloud State, where he was eventually drafted by Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians . He also played professionally for the independent St. Paul Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries and was a member of the Northwoods League's Willmar Stingers in 2010.

Smith also played in the Cape Cod League in 2011. He was drafted in the ninth round by Cleveland in 2011.

The Kandiyohi County Historical Society sponsors the West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame. There will be an induction ceremony sometime in early 2023. For more information about the hall of fame, contact Jill Wohnoutka, executive director of the Kandiyohi History Society at 320-235-1881 or via email at director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Willmar senior Braeden Erickson, right, hand-fights with Waconia's Andrew Torres during their 182-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Cards honored

Willmar's Ethan Stark and Braeden Erickson have been named Central Lakes Conference performers of the week.

Stark scored five goals in two games for the Cardinals' boys hockey team.

Erickson defeated the top-rated and fourth-rated Class AA wrestlers in the state for the Willmar wrestling team.

Pairings set for Bremer, WildCard

The pairings are set for the this year's holiday boys and girls basketball tournaments in Willmar.

In the Bremer Classic boys basketball tournament, the pairings for Thursday, Dec. 29, are: MACCRAY vs. Dassel-Cokato at 2 p.m.; Central Minnesota Christian vs. Barnesville at 3:45 p.m.; Lac qui Parle Valley vs. New London-Spicer at 5:30 p.m. and Willmar vs. Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. All games are at Willmar's Big Red Gym.

Bremer Classic pairings for Friday, Dec. 30, are: Redwood Valley vs. CMCS at 2 p.m.; Barnesville vs. MACCRAY at 3:45 p.m.; Dassel-Cokato vs. LQPV at 5:30 p.m. and Willmar vs. New London-Spicer at 7:15 p.m.

In the Heritage Bank WildCard Classic, the pairings for Tuesday, Dec. 27, are: New London-Spicer vs. CMCS at 6:15 p.m. and Willmar vs. Redwood Valley at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, first-round losers meet at 6:15 p.m. for third place and the winners play the championship at 8 p.m. All games also are at Willmar's Big Red Gym.

Academic honors

Renville County West seniors Isaac Haen and Carson Allex and juniors Breana Winzenburg and Jack Wertish has been named to the 9-South District Football All-Academic Team for 2022.

