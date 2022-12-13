6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame

Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Jordan Smith
Willmar native and former Cleveland Guardians prospect Jordan Smith practices at the Kennedy Elementary gym in Willmar in this file photo.
Tribune photo by Rand Middleton
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM

WILLMAR — Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the newest members of the West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame.

All three live in Willmar.

Moe was born and raised in Willmar and was a top pitcher, infield and hitter for the Willmar American Legion, Willmar High School, Ridgewater College and area amateur teams. Moe also managed and coached the Willmar Rails town team for eight years. He also was a baseball official for 30 years at multiple levels.

Rambow is from Raymond. He played baseball at Raymond High School and then for the Willmar VFW team, eventually playing for Ridgewater and St. Cloud State. He played amateur baseball for many years with the Raymond Rockets and Granite Falls Kilowatts. He was a volunteer coach at many different levels and has devoted many hours to area youth baseball.

Related Stories:
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
Minnesota State Hockey Tournament coverage for Saturday is brought to you by TheRinkLive.com.
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Load More

Smith is born and raised in Willmar. He played for the Willmar Cardinals, Willmar VFW and Willmar Legion teams, as well as at St. Cloud State, where he was eventually drafted by Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians . He also played professionally for the independent St. Paul Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries and was a member of the Northwoods League's Willmar Stingers in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith also played in the Cape Cod League in 2011. He was drafted in the ninth round by Cleveland in 2011.

The Kandiyohi County Historical Society sponsors the West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame. There will be an induction ceremony sometime in early 2023. For more information about the hall of fame, contact Jill Wohnoutka, executive director of the Kandiyohi History Society at 320-235-1881 or via email at director@kandiyohicountyhistory.com

Willmar senior Braeden Erickson, right, hand-fights with Waconia's Andrew Torres during their 182-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Willmar senior Braeden Erickson, right, hand-fights with Waconia's Andrew Torres during their 182-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Cards honored

Willmar's Ethan Stark and Braeden Erickson have been named Central Lakes Conference performers of the week.

Stark scored five goals in two games for the Cardinals' boys hockey team.

Erickson defeated the top-rated and fourth-rated Class AA wrestlers in the state for the Willmar wrestling team.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
3169689+warhawks logo.png
Sports
Junior hockey: Granite City Lumberjacks power past Willmar WarHawks, 7-1
Granite City picks up 3 power-play goals in the 3rd period to win Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Fraser Cup series
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs Barnum 031023 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars make it back to state
Jaguars roll past the Barnum Bombers 76-50 in the Section 5A final to earn their third Class A tournament berth in the past four years
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
PWA.RegionChamps1.Newspaper.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: River Lakes PeeWee A team heads to state tourney
The Stars won their regional in Faribault and play in the state tournament for the first time
March 10, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Morris-CA, 030823.004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Looking for a Cinderella? Try Section 3AA
NLS, Montevideo and Redwood Valley all weren't supposed to be playing for sub-section championships Saturday, but they are.
March 10, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
Top-seeded BBE blow spast No. 9 Ortonville 88-57 in Section 6A-South game as the Jaguars begin what they hope is a long journey back to the state tournament
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats have a tall task in section final against Luverne Cardinals
New London-Spicer must deal with a Luverne Cardinals squad that has all 6-footers across its front line in the Section 3AA championship
March 07, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Pairings set for Bremer, WildCard

The pairings are set for the this year's holiday boys and girls basketball tournaments in Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Bremer Classic boys basketball tournament, the pairings for Thursday, Dec. 29, are: MACCRAY vs. Dassel-Cokato at 2 p.m.; Central Minnesota Christian vs. Barnesville at 3:45 p.m.; Lac qui Parle Valley vs. New London-Spicer at 5:30 p.m. and Willmar vs. Redwood Valley at 7:15 p.m. All games are at Willmar's Big Red Gym.

Bremer Classic pairings for Friday, Dec. 30, are: Redwood Valley vs. CMCS at 2 p.m.; Barnesville vs. MACCRAY at 3:45 p.m.; Dassel-Cokato vs. LQPV at 5:30 p.m. and Willmar vs. New London-Spicer at 7:15 p.m.

In the Heritage Bank WildCard Classic, the pairings for Tuesday, Dec. 27, are: New London-Spicer vs. CMCS at 6:15 p.m. and Willmar vs. Redwood Valley at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, first-round losers meet at 6:15 p.m. for third place and the winners play the championship at 8 p.m. All games also are at Willmar's Big Red Gym.

Academic honors

Renville County West seniors Isaac Haen and Carson Allex and juniors Breana Winzenburg and Jack Wertish has been named to the 9-South District Football All-Academic Team for 2022.

What To Read Next
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats carry on to state
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1337.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report