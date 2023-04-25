Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals' duo has a big week in tennis

WILLMAR — A lucky happenstance turned Nehemiah Van Horne and Miguel Garcia into a doubles team for the Willmar Cardinals.

Carter Newberg was sick, so Willmar head coach Forrest Rice improvised the lineup a bit, moving Van Horne and Garcia together to play at No. 2 doubles.

It's safe to say the duo clicked.

Van Horne and Garcia have been named Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week. The duo went 2-0 last week and have moved up to No. 1 doubles for the Cardinals, who are 1-1 in conference play and 1-2 overall heading into a match Tuesday evening in Brainerd.

"That's really impressive for a ninth-grader and a 10th-grader," Rice said of the duo going undefeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Horne didn't play varsity last year. Garcia was in the mix in 2022.

"Miguel played some doubles last year and singles, too," Rice said.

"You could say he was waiting for his perfect partner who was in middle school last year," Rice said with a chuckle.

Rice is seeing improvement in what is a young squad.

Gabe LaRue of Willmar sends the ball back over the net while taking on Mathew Morghan of Brainerd during a No. 2 singles matchup Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Van Horne and Newberg are freshmen. Samuel Loerzel is an eighth-grader. Ryan Newberg, Carter's brother, is a sophomore, as are Garcia, Jared Barrera, Brandon Escalon-Valladares, Gabe LaRue and Aaron Marthaler.

Josh Jensen is the only senior in the lineup. Mateo Engan is the only junior.

Rice is relieved to have at least one of his doubles teams figured out.

"Sometimes, the hardest part of being a tennis coach is figuring out the doubles, trying to decide which kids work well together," Rice said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a never-ending process. The conference remains tough. Alexandria, which has 37 players out for tennis, may be the team to beat in the CLC. Alex has begun 3-0 in the conference and is 5-1 overall. Brainerd (1-1, 1-6), the St. Cloud Crush (0-0, 1-1) and Sartell (0-1, 1-1) will be tough. Fergus Falls (0-0, 1-2) and Sauk Rapids (0-0, 0-4) also are in the mix.

Call them the Velocity

The Willmar Softball Association and the Willmar Parks and Recreation Department have come up with a new name for their girls' fast-pitch program. Beginning this season, they'll be known as the Willmar Velocity.

"I am excited about the new name and I think it will help unite us as a team," said Andrew Kveene, director of the Willmar Softball Association. ""We want our players to have a sense of pride and identity and Willmar Velocity does just that."

Willmar's youth fast-pitch program has been on the rise. Kveene is a parent in the program, which is indirectly tied to the Willmar High School program. The Cardinals are coached by Christian Brown, who is in his second season.

"I believe that a robust youth program is essential for the future of the varsity program," Brown said. "With the support of the community, we can develop a competitive softball program that will help our players grow and succeed."

The youth fast-pitch program gets underway in May and runs through July. Willmar Parks and Recreation helps with keeping the fields ready to go.

"We wanted to create a dynamic softball program of the community," Rob Baumgarn, Willmar Parks Recreation director, said in a statement. "The new name Willmar Velocity reflects our vision of providing young girls with opportunities to play at different levels and to develop their skills."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign-ups for teams are currently underway. For more information, contact the Willmar Softball Association through its website, www.willmar.softball.com

A tough spring

In order to get out for a match last week, Yellow Medicine East boys tennis coach Jeff Lalim spent his Sunday afternoon shoveling snow off the tennis courts at the high school.

"I guess I'm just glad we got outdoors," Lalim said.

Indoor opportunities aren't great for YME, which sends the tennis team to a small, auxiliary gym that makes it tough to replicate normal tennis conditions. Like everyone else, the Sting have had to make due indoors. Unlike some districts, however, there is no indoor facility to get more ideal practice time in.

Lalim said he was OK with donating a day to get the courts ready. "There's plenty of time to rest in the off-season," he said.

YME's home-opener was a 6-1 loss to Worthington.