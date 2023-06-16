Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections

After making its first state tournament, Yellow Medicine East made quite the haul in All-Camden Conference baseball selections.

The Sting, who finished sixth in Class A, had five first-team selections and an honorable mention. And, Trevor Schulte was named the Camden's coach of the year.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Cody Wichmann was named conference most valuable player.

The conference also announced its softball awards. Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Shakira Olson was named the Camden's MVP and Eileen Suter, the Fighting Saints' retiring head coach, was named coach of the year.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Shakira Olson lays down a bunt against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Here is the complete list of the all-conference awards for baseball:

* Canby — Sawyer Dietz (Sr.); honorable mention: Eli Greenman (So.).

* Central Minnesota Christian — Josh Nelson (Sr.) and Ethan Bulthuis (Sr.); honorable mention: Ben Ryks (Sr.).

* Dawson-Boyd — Aiden Swenson (Sr.) and Nathan Hansen (Fr.); honorable mention: Grayson Olson (So.).

* KMS — Evan Zimmer (Jr.); Jared Cortez (Jr.); Jaiden Henjum (Sr.) and Luke Jeseritz (Jr.).

* Lac qui Parle Valley — Dylan Keimig (So.) and Dyllon Geiser (Jr.); honorable mention: Kaden Molden (Jr.).

* Lakeview — Jordan Fischer (Sr.); honorable mention: Caine Herigon (Sr.).

* MACCRAY — Joe Heidecker (Sr.); honorable mention: Ethan Strommer (So.).

* Minneota — Peyton Gillund (Sr.); Isaac Pohlen (Sr.) and Ryan Dalager (Jr.); honorable mention: Jackson Lacek (Sr.).

* Ortonville — Hunter Merritt (Sr.); honorable mention: Carter Brown (Sr.).

* Renville County West — Carter Rice (Sr.); honorable mention: Griffin Howard (So.).

* RTR — C. Wichmann (Sr., MVP); Aiden Wichmann (Sr.); Blake Christianson (Jr.) and Hayden Gravley (Sr.); honorable mention: Chase Christianson (So.).

* Tracy-Milroy-Balaton — Alex Schuh (Jr.); honorable mention: Jeret Ankrum (Jr.).

YME — Bryce Sneller (Sr.): Cody Dahlager (Sr.); Drew Almich (Jr.); Jake Odegard (Sr.) and Nolan Hildahl (Sr.); honorable mention: Braden Nelson (So.).

Coach of the year: Trevor Schulte, YME.

Here is the All-Camden softball team:

* Canby/Minneota — Faith Myhre (Jr); honorable mention: AshleeAnn Frazeur (Sr.).

* Dawson-Boyd — Allison Estling (Jr.); honorable mention: Madalyn Wente (So.).

* KMS — Shakira Olson (Sr., MVP); Josie Gjerde (Sr.) and Kya Oakes (Jr.); honorable mention: Avery Joyce (Sr.).

* LQPV — Kendyl Shelstad (So.); Rylee Lund (Sr.) and Taylor Shelstad (Sr.); honorable mention: Jalyn Lee (So.).

* Lakeview — Olivia Hinz (Jr.); honorable mention: Kiara Hinz (Fr.).

* MACCRAY — Erika Pieper (Jr.); honorable mention: Greta Meyer (Jr.).

* Ortonville — Megan Strong (Jr.); honorable mention: Olivia Nelson (Sr.).

* RCW/BOLD — Laila Ridler (Jr.); Delaney Tersteeg (Jr.); Kaitlyn Flann (7th) and Shay Skold (Sr.); honorable mention: Kilee Elfering (sr.).

* RTR — Kya Alderson (Jr.); Madi Burns (Jr.); Laken Baartman (8th) and Whitney Bruns (Sr.); honorable mention: Sara Hartson (Sr.).

* TMB — Kamryn Petersen (Sr.) and Grace Dolan (Sr.); honorable mention: Jordyn Hanson (Jr.).

* YME — Bayli Sneller (Fr.); honorable mention: Aria Peters (Sr.).

Coach of the year — Eileen Suter, KMS.

The Willmar Velocity 12U fast-pitch softball team won the consolation championship in Bloomington on Sunday, June 11. Team members are: Back row (left to right): Ava Zwagerman, Hadlee Carroll, Kensley Stern and Brynlee Carroll. Front row (left to right): Kylie Moran, Amelia Keveene, Sydney Zuidema, Rowan Glen-Erickson, malea Hansen and claire Gueeningsmann. Contributed / Willmar Velocity Youth Softball

Velocity take home a trophy

The Willmar Velocity age 12-and-under fast-pitch softball team entered a Class A/B tournament June 9-11 in Bloomington. The Bloomington BASH turned out to be a good experience for the Velocity, who earned the consolation championship.

In pool play, Willmar lost to the Mankato Peppers A team, 12-3. The Velocity then fell to the Eden Prairie A team 10-5, The Edina Black A team 8-7 and the Chaska Gold A team, 9-1.

In the consolation bracket, Willmar beat the Bloomington Blast Blue B team 8-4 and then beat Eden Prairie on its second try, 12-2, to win the consolation title.

Team members are : Brynnlee Carroll, Hadlee Carroll, Rowan Glein-Erickson, Claire Guenningsmann, Malea Hansen, Amelia Kveene, Kylie Moran, Kensey Stern, Sydney Zuidema and Ava Zwagerman.

Kelly Zuidema is the head coach and the assistants are Matt Carroll and Anthony Stern.