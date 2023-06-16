Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections

The Sting's Trevor Schulte is named the conference's coach of the year

YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 4:59 PM

After making its first state tournament, Yellow Medicine East made quite the haul in All-Camden Conference baseball selections.

The Sting, who finished sixth in Class A, had five first-team selections and an honorable mention. And, Trevor Schulte was named the Camden's coach of the year.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Cody Wichmann was named conference most valuable player.

The conference also announced its softball awards. Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Shakira Olson was named the Camden's MVP and Eileen Suter, the Fighting Saints' retiring head coach, was named coach of the year.

Benson vs. KMS, 052323.002.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Shakira Olson lays down a bunt against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Here is the complete list of the all-conference awards for baseball:

* Canby — Sawyer Dietz (Sr.); honorable mention: Eli Greenman (So.).

* Central Minnesota Christian — Josh Nelson (Sr.) and Ethan Bulthuis (Sr.); honorable mention: Ben Ryks (Sr.).

* Dawson-Boyd — Aiden Swenson (Sr.) and Nathan Hansen (Fr.); honorable mention: Grayson Olson (So.).

* KMS — Evan Zimmer (Jr.); Jared Cortez (Jr.); Jaiden Henjum (Sr.) and Luke Jeseritz (Jr.).

* Lac qui Parle Valley — Dylan Keimig (So.) and Dyllon Geiser (Jr.); honorable mention: Kaden Molden (Jr.).

* Lakeview — Jordan Fischer (Sr.); honorable mention: Caine Herigon (Sr.).

* MACCRAY — Joe Heidecker (Sr.); honorable mention: Ethan Strommer (So.).

* Minneota — Peyton Gillund (Sr.); Isaac Pohlen (Sr.) and Ryan Dalager (Jr.); honorable mention: Jackson Lacek (Sr.).

* Ortonville — Hunter Merritt (Sr.); honorable mention: Carter Brown (Sr.).

* Renville County West — Carter Rice (Sr.); honorable mention: Griffin Howard (So.).

* RTR — C. Wichmann (Sr., MVP); Aiden Wichmann (Sr.); Blake Christianson (Jr.) and Hayden Gravley (Sr.); honorable mention: Chase Christianson (So.).

* Tracy-Milroy-Balaton — Alex Schuh (Jr.); honorable mention: Jeret Ankrum (Jr.).

YME — Bryce Sneller (Sr.): Cody Dahlager (Sr.); Drew Almich (Jr.); Jake Odegard (Sr.) and Nolan Hildahl (Sr.); honorable mention: Braden Nelson (So.).

Coach of the year: Trevor Schulte, YME.

Here is the All-Camden softball team:

* Canby/Minneota — Faith Myhre (Jr); honorable mention: AshleeAnn Frazeur (Sr.).

* Dawson-Boyd — Allison Estling (Jr.); honorable mention: Madalyn Wente (So.).

* KMS — Shakira Olson (Sr., MVP); Josie Gjerde (Sr.) and Kya Oakes (Jr.); honorable mention: Avery Joyce (Sr.).

* LQPV — Kendyl Shelstad (So.); Rylee Lund (Sr.) and Taylor Shelstad (Sr.); honorable mention: Jalyn Lee (So.).

* Lakeview — Olivia Hinz (Jr.); honorable mention: Kiara Hinz (Fr.).

* MACCRAY — Erika Pieper (Jr.); honorable mention: Greta Meyer (Jr.).

* Ortonville — Megan Strong (Jr.); honorable mention: Olivia Nelson (Sr.).

* RCW/BOLD — Laila Ridler (Jr.); Delaney Tersteeg (Jr.); Kaitlyn Flann (7th) and Shay Skold (Sr.); honorable mention: Kilee Elfering (sr.).

* RTR — Kya Alderson (Jr.); Madi Burns (Jr.); Laken Baartman (8th) and Whitney Bruns (Sr.); honorable mention: Sara Hartson (Sr.).

* TMB — Kamryn Petersen (Sr.) and Grace Dolan (Sr.); honorable mention: Jordyn Hanson (Jr.).

* YME — Bayli Sneller (Fr.); honorable mention: Aria Peters (Sr.).

Coach of the year — Eileen Suter, KMS.

image_50399489 (1).JPG
The Willmar Velocity 12U fast-pitch softball team won the consolation championship in Bloomington on Sunday, June 11. Team members are: Back row (left to right): Ava Zwagerman, Hadlee Carroll, Kensley Stern and Brynlee Carroll. Front row (left to right): Kylie Moran, Amelia Keveene, Sydney Zuidema, Rowan Glen-Erickson, malea Hansen and claire Gueeningsmann.
Contributed / Willmar Velocity Youth Softball

Velocity take home a trophy

The Willmar Velocity age 12-and-under fast-pitch softball team entered a Class A/B tournament June 9-11 in Bloomington. The Bloomington BASH turned out to be a good experience for the Velocity, who earned the consolation championship.

In pool play, Willmar lost to the Mankato Peppers A team, 12-3. The Velocity then fell to the Eden Prairie A team 10-5, The Edina Black A team 8-7 and the Chaska Gold A team, 9-1.

In the consolation bracket, Willmar beat the Bloomington Blast Blue B team 8-4 and then beat Eden Prairie on its second try, 12-2, to win the consolation title.

Team members are : Brynnlee Carroll, Hadlee Carroll, Rowan Glein-Erickson, Claire Guenningsmann, Malea Hansen, Amelia Kveene, Kylie Moran, Kensey Stern, Sydney Zuidema and Ava Zwagerman.

Kelly Zuidema is the head coach and the assistants are Matt Carroll and Anthony Stern.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
