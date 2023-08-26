Volleyball interest is spiking as the 2023 volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
Read all the West Central Tribune's 2023 previews for the volleyball season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, CMCS, CCS, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.
Willmar volleyball, after a triumphant 2022 with its fourth straight conference title, faces renewal. With star Sydney Schnichels graduated, a young team with potential emerges. Freshman setter DeBoer and junior hitter Volk lead, joined by emerging talents. The Cardinals brace for a challenging start, meeting reigning state champ Marshall. The Central Lakes Conference poses competition, with a history of dominance.
New London-Spicer's volleyball team readies for 2023 with returning stars like Carlson, Gerhardson, and Truscinski. Despite some key losses, Coach Tina Peterson is optimistic about their potential for success and sees promise in emerging talents like Barney and other JV standouts.
ACGC's volleyball team gears up for a promising 2023 with strong returners, experienced seniors, and deep bench strength. Coach Roemeling expects a competitive season driven by teamwork, strong hitters, veteran setters, and solid passing.
Jaguars, despite some losses, aim for a repeat state berth
Braves hope to move up the West Central Conference standings with 3 returning starters
Though the Warriors lost 10 seniors, they are ranked No. 8 in Class A
Central Minnesota Christian has 4 key seniors to lead it into the 2023 season
Community Christian School returns 2 starters from a CAL championship team
Dawson-Boyd has 4 starters back, including All-Camden pick Ayiana Hastad
Fighting Saints, who graduated 8 seniors, will be young and led by Olivia Noble
Eagles have a bevy of returning talent from last season’s 13-9 team
Litchfield's 2023 volleyball season approaches with fresh faces as key seniors graduate. Coach Swenson eyes young talent, led by returning starters Falling and Ehlers. Versatile players allow for unique lineups, promising an exciting and dynamic season ahead.
Wolverines rely on Brielle Janssen and Emma Thein to duplicate last season’s success
Minnewaska has everyone back from a 13-15 team in 2022
Thunder Hawks adjust after the graduation of Avery Koenen and Tenley Epema
Paynesville, which lost in section final, returns All-CMC players Emma Flanders and Rayna Spanier
RCW Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters for the 2023 season.
The Yellow Medicine East Sting are focusing on team building and chemistry in 2023 after going 7-17 last season.
