Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

Sports Prep

Volleyball interest is spiking as the 2023 volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota

Read all the West Central Tribune's 2023 previews for the volleyball season for Willmar, NLS, ACGC, BBE, Benson, CMCS, CCS, DB, KMS, LQPV, Litchdfield, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, RCW and YME.

091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
The excitement is here for the volleyball season of 2023 in west central Minnesota. Willmar Cardinals eighth-grade setter Ellery DeBoer smiles before a match against the Alexandria Cardinals on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Tom ElliottJoe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 9:45 AM
Willmar eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer, 7, and a pair of Worthington players go after a free ball during a Section 2AAA quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Tall task for Willmar Cardinals
Willmar volleyball, after a triumphant 2022 with its fourth straight conference title, faces renewal. With star Sydney Schnichels graduated, a young team with potential emerges. Freshman setter DeBoer and junior hitter Volk lead, joined by emerging talents. The Cardinals brace for a challenging start, meeting reigning state champ Marshall. The Central Lakes Conference poses competition, with a history of dominance.
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield v NLS VB 004.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Loads of experience raises expectations at NLS
New London-Spicer's volleyball team readies for 2023 with returning stars like Carlson, Gerhardson, and Truscinski. Despite some key losses, Coach Tina Peterson is optimistic about their potential for success and sees promise in emerging talents like Barney and other JV standouts.
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
092622.S.WCT.FALCONS.VOLLEYBALL.KLINGERHIT.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: ACGC Falcons will count on experience, depth
ACGC's volleyball team gears up for a promising 2023 with strong returners, experienced seniors, and deep bench strength. Coach Roemeling expects a competitive season driven by teamwork, strong hitters, veteran setters, and solid passing.
6h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MACCRAY v BBE 005.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BBE hopes to re-load
Jaguars, despite some losses, aim for a repeat state berth
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
091522.S.WCT.BRAVES.VOLLEYBALL.MCGEARY.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Benson aims for improvement
Braves hope to move up the West Central Conference standings with 3 returning starters
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown

BOLD Warriors vs. GFW Thunderbirds 102722.007.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BOLD starts fresh after a big 2022 season
Though the Warriors lost 10 seniors, they are ranked No. 8 in Class A
6h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS junior Janessa Erickson reacts after scoring a kill that locked up the first set for the Bluejays during a Camden Conference match against KMS on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Kerkhoven.
Prep
Volleyball preview: CMCS Bluejays are hungry for success
Central Minnesota Christian has 4 key seniors to lead it into the 2023 season
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CCS.volleyball1.2022.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: There will be plenty of new players for Eagles
Community Christian School returns 2 starters from a CAL championship team
6h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Junior Ayiana Hastad, 5, and the rest of the Dawson-Boyd volleyball team react after scoring a point during the first set of a Camden Conference match against LQPV on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Dawson-Boyd Community Center.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Blackjacks hopes more experience means more wins
Dawson-Boyd has 4 starters back, including All-Camden pick Ayiana Hastad
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS sophomore Madelyn Luft, 8, hits the ball against BBE blockers Ava Mueller, 14, and Brooklyn Fischer during a Section 6A-South match on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Brooten.
Prep
Volleyball preview: KMS will have a new look
Fighting Saints, who graduated 8 seniors, will be young and led by Olivia Noble
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW vs LQPV volleyball 003.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: LQPV heads in the right direction
Eagles have a bevy of returning talent from last season’s 13-9 team
6h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
More sports
Litchfield junior Morgan Falling, 5, pushes the ball over the net during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match against Paynesville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Litchfield Dragons will rely on many new players
Litchfield's 2023 volleyball season approaches with fresh faces as key seniors graduate. Coach Swenson eyes young talent, led by returning starters Falling and Ehlers. Versatile players allow for unique lineups, promising an exciting and dynamic season ahead.
5h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MACCRAY freshman Brielle Janssen, 7, hits a shot past Minneota defenders Megan Krog, 1, and Emma Bottelberghe, 3, during the Section 3A-North championship match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Volleyball preview: MACCRAY aims for another deep playoff run
Wolverines rely on Brielle Janssen and Emma Thein to duplicate last season’s success
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska vs. Paynesville 110322.017.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Minnewaska Lakers return a lot of firepower
Minnewaska has everyone back from a 13-15 team in 2022
4h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo junior Avery Williams, right, takes a swing at the ball while Minnewaska's Haley Shea goes up for a block during a West Central Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Montevideo.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Some big shoes to fill for Montevideo
Thunder Hawks adjust after the graduation of Avery Koenen and Tenley Epema
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville sophomore Lexy Frank, 12, jumps up to defend a tip by a Litchfield player during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Paynesville Bulldogs aim for most postseason success
Paynesville, which lost in section final, returns All-CMC players Emma Flanders and Rayna Spanier
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
101122.S.WCT.RCW.VOLLEYBALLROXBERGHIT.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: RCW plans to continue to shine
RCW Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters for the 2023 season.
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
083022.S.WCT.YME.RILLO.NICOLE.HIT.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: New season, new outlook for YME
The Yellow Medicine East Sting are focusing on team building and chemistry in 2023 after going 7-17 last season.
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
