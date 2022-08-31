Volleyball Preview 2022: ACGC Falcons looking for a bounce-back year

GROVE CITY — After finishing with a 2-17 overall record and 0-7 record in the Central Minnesota Conference in ‘21, co-head coaches Shawna Roemeling and Jamie Mootz and company will look to have a bounce-back year as many of their players from last season are back.

“We definitely want to be more competitive than what we have been in the past,” Roemeling said. “With as many returning players as we have, we’re really hoping that that can make us shine more this season.”

Senior outside hitter Hailey Wilner highlights the group of returnees. She acts as an all-around player for the Falcons and is someone to keep a close eye on. Her passing is “some of the best” that ACGC has seen, Roemeling said.

A key component to the Falcons’ lineup that is back in ‘22 is junior setter Alayna Schultz. She is a “hard-to-read” setter who will serve as a leader and provide much of ACGC’s communication on the court, Roemeling said.

Commanding the middle of the court for ACGC will be middle hitters Elli Roemeling, a junior, and Ruby Klinger, a ninth-grader.

Elli, alongside Schultz, will take on much of the leadership and communication pieces for the Falcons. As for Klinger, she saw some varsity playing time in ‘21, but will be a starter this season.

ACGC’s senior class is made up of four players, including libero Claire Slinden and defensive specialist Kylie Blom, who will serve as team captains for the ‘22 season. Both will see lots of playing time.

“Claire and Kylie have really stepped up and taken a leadership role this year,” Shawna said. “It’s just really fun to see and to watch them.”

The Falcons opened play Aug. 26 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament.

“We’ve got a great group of girls. Their camaraderie and how they play together is different from what we’ve ever seen before,” Shawna said. “They’re genuinely excited and happy for each other, and they all have a passion to win.”

ACGC Falcons

Aug. 26 at HlWW tournament

Sept. 6 vs. BLHS

Sept. 8 vs. Holdingford

Sept. 13 at Lester Prairie

Sept. 15 at EV-W

Sept. 19 at St. Cloud Cathedral

Sept. 20 vs. NLS

Sept. 22 at Royalton

Sept. 26 vs. Cedar Mountain

Sept. 29 vs. Paynesville

Oct. 4 at Dassel-Cokato

Oct. 6 at BBE

Oct. 10 at Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 13 vs. Maple Lake

Oct. 17 vs. LPGE

Oct. 18 at Kimball