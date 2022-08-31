99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Volleyball Preview 2022: Experience, talent should lead Paynesville

Bulldogs return four starters, including all-area star Kyleigh Tangen

Copy of 092921.S.WCT.Paynesville VB Tangen.jpg
Paynesville junior Kyleigh Tangen attacks the ball from the back row during a Central Minnesota Conference match against BBE on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Brooten.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
August 30, 2022 at 8:16 PM

PAYNESVILLE — Led by Nicole Humbert, who is entering her 10th season as Paynesville’s head coach, the Bulldogs will look to build on their 5-2 record in the Central Minnesota Conference from the ‘21 season.

Paynesville returns four starters — senior outside hitter Kyleigh Tangen and senior libero Emma Stanley and junior outside hitter Emma Flanders and junior middle blocker Maddie Frieler — this season. The four starters helped the Bulldogs to a 22-4-1 overall record in ‘21.

One key loss in Paynesville’s lineup comes at the setter position in Aubrie Spanier. A senior setter in ‘21, Spanier led the Bulldogs with 864 assists, accounting for 88.4% of the team’s assists.

Tangen is a key player to watch this season. She’s a four-year starter standing at 5-10 and was a member of the 2021 West Central Tribune All-Area volleyball team. She led the team in kills (463) and was second in digs (251), adding 35 service aces and 27 total blocks. She has committed to the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division II program in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“Kyleigh understands her leadership role on the team,” Humbert said. “She is a positive competitor on the court.”

Copy of 092921.S.WCT.Paynesville VB Stanley.jpg
Paynesville junior Emma Stanley keeps the ball alive during the first set of a Central Minnesota Conference match against BBE on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Brooten.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Another key performer to keep eyes on during Paynesville’s season is Flanders, who stands at 5-10. She ranked second on the team in kills (215) and service aces (51), third on the team in digs (219) and tied for third with Tangen in total blocks (27).

“Emma has a powerful swing at any position and consistent passing,” Humbert said. “This combination makes her presence felt on the court through her athleticism and volleyball IQ.”

Stanley, a defensive specialist listed at 5-4, led the Bulldogs with 620 receptions and 254 digs in ‘21, tallying 26 service aces and the second-most assists on the team with 57.

Up the middle, Frieler returns for Paynesville. She ranked second on the team with 35 total blocks, recording 28 kills, nine digs and two assists.

The Bulldogs began their ‘22 season Aug. 26 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament.

Paynesville Bulldogs

Aug. 26 at HLWW tournament

Aug. 30 at YME

Sept. 1 at Dassel-Cokato

Sept. 8 vs. BBE

Sept. 10 Montevideo tournament

Sept. 12 at Redwood Valley

Sept. 15 at Maple Lake

Sept. 19 vs. Litchfield

Sept. 20 at EV-W

Sept. 22 vs. Holdingford

Sept. 27 at NLS

Sept. 29 at ACGC

Oct. 3 at Montevideo

Oct. 6 vs. Royalton

Oct. 11 at Osakis

Oct. 13 at Kimball

Oct. 18 vs. EV-W

