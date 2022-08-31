99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Volleyball Preview 2022: For the Litchfield Dragons, things are looking up

Dragons pin their hopes on five seniors in the starting lineup.

Copy of 100121.S.WCT.VBALL3.JPG
Dragons' Greta Hansen attempts to block a shot by Evelyn O'Brien on Thursday, Sept. 30, in Litchfield.
West Central Tribune File Photo
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
August 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM

LITCHFIELD — In his 18th year as the head coach of the Dragons, Darin Swenson has eight starters returning to his lineup in ‘22 that won nine of 29 matches in ‘21.

Two players to look out for on Litchfield as the season gets underway are seniors Greta Hansen and Olivia Holmgren.

Hansen, a middle hitter, tallied 170 kills and 64 digs, leading the Dragons in blocks with 70 in ‘21.

Holmgren, a setter, tallied 597 of Litchfield’s 667 assists in ‘21, leading the Dragons with 37 service aces and ranking second with 250 digs. She added 15 blocks and 15 kills in her junior campaign.

“Greta is tall, athletic and quick off the ground. Opponents will need to keep track of her along the net,” Swenson said. “Olivia never quits and is extremely competitive… It’s hard to put a ball on the ground anywhere near her.”

Middle hitter Izzy Pennertz and defensive specialists Ciarra Resmen and Grace Braaten round out the big five senior group returning for Swenson’s Dragons.

Pennertz ranked second with 190 kills and third with 54 blocks in ‘21. Resmen tallied 118 digs, 17 service aces, 12 assists and three kills. Braaten ranked third in digs (215) and receptions (272) in ‘21, adding nine service aces, nine assists, one kill and a block.

Junior outside hitter Morgan Falling and sophomore outside hitters Asha Ehlers and Anna Sorgatz round out the Litchfield starting returnees. The three played in a combined 145 sets in ‘21.

Three key losses the Dragons will be without this season are Kaity Kuzler, Addi Marquardt and JoJo Schultz.

Kuzler ranked first in kills (197). Marquardt was first in digs (373) and digs (373). Schultz ranked fourth with 120 digs.

The Dragons began the season Aug. 26 at the Rush City tournament.

Litchfield Dragons

Aug. 26 at Rush City tournament
Aug. 30 vs. Hutchinson
Sept. 6 vs. Maple Lake
Sept. 9-10 at Marshall tournament
Sept. 13 at Kimball
Sept. 15 vs. NLS
Sept. 19 at Paynesville
Sept. 22 at HLWW
Sept. 24 at Dassel-Cokato tournament
Sept. 27 vs. Rockford
Sept. 29 at Dassel-Cokato
Oct. 4 vs. EV-W
Oct. 6 vs. Annandale
Oct. 11 vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake
Oct. 13 at Watertown-Mayer
Oct. 24 at St. Cloud Cathedral

030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Most viewed graphic
Prep
WCTrib.com: Top-viewed sports stories of 2022
Here are the top-viewed sports stories on WCTrib.com ranked by the individual story's pageviews for 2022.
December 29, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
Willmar vs. Hutchinson 120122.008.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Hard hat goes to Cardinals' Stark
Willmar senior defenseman earns a team traveling trophy after three-goal effort
December 09, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Sydney Schnichels, left, reacts after the Cardinals scored a point during a Section 2AAA quarterfinal match against Worthington on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Volleyball: Introducing the 2022 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
Athletes from BBE, MACCRAY, Montevideo, Paynesville, Willmar and YME lead this year's squad.
November 25, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MACCRAY senior Sydney Thein high-five teammates during warmups prior to a Camden Conference match against TMB on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Clara City.
Prep
Volleyball: MACCRAY's Sydney Thein named Camden MVP
Thein led Wolverines to 21-11 record, Camden North title
November 14, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE head volleyball coach Alanna Hunter looks on during the Class A state quarterfinals against BGMR on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Volleyball: BBE finishes fourth at state
Jaguars fall 3-2 in the Class A third-place match to Mabel-Canton
November 13, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE Jaguars vs. Minneota 111122.008.jpg
Prep
Volleyball: Tides turn on BBE Jaguars at state tournament
Top-seeded Minneota rallies to put away fifth-seeded Jaguars 3-0 in the state Class A semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. BBE plays for third place.
November 11, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE Jaguars vs. Minneota 111122.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE vs. Minneota, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
BBE falls to Minneota in three sets in the Class A semifinals.
November 11, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Senior Ava Mueller, 14, and the BBE volleyball team react after scoring a point in the fourth set of the Class A state quarterfinals against BGMR on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Volleyball: BBE sets up for a semifinal showdown with Minneota
The Jaguars can stellar all-around team play and an error-free effort from setter Kylie Weller to beat Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 3-1 in the state Class A quarterfinals, setting up a semifinal match Friday with the top-seeded Vikings.
November 10, 2022 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
