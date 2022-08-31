99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Volleyball Preview 2022: NLS hopes more experience means more wins

Wildcats return four starters, led by Ellary Peterson

New London-Spicer junior Ellary Peterson (7) takes a swing at the ball during a non-conference match against Willmar Tuesday at New London.
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
August 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM

NEW LONDON — A year removed from a 2-5 record in the Wright County West Conference and a 17-13 overall, the Wildcats have four returning starters under head coach Tina Peterson in ‘22.

Leading the four starters is Ellary Peterson. The senior was an all-conference honor mention. A 5-9 middle hitter, she led New London-Spicer in almost all statistical categories in ‘21, achieving a team-high 190 kills (.229 hitting percentage) and 85 total blocks. She missed just five serves for a serve percentage of 98%, adding 205 digs.

“Last year Ellary took a huge step up,” Tina said. “She keeps the team together. She knows the game and recognizes the things going on — on the court. … She’s just an all-around great leader, both on and off the court.”

Outside hitter Avery Rich joins Ellary to make it a pair of senior starting returnees. She held a team-high 316 digs in ‘21 and will be a key leader in the Wildcats’ back row in ‘22.

New London-Spicer sophomore Kendra Gerhardson keeps the ball alive during the first set of a non-conference match against Willmar Tuesday in New London.
A key loss in New London-Spicer’s starting lineup is setter Nyla Johnson. Johnson was a member of the 2021 All-Wright County Conference team.

With Johnson graduated and no longer a part of the Wildcats’ lineup, who will take over as the team’s starting setter?

“Kendra Gerhardson will take over as the starting setter after being a backup to Johnson last year,” Tina said of the junior setter and right side hitter. “Her blocking and hitting on the right side will be a huge asset to the Wildcats.”

Injured in the end of the ‘21 season due to a torn rotator cuff, sophomore outside hitter Grace Truscinski is a player to watch in her return this season for New Londson-Spicer.

The Wildcats began their ‘22 campaign on Aug. 26, at the Albany tournament.

“We want to vie for a conference title and to go farther in section play,” Tina said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work, talking and team camaraderie.”

Aug. 26 at Albany tournament

Sept. 6 vs. BBE

Sept. 8 vs. HLWW

Sept. 13 vs. EV-W

Sept. 15 at Litchfield

Sept. 17 at Minnewaska tournament

Sept. 19 at Morris/CA

Sept. 20 at ACGC

Sept. 22 vs. Rockford

Sept. 23-24 at Burnsville tournament

Sept. 27 vs. Paynesville

Sept. 29 at Watertown-Mayer

Oct. 4 at Willmar

Oct. 6 vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake

Oct. 11 at Annandale

Oct. 13 vs. Dassel-Cokato

Oct. 17 vs. Albany

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
