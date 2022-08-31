Volleyball Preview 2022: NLS hopes more experience means more wins
Wildcats return four starters, led by Ellary Peterson
NEW LONDON — A year removed from a 2-5 record in the Wright County West Conference and a 17-13 overall, the Wildcats have four returning starters under head coach Tina Peterson in ‘22.
Leading the four starters is Ellary Peterson. The senior was an all-conference honor mention. A 5-9 middle hitter, she led New London-Spicer in almost all statistical categories in ‘21, achieving a team-high 190 kills (.229 hitting percentage) and 85 total blocks. She missed just five serves for a serve percentage of 98%, adding 205 digs.
“Last year Ellary took a huge step up,” Tina said. “She keeps the team together. She knows the game and recognizes the things going on — on the court. … She’s just an all-around great leader, both on and off the court.”
Outside hitter Avery Rich joins Ellary to make it a pair of senior starting returnees. She held a team-high 316 digs in ‘21 and will be a key leader in the Wildcats’ back row in ‘22.
A key loss in New London-Spicer’s starting lineup is setter Nyla Johnson. Johnson was a member of the 2021 All-Wright County Conference team.
With Johnson graduated and no longer a part of the Wildcats’ lineup, who will take over as the team’s starting setter?
“Kendra Gerhardson will take over as the starting setter after being a backup to Johnson last year,” Tina said of the junior setter and right side hitter. “Her blocking and hitting on the right side will be a huge asset to the Wildcats.”
Injured in the end of the ‘21 season due to a torn rotator cuff, sophomore outside hitter Grace Truscinski is a player to watch in her return this season for New Londson-Spicer.
The Wildcats began their ‘22 campaign on Aug. 26, at the Albany tournament.
“We want to vie for a conference title and to go farther in section play,” Tina said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work, talking and team camaraderie.”
NLS Wildcats
Aug. 26 at Albany tournament
Sept. 6 vs. BBE
Sept. 8 vs. HLWW
Sept. 13 vs. EV-W
Sept. 15 at Litchfield
Sept. 17 at Minnewaska tournament
Sept. 19 at Morris/CA
Sept. 20 at ACGC
Sept. 22 vs. Rockford
Sept. 23-24 at Burnsville tournament
Sept. 27 vs. Paynesville
Sept. 29 at Watertown-Mayer
Oct. 4 at Willmar
Oct. 6 vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake
Oct. 11 at Annandale
Oct. 13 vs. Dassel-Cokato
Oct. 17 vs. Albany
