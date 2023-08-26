6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: ACGC Falcons will count on experience, depth

ACGC's volleyball team gears up for a promising 2023 with strong returners, experienced seniors, and deep bench strength. Coach Roemeling expects a competitive season driven by teamwork, strong hitters, veteran setters, and solid passing.

092622.S.WCT.FALCONS.VOLLEYBALL.KLINGERHIT.jpg
Falcons freshman middle hitter Ruby Klinger attacks the ball during a match against the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School in Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:12 AM

GROVE CITY — With a handful of returners starters and a deep bench, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City head coach Shawna Roemeling is hopeful that the Falcons will have a strong season.

“This will be a very strong team with the most depth we have ever had,” Roemeling said.

ACGC had a 4-18 overall record and a 1-6 record in the Central Minnesota Conference in 2022.

092622.S.WCT.FALCONS.VOLLEYBALL.TEAM.jpg
The Falcons celebrate a point scored during a match against the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School in Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“We are really excited to see what this season will bring,” Roemeling said. “With four returning starters who have been key performers the past few seasons, a strong class of dedicated seniors that have been playing together for a long time and a long list of amazing underclassmen, we feel that this could be a very successful and competitive year.”

The four returning starters for the Falcons are seniors Elli Roemeling, Alayna Schultz and Mikaili Johnson as well as sophomore Ruby Klinger.

ADVERTISEMENT

092622.S.WCT.FALCONS.VOLLEYBALL.ROEMELINGHANDSUP.jpg
Falcons junior middle hitter Elli Roemeling puts her hands up in preparation for defense during a match against the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School in Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Elli Roemeling, a 5-foot-7 middle hitter, led the Falcons with 140 kills and 202 digs in 2022. She was a First Team All-Central Minnesota Conference pick.

Schultz is a 5-5 setter. Johnson is a 5-7 outside hitter. Klinger is a 5-9 middle hitter and was named a Second Team All-Central Minnesota Conference selection after recording 124 kills in her freshman season.

Giselle Grahn, who missed her junior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, is back alongside senior Macy Elton, who earned a starting varsity spot late in the 2022 season.

“We are going into the 2023 season with amazing leadership from (our) seniors,” Shawna Roemeling said. “They will bring consistency and confidence to the court that will help to shape our season and the program.”

Also in the mix for ACGC is Haley Johnson, Kyla Bierwerth, Taylor Frericks, Kenlie Blom, Avary Bierwerth and Kelsie Blom.

“We have many strengths on this team with some really strong and aggressive hitters, a veteran setter and key servers. We believe one of our biggest strengths will be the chemistry on this year’s team, the experience and our deep bench,” Shawna Roemeling said. “The team’s ability to pass well in order to run the offense is going to play a big part, but we definitely feel we have the passers to do this. To be competitive in our conference and section, we will need to focus on minimizing errors, having a strong defense, a fast offense and aggressive serving.”

More volleyball coverage:

ACGC Falcons

Aug. 25 at HLWW tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 5 at BLHS

Sept. 7 vs. Kimball

Sept. 9 at Lakeview invitational

Sept. 11 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Sept. 12 vs. Lester Prairie

Sept. 14 at Holdingford

Sept. 19 at New London-Spicer

Sept. 21 vs. BBE

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 25 at Cedar Mountain

Sept. 28 at Maple Lake

Oct. 3 vs. Dassel-Cokato

Oct. 5 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Oct. 9 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 12 at Paynesville

Oct. 16 at LPGE

Oct. 17 vs. Royalton

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
MACCRAY v BBE 005.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BBE hopes to re-load
31m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo junior Avery Williams, right, takes a swing at the ball while Minnewaska's Haley Shea goes up for a block during a West Central Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Montevideo.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Some big shoes to fill for Montevideo
31m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer, 7, and a pair of Worthington players go after a free ball during a Section 2AAA quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Tall task for Willmar Cardinals
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Litchfield v NLS VB 004.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Loads of experience raises expectations at NLS
1h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar senior Aubrey Schueler, left, shakes hands with St. Cloud Tech's Kierstyn Nelson after Schueler won the 50-yard freestyle at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Prep roundup: Cards get started in the pool
5h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: NLS tops Thunder Hawks, 6-1
6h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
Volleyball: Ridgewater goes 1-1 at tourney
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott