Volleyball preview: ACGC Falcons will count on experience, depth

GROVE CITY — With a handful of returners starters and a deep bench, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City head coach Shawna Roemeling is hopeful that the Falcons will have a strong season.

“This will be a very strong team with the most depth we have ever had,” Roemeling said.

ACGC had a 4-18 overall record and a 1-6 record in the Central Minnesota Conference in 2022.

The Falcons celebrate a point scored during a match against the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School in Grove City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“We are really excited to see what this season will bring,” Roemeling said. “With four returning starters who have been key performers the past few seasons, a strong class of dedicated seniors that have been playing together for a long time and a long list of amazing underclassmen, we feel that this could be a very successful and competitive year.”

The four returning starters for the Falcons are seniors Elli Roemeling, Alayna Schultz and Mikaili Johnson as well as sophomore Ruby Klinger.

Falcons junior middle hitter Elli Roemeling puts her hands up in preparation for defense during a match against the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School in Grove City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Elli Roemeling, a 5-foot-7 middle hitter, led the Falcons with 140 kills and 202 digs in 2022. She was a First Team All-Central Minnesota Conference pick.

Schultz is a 5-5 setter. Johnson is a 5-7 outside hitter. Klinger is a 5-9 middle hitter and was named a Second Team All-Central Minnesota Conference selection after recording 124 kills in her freshman season.

Giselle Grahn, who missed her junior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, is back alongside senior Macy Elton, who earned a starting varsity spot late in the 2022 season.

“We are going into the 2023 season with amazing leadership from (our) seniors,” Shawna Roemeling said. “They will bring consistency and confidence to the court that will help to shape our season and the program.”

Also in the mix for ACGC is Haley Johnson, Kyla Bierwerth, Taylor Frericks, Kenlie Blom, Avary Bierwerth and Kelsie Blom.

“We have many strengths on this team with some really strong and aggressive hitters, a veteran setter and key servers. We believe one of our biggest strengths will be the chemistry on this year’s team, the experience and our deep bench,” Shawna Roemeling said. “The team’s ability to pass well in order to run the offense is going to play a big part, but we definitely feel we have the passers to do this. To be competitive in our conference and section, we will need to focus on minimizing errors, having a strong defense, a fast offense and aggressive serving.”

ACGC Falcons

Aug. 25 at HLWW tournament

Sept. 5 at BLHS

Sept. 7 vs. Kimball

Sept. 9 at Lakeview invitational

Sept. 11 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Sept. 12 vs. Lester Prairie

Sept. 14 at Holdingford

Sept. 19 at New London-Spicer

Sept. 21 vs. BBE

Sept. 25 at Cedar Mountain

Sept. 28 at Maple Lake

Oct. 3 vs. Dassel-Cokato

Oct. 5 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

Oct. 9 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 12 at Paynesville

Oct. 16 at LPGE

Oct. 17 vs. Royalton