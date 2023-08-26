Volleyball preview: ACGC Falcons will count on experience, depth
ACGC's volleyball team gears up for a promising 2023 with strong returners, experienced seniors, and deep bench strength. Coach Roemeling expects a competitive season driven by teamwork, strong hitters, veteran setters, and solid passing.
GROVE CITY — With a handful of returners starters and a deep bench, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City head coach Shawna Roemeling is hopeful that the Falcons will have a strong season.
“This will be a very strong team with the most depth we have ever had,” Roemeling said.
ACGC had a 4-18 overall record and a 1-6 record in the Central Minnesota Conference in 2022.
“We are really excited to see what this season will bring,” Roemeling said. “With four returning starters who have been key performers the past few seasons, a strong class of dedicated seniors that have been playing together for a long time and a long list of amazing underclassmen, we feel that this could be a very successful and competitive year.”
The four returning starters for the Falcons are seniors Elli Roemeling, Alayna Schultz and Mikaili Johnson as well as sophomore Ruby Klinger.
Elli Roemeling, a 5-foot-7 middle hitter, led the Falcons with 140 kills and 202 digs in 2022. She was a First Team All-Central Minnesota Conference pick.
Schultz is a 5-5 setter. Johnson is a 5-7 outside hitter. Klinger is a 5-9 middle hitter and was named a Second Team All-Central Minnesota Conference selection after recording 124 kills in her freshman season.
Giselle Grahn, who missed her junior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, is back alongside senior Macy Elton, who earned a starting varsity spot late in the 2022 season.
“We are going into the 2023 season with amazing leadership from (our) seniors,” Shawna Roemeling said. “They will bring consistency and confidence to the court that will help to shape our season and the program.”
Also in the mix for ACGC is Haley Johnson, Kyla Bierwerth, Taylor Frericks, Kenlie Blom, Avary Bierwerth and Kelsie Blom.
“We have many strengths on this team with some really strong and aggressive hitters, a veteran setter and key servers. We believe one of our biggest strengths will be the chemistry on this year’s team, the experience and our deep bench,” Shawna Roemeling said. “The team’s ability to pass well in order to run the offense is going to play a big part, but we definitely feel we have the passers to do this. To be competitive in our conference and section, we will need to focus on minimizing errors, having a strong defense, a fast offense and aggressive serving.”
ACGC Falcons
Aug. 25 at HLWW tournament
Sept. 5 at BLHS
Sept. 7 vs. Kimball
Sept. 9 at Lakeview invitational
Sept. 11 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Sept. 12 vs. Lester Prairie
Sept. 14 at Holdingford
Sept. 19 at New London-Spicer
Sept. 21 vs. BBE
Sept. 25 at Cedar Mountain
Sept. 28 at Maple Lake
Oct. 3 vs. Dassel-Cokato
Oct. 5 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins
Oct. 9 vs. Dawson-Boyd
Oct. 12 at Paynesville
Oct. 16 at LPGE
Oct. 17 vs. Royalton
