Volleyball preview: BBE hopes to re-load

BROOTEN — Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is looking to reload on firepower in hopes of returning to the state tournament.

Three of the Jaguars’ top attackers from a season ago — Ava Mueller, Abby Berge and Allison Dingmann — have graduated. An outside hitter, Mueller was a Class A All-State, All-Central Minnesota Conference and All-Area selection who is now at the University of Jamestown. Berge, an outside hitter, and Dingmann, a middle hitter, were both All-CMC second-teamers.

BBE sophomore Adley Hagen, 5, and junior Brooklyn Fischer, 4, go for a block on KMS' Taylor Haats during a Section 6A-South mach on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Brooten. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We have some key losses from last season that have been staple players for us for several seasons,” said BBE head coach Alanna Hunter, who is 58-17 in four seasons as head coach. “However, we also have some great returning players and I am excited to see how these players step up when given the opportunity.”

the Jaguars were 26-8 overall last season and split the CMC with Eden Valley-Watkins at 6-1. BBE, the Section 6A winner, opened state with a four-set win over Badger/Greenbush-Middle River. The Jaguars lost to Minneota in three sets in the semifinals, then finished fourth after a five-set loss to Mabel-Canton in the third-place match.

BBE sophomore Kylie Weller gets under the ball to bump it over the net during the Class A state quarterfinals against BGMR on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Brooklyn Fischer hopes to provide a spark up the middle for the Jaguars. A 5-foot-9 middle hitter, Fischer was a first team All-CMC pick a season ago. She put up 279 kills (.221 hitting percentage), 279 digs, 73 blocks and 68 ace serves.

“Brooklyn has a great swing,” Hunter said. “She is a smart player that sees the court well and uses that to score points.”

Adley Hagen is another returning starter. A 5-8 outside hitter, she’ll look to replace some of the lost offense from a season ago. Hunter is also looking for 5-8 sophomore Kacey Fischer to provide a boost down the line.

“Kacey has great ball control with every skill,” Hunter said. “She moves well on the floor to put herself in good position to play the ball.”

Another All-CMC first teamer is back to move the ball at the net. Sophomore Kylie Weller resumes her role at setter after tallying 893 assists, 273 digs and 41 ace serves in 2022.

BBE junior Brooklyn Fischer, 4, goes for a block on BGMR's Jade Reese during the Class A state quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“Kylie earned a starting position partway through the season last year and continued to prove she deserved that position,” Hunter said. “She does a great job adjusting to each hitters’ needs.”

Anna Jaeger is poised to be BBE’s veteran leader in the back. She’ll help replace the loss of last season’s libero, Harley Roering.

BBE Jaguars

Aug. 29 at Pine River-Backus

Aug. 31 at MACCRAY

Sept. 5 vs. New London-Spicer

Sept. 7 vs. Holdingford

Sept. 8-9 at Southwest Challenge (Marshall)

Sept. 14 at Kimball

Sept. 16 at Crosby-Ironton invitational

Sept. 18 at KMS

Sept. 21 at ACGC

Sept. 25 at Parkers Prairie

Sept. 28 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Oct. 3 vs. Hancock

Oct. 5 vs. Maple Lake

Oct. 7 at Alexandria invitational

Oct. 9 vs. Brandon-Evansville

Oct. 12 vs. Royalton

Oct. 17 vs. Paynesville