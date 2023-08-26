Volleyball preview: Benson aims for improvement

BENSON — Bringing back a trio of starters, the Benson volleyball team has its eyes set on climbing up the West Central Conference standings.

In 2022, the Braves went 0-13 in the West Central and 4-17 overall. Ainsley Anderson is back for her second season as head coach.

Benson lost three of its starters from last season in Libby McGeary, Lilly Slaughter and Ellie Krusemark. McGeary was named the West Central Conference’s most valuable defensive player and was an All-West Central selection.

Braves head coach Ainsley Anderson talks to her team during a match against the Montevideo Thunder Hawks on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Benson High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

But the Braves have their three returners — junior Mya McGeary, senior Kaylin Grube and senior Presley Nygaard — back at the net.

Mya McGeary resumes her role as a setter. She’ll share those duties with sophomore Julia Claussen, according to Anderson.

“I believe they are going to do a great job running our offense,” Anderson said.

Then there’s Grube, a three-year starter, who plans to use her size as a middle hitter.

“She is 6-(foot)-1 and is huge at the net for us when it comes to hitting and blocking,” Anderson said.

The Braves’ season kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Minnewaska. In the midst of a 23-match conference losing streak, Benson’s last West Central win came against Minnewaska in five sets on Sept. 7, 2021.

The home opener is Tuesday, Sept. 5 against BOLD.

Benson Braves

Aug. 29 at Minnewaska

Aug. 31 at Melrose

Sept. 5 vs. BOLD

Sept. 7 at Morris/CA

Sept. 12 vs. West Central Area

Sept. 14 at Montevideo

Sept. 16 Benson tournament

Sept. 19 vs. Sauk Centre

Sept. 21 vs. Minnewaska

Sept. 23 at Brandon-Evansville

Sept. 26 at BOLD

Sept. 28 vs. Melrose

Oct. 2 vs. LQPV

Oct. 5 vs. Morris/CA

Oct. 10 at West Central Area

Oct. 12 vs. Montevideo

Oct. 17 at Sauk Centre

