Volleyball preview: Blackjacks hopes more experience means more wins

DAWSON — Dawson-Boyd enters the 2023 season with an experienced group that is itching for more success after an 8-18 overall record and a 3-9 finish in the Camden Conference.

“We are excited to start this year with a seasoned group of girls,” said Hailey Gritmacker, who is in her second season as the Blackjacks’ head coach. “We have many upperclassmen that want a spot on the court. The kids are working hard to create a competitive environment daily. We also have some younger players that are hungry for more.”

Dawson-Boyd junior Hayley Anderson, 13, tries to hit around LQPV's Jalyn Lee during a Camden Conference match on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Dawson Community Center. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dawson-Boyd returns five starters from 2022, including All-Camden Conference pick Ayiana Hastad. She is a 5-foot-9 senior middle hitter.

Hayley Anderson, a 6-0 middle hitter, and Allison Estling, a 5-5 libero, are also seniors who will return to the starting lineup.

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Lindsey Lund, 11, heads to the bench during the first set of a Camden Conference match on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 against LQPV at the Dawson Community Center. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Then there are juniors Reese Johnson and Bailey Bothun. Johnson is a 5-10 outside hitter and Bothun is a 5-9 setter/right-side hitter. Both of them, along with Hastad, are players to watch, according to Gritmacker.

“Ayiana has a dominant presence in the front and back row and was a statistical leader in every category,” Gritmacker said. “Reese is a powerful outside who looks to get more playing time this year. Bailey has been a utility player for the past three years, filling the team’s gaps. We are excited to have her be a setter for us as this is a big leadership role.”

As the Blackjacks look forward to the season, they will be without Dawson-Boyd graduates Kate Dahl and Chelsie Husby.

“We could always rely on (Kate) to find a way to get a kill,” Gritmacker said. “After running a 5-1 with (Chelsie) for a couple years, we are working on filling the gap. She was motivated to do better and always praised those around her.”

Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks

Sept. 5 at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Sept. 7 vs. Murray County Central

Sept. 9 at Montevideo tournament

Sept. 12 at Lakeview

Sept. 14 vs. Canby

Sept. 18 vs. Hancock

Sept. 19 at YME

Sept. 21 vs. TMB

Sept. 26 at Ortonville

Sept. 28 vs. MACCRAY

Oct. 3 vs. KMS

Oct. 5 at LQPV

Oct. 6-7 at Jimmy John’s Classic (Marshall

Oct. 9 at ACGC

Oct. 10 vs. CMCS

Oct. 13 at RCW

Oct. 17 vs. Minneota

