Volleyball preview: CMCS Bluejays are hungry for success

PRINSBURG — Central Minnesota Christian School is hungry for success this fall.

“Being in the gym with the girls this first week has shown that this team is really looking to improve upon last year,” Bluejays first-year head coach Laura Rosen said. “Their hard work and willingness to adapt to a new coaching philosophy has been really exciting. Their aggressiveness by all levels is the model in which we are looking to direct for the future of the program.”

CMCS's CC Roiseland gets under the ball for a serve-receive during a Camden Conference match against KMS on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Kerkhoven. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

CMCS is fresh off an 8-19 season. The Bluejays were 2-10 in the Camden Conference.

But with four key seniors, CMCS is hopeful for a better season in 2023.

CMCS has two returning starters — seniors Lilly Mellema and Janessa Erickson. Mellema is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter who’s coming off an All-Camden season. Erickson is a 6-1 middle hitter.

CMCS's freshman Carrie Mulder gets ready to serve the ball during a Camden Conference match against KMS on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Kerkhoven. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Avery Duininck and Lauren Taatjes are also seniors looking to make an impact for the Bluejays.

“These seniors have really been pushing in practice and you can see that they really want to improve upon their previous season,” Rosen said. “I look to them to drive the team, both on and off the court.”

Two sophomores join the four seniors as players to watch, according to Rosen. That is Emmi Braem and Carrie Mulder.

“Emmi’s unique athletic ability on the right side as a hitter and a setter is something to keep an eye on,” Rosen said. “This year Carrie is going to be filling a versatile role for us, one we know she is capable of. We are looking forward to her being a leader on the court.”

CMCS Bluejays

Aug. 26 at Adrian tournament

Aug. 29 vs. BLHS

Sept. 5 vs. Hancock

Sept. 12 at Canby

Sept. 14 vs. YME

Sept. 16 at Wabasso tournament

Sept. 19 at TMB

Sept. 21 vs. Ortonville

Sept. 26 at Minneota

Sept. 28 vs. KMS

Oct. 3 vs. RCW

Oct. 5 at MACCRAY

Oct. 6-7 at Jimmy John’s Classic (Marshall)

Oct. 10 at Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 12 vs. LQPV

Oct. 16 vs. Lakeview

Oct. 17 at New London-Spicer

