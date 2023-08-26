Volleyball preview: Litchfield Dragons will rely on many new players
LITCHFIELD — There will be plenty of freshness for Litchfield this fall.
The Dragons enter the 2023 season after graduating five seniors who played big minutes, including All-Wright County Conference selections Olivia Holmgren and Greta Hansen.
Litchfield was 16-13 last season with a 4-3 conference record.
“After a successful 2022 season, led by a large group of experienced seniors, we will be looking at a lot of players and a lot of options to see what our 2023 team identity will be,” said Darin Swenson, who enters his 19th season as Litchfield’s head coach. “We have a lot of young players who are hungry to prove themselves and put themselves in a position to be contributors on this year’s varsity squad.”
Litchfield will be led by its two returning starters: Morgan Falling and Asha Ehlers.
Falling is a 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter and Ehlers is a 5-8 junior outside hitter.
“Morgan is an all-around player that can impact the game from any position,” Swenson said. “Asha is a powerful hitter that is looking to have a breakout year.”
More seniors on the roster include: Eva Sohl, a 5-8 middle/right-side hitter; Carli Gabrielson, a 5-7 middle hitter; Izzy Culbertson, a 5-6 defensive specialist.
Alongside Ehlers, there are three more juniors: Anna Sorgatz, a 5-6 defensive specialist; Allison Kargas, a 5-5 defensive specialist; Grace Holmgren, a 5-2 setter.
Rounding out Litchfield’s varsity lineup are five sophomores: Chloe Kowalczyk, a 5-5 setter; Kierra Lease, a 5-10 middle hitter; Kelsey Palmer, a 5-8 right-side/outside hitter; Lydia Schultz, a 5-5 outside hitter.
“Having a large number of players that can play multiple positions, we will have the opportunity to try some unconventional lineups to give us a different look for the 2023 season,” Swenson said. “It is going to be an exciting season to see this group of Dragons develop from match-to-match.”
Litchfield Dragons
Aug. 25 at Rush City tournament
Aug. 29 at Hutchinson
Sept. 5 at Maple Lake
Sept. 12 vs. Kimball
Sept. 14 at Rockford
Sept. 19 vs. Litchfield
Sept. 21 vs. Dassel-Cokato
Sept. 23 at Dassel-Cokato invitational
Sept. 26 at Annandale
Sept. 28 at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Oct. 3 at Eden Valley-Watkins
Oct. 5 vs. Watertown-Mayer
Oct. 7 at Alexandria invitational
Oct. 10 at New London-Spicer
Oct. 12 vs. HLWW
Oct. 17 vs. Princeton
Oct. 23 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
