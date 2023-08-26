6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: Litchfield Dragons will rely on many new players

Litchfield's 2023 volleyball season approaches with fresh faces as key seniors graduate. Coach Swenson eyes young talent, led by returning starters Falling and Ehlers. Versatile players allow for unique lineups, promising an exciting and dynamic season ahead.

Litchfield's Morgan Falling, 5, pushes the ball over the net during a Section 3AA-North semifinal match against Paynesville on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at Paynesville.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Today at 4:27 AM

LITCHFIELD — There will be plenty of freshness for Litchfield this fall.

The Dragons enter the 2023 season after graduating five seniors who played big minutes, including All-Wright County Conference selections Olivia Holmgren and Greta Hansen.

Litchfield was 16-13 last season with a 4-3 conference record.

“After a successful 2022 season, led by a large group of experienced seniors, we will be looking at a lot of players and a lot of options to see what our 2023 team identity will be,” said Darin Swenson, who enters his 19th season as Litchfield’s head coach. “We have a lot of young players who are hungry to prove themselves and put themselves in a position to be contributors on this year’s varsity squad.”

Litchfield will be led by its two returning starters: Morgan Falling and Asha Ehlers.

Falling is a 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter and Ehlers is a 5-8 junior outside hitter.

“Morgan is an all-around player that can impact the game from any position,” Swenson said. “Asha is a powerful hitter that is looking to have a breakout year.”

More seniors on the roster include: Eva Sohl, a 5-8 middle/right-side hitter; Carli Gabrielson, a 5-7 middle hitter; Izzy Culbertson, a 5-6 defensive specialist.

Alongside Ehlers, there are three more juniors: Anna Sorgatz, a 5-6 defensive specialist; Allison Kargas, a 5-5 defensive specialist; Grace Holmgren, a 5-2 setter.

Rounding out Litchfield’s varsity lineup are five sophomores: Chloe Kowalczyk, a 5-5 setter; Kierra Lease, a 5-10 middle hitter; Kelsey Palmer, a 5-8 right-side/outside hitter; Lydia Schultz, a 5-5 outside hitter.

“Having a large number of players that can play multiple positions, we will have the opportunity to try some unconventional lineups to give us a different look for the 2023 season,” Swenson said. “It is going to be an exciting season to see this group of Dragons develop from match-to-match.”

More volleyball coverage:

Litchfield Dragons

Aug. 25 at Rush City tournament

Aug. 29 at Hutchinson

Sept. 5 at Maple Lake

Sept. 12 vs. Kimball

Sept. 14 at Rockford

Sept. 19 vs. Litchfield

Sept. 21 vs. Dassel-Cokato

Sept. 23 at Dassel-Cokato invitational

Sept. 26 at Annandale

Sept. 28 at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Oct. 3 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Oct. 5 vs. Watertown-Mayer

Oct. 7 at Alexandria invitational

Oct. 10 at New London-Spicer

Oct. 12 vs. HLWW

Oct. 17 vs. Princeton

Oct. 23 vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

