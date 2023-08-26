6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: Loads of experience raises expectations at NLS

New London-Spicer's volleyball team readies for 2023 with returning stars like Carlson, Gerhardson, and Truscinski. Despite some key losses, Coach Tina Peterson is optimistic about their potential for success and sees promise in emerging talents like Barney and other JV standouts.

Litchfield v NLS VB 004.jpg
The Wildcats' Grace Truscinski, at left, cheers with senior Katelyn Tortorella during starting lineup announcements at a game between Litchfield and New London-Spicer in Litchfield on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 2:08 AM

NEW LONDON — With an abundance of returning starters, the Wildcats have plenty to be excited about for the 2023 season.

New London-Spicer, which was 16-12 in 2022, returns Ava Carlson, Kendra Gerhardson, Dakota Rich, Grace Truscinski, Emma Madison and Ayla Caskey to its roster.

NLS sophomore Ema Madison looks to lob the ball over the net during a non-conference match against Albany on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at New London.
NLS's Emma Madison looks to lob the ball over the net during a non-conference match against Albany on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Carlson, a 5-foot-9 junior middle blocker, led the team in hitting efficiency (.370) and was second in total blocks (49) in 2022. She was an All-Wright County Conference pick.

Gerhardson, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter/setter, has recorded 1,395 set assists and will be the Wildcats’ go-to hitter from the right side.

Litchfield v NLS VB 006.jpg
Wildcats head coach Tina Peterson talks with her team before taking the court during a game between Litchfield and New London-Spicer in Litchfield on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rich, a junior at 5-6, will make the switch to the setting position this season. She previously was utilized as a defensive specialist.

Truscinski, a 5-7 junior libero, led the Wildcats with 273 digs and was second in serve aces with 26 in 2022.

Madison, a junior right-side hitter listed at 5-7, had 91 kills in her sophomore season. She will be utilized on the right side and possibly as an outside hitter on the left.

Caskey, a 5-7 sophomore outside hitter, broke into NLS’ starting lineup midway through her freshman year. She was a part of the Kandi Elite 14-1s volleyball team that earned the program its first national title in June 2022.“I am excited to see what this year’s team can do,” NLS head coach Tina Peterson said. “They have a lot of potential.”

Junior Kendra Gerhardson, middle, and the NLS volleyball team react after scoring a point in the first set during a non-conference match against Albany on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at New London.
Kendra Gerhardson, middle, and the NLS volleyball team react after scoring a point in the first set during a non-conference match against Albany on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Wildcats have a few key losses from a season ago, the biggest being middle blocker Ellary Peterson.

Ellary Peterson was a West Central Tribune All-Area Volleyball Honorable Mention, an All-Wright County Conference selection, the Wildcats MVP and captain in 2022. She led NLS in kills (222), total blocks (100) and serve percentage (96.3).

With the rise of Piper Barney, a 5-11 junior middle blocker, Tina Peterson hopes Barney can fill Ellary Peterson’s void in blocks as well as fill in on the right side when necessary.

“Piper has worked hard in the off-season and I have seen major improvement,” Tina Peterson said. “I am also excited to see a few other girls — who had starting roles on our JV last season and have worked over the summer — fight for valuable playing time at the varsity level this year.”

Overall, Tina Peterson is optimistic about this year’s group.

“With a little extra hard work and good attitudes, I have no doubt they can be a winning team that can be successful deep into the playoffs,” Tina Peterson said.

More volleyball coverage:

NLS Wildcats

Aug. 25 at Albany tournament

Sept. 5 at BBE

Sept. 7 at Albany

Sept. 9 at Lakeview tournament

Sept. 12 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Sept. 14 at HLWW

Sept. 18 vs. Morris/CA

Sept. 19 vs. ACGC

Sept. 21 vs. Watertown-Mayer

Sept. 25 at Paynesville

Sept. 26 at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Sept. 28 vs. Annandale

Oct. 3 vs. Willmar

Oct. 5 at Dassel-Cokato

Oct. 10 vs. Litchfield

Oct. 12 at Rockford

Oct. 17 vs. CMCS

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
