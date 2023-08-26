Volleyball preview: LQPV heads in the right direction

MADISON — Lac qui Parle Valley head coach Brooklyn Gould feels the Eagles are heading in the right direction as they look to build on their success from a season ago.

The Eagles, who had a 13-9 overall record and went 6-6 in the Camden Conference, return plenty of experience.“The LQPV program is climbing in a positive way,” said Gould, who enters her second season as head coach. “We worked really hard this summer to better our skills and knowledge to prepare for the season. Our values and morals have grown into a positive and competitive environment.”

Brandi Meyer, 10, and the rest of the LQPV volleyball team react after scoring a point during the first set of a Camden Conference match against Dawson-Boyd on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Dawson Community Center. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Seniors Isabel Gerdes and Lexi Wollschlager will look to lead the way for LQPV. Both players were All-Camden Conference selections in 2022.

Gerdes, a 5-foot-5 defensive specialist, is coming off a junior campaign where she led LQPV with 390 digs. That effort led her to be named the Eagles’ defensive and overall MVP.

The hope is Gerdes, who suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament during girls basketball season, should be ready to go. She has to get cleared by doctors before she can return.

Lac Qui Parle Valley head coach Brooklyn Gould talks with her team before taking the court against Renville County West High School in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Wollschlager, a 5-7 outside hitter, led the Eagles with 166 kills and was named LQPV’s offensive MVP in 2022.

Claire Borstad, Jalyn Lee and Brandi Meyer will serve as LQPV’s captains.

Borstad, a 5-6 senior defensive specialist, led the Eagles with 39 ace serves. Lee, a 5-11 junior middle hitter, ranked second on LQPV with 156 kills in 2022. Meyer, a 5-9 junior outside hitter, will be playing all the way around after she had 127 kills in her first year on varsity last season.

LQPV's Ayanna Gipson, center, celebrates with her Lac Qui Parle Valley teammates after scoring a point against Renville County West High School in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Also back for the Eagles are senior setter Kaitlyn Kittelson and sophomore middle hitter Caleigh Conn.

LQPV’s key roster losses from 2022 are Rylee Lund, Ayanna Gipson, Paige Meyer and Sheridan Evenson.

“We believe that the sky is the limit and with everything we do, we take strides to reach our goals,” Gould said. “We are looking forward to another great season and the girls and coaches are working hard to get our team to their max limits.”

LQPV Eagles

Aug. 31 vs. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Sept. 9 at Lakeview tournament

Sept. 12 at Ortonville

Sept. 14 vs. Minneota

Sept. 19 at Lakeview

Sept. 21 vs. Canby

Sept. 26 at YME

Sept. 28 vs. RCW

Oct. 2 at Benson

Oct. 3 vs. MACCRAY

Oct. 5 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 9 vs. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Oct. 10 at KMS

Oct. 12 at CMCS

Oct. 17 vs. TMB