Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: Minnewaska Lakers return a lot of firepower

Minnewaska has everyone back from a 13-15 team in 2022

Minnewaska vs. Paynesville 110322.017.jpg
Minnewaska middle/outside hitter Avery Fier tips the ball over the net during a Section 3AA-North semifinals match against the Paynesville Bulldogs on Thursday at New London-Spicer High School in New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 5:07 AM

GLENWOOD — Minnewaska returns its entire roster from a season ago and it is safe to say Lakers head coach Michele Johnson is stoked for what is to come in 2023.

“We’re really looking forward to a fantastic season,” said Johnson, who enters her sixth season as the head coach. “To have the same team back — there’s some new faces — it should be a good season.”

Minnewaska vs. Paynesville 110322.020.jpg
Minnewaska middle/right-side hitter Miaya Guggisberg celebrates a Lakers point during a Section 3AA-North semifinals match against the Paynesville Bulldogs on Thursday at New London-Spicer High School in New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Lakers had a 13-15 overall record and an 8-6 record in the West Central Conference in 2022. But, Minnewaska finished the year winning five of its last eight games.

The Lakers will look to carry that late-season success into 2023 with a roster that has plenty of continuity and familiarity.

Minnewaska has a senior trio in Dreya Barsness, Avery Fier and Haley Shea who all return as all-conference picks.

Minnewaska vs. Paynesville 110322.019.jpg
Minnewaska setter/right-side/outside hitter Haillie Schultz passes the ball during a Section 3AA-North semifinals match against the Paynesville Bulldogs on Thursday at New London-Spicer High School in New London.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Barsness, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, had team-bests of 339 kills and 40 ace serves a season ago. She was second on the Lakers with 280 digs.

Fier, a 5-7 middle hitter, ranked first on Minnewaska with 315 digs. She also had 200 kills.

Shea, a 5-6 setter, recorded 849 set assists and 217 digs.

“Dreya brings a lot of firepower on the outside and a lot of energy to the court,” Johnson said. “Avery’s so smart. She can maneuver that ball and find a hole in the court in the front row and she will go after everything in the back row.”

Shea is taking on the “we is greater than me” mentality for the 2023 season. She is giving up three rotations in the front row because the Lakers needed a bigger blocker up front, according to Johnson.

That blocker is Addyson Kath, a 5-10 junior who missed the 2022 season. She is back after having a partial hip surgery and a knee surgery.

“Haley is a captain and has been our starting setter for three years,” Johnson said. “She gave that up because she knew we needed a bigger block up (at the net).”

Also looking to make an impact on Minnewaska’s season includes but are not limited to: seniors Miaya Guggisberg and Brooklyn Meyer, junior Dacia Fleury and freshman Haillie Schultz.

More volleyball coverage:

Minnewaska Lakers

Aug. 29 vs. Benson

Aug. 31 at BOLD

Sept. 5 vs. Montevideo

Sept. 7 vs. West Central Area

Sept. 9 at Lakeview invitational

Sept. 12 vs. Melrose

Sept. 14 at Sauk Centre

Sept. 19 at Morris/CA

Sept. 21 at Benson

Sept. 26 at Montevideo

Sept. 28 vs. BOLD

Oct. 5 at West Central Area

Oct. 7 at Alexandria invitational

Oct. 10 at Melrose

Oct. 12 vs. Sauk Centre

Oct. 17 vs. Morris/CA

Oct. 19 at Fergus Falls invitational

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
