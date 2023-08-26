6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: New season, new outlook for YME

The Sting focus on team building and chemistry after going 7-17 last season

083022.S.WCT.YME.RILLO.NICOLE.HIT.jpg
Sting middle hitter Nicole Rillo sends the ball over the net during a match against the Paynesville Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 5:57 AM

GRANITE FALLS — Yellow Medicine East has focused its efforts on team building throughout the offseason as it prepares to play against stiff competition in the Camden Conference.

For YME head coach Alexis Peters, she hopes it will pay dividends for the upcoming season.

083022.S.WCT.YME.TEAM.CELEBRATION.jpg
The Sting celebrate a point earned during a match against the Paynesville Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“Our program has put in a lot of hard work this summer,” said Peters, who enters her second year as YME’s head coach. “We put a big focus on team building and improving our team chemistry, both on and off the court.”

The Sting enter the 2023 season following a 7-17 record in 2022, which included a 4-8 record in the Camden Conference.

YME has six key roster losses, including Ruby Bones, Aria Peters and Hannah Stark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bones, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker who was a 2022 West Central Tribune All-Area Volleyball selection, will soon begin her first year with the Minnesota State-Moorhead volleyball program. Aria Peters, a 5-6 setter, will play for the St. Cloud Technical and Community College volleyball program. Stark, a 5-10 outside hitter, is committed to playing women’s basketball for Briar Cliff University.

More volleyball coverage:

But the Sting have retained senior Kiara Sakry, who will transition to outside hitter after spending three years as a libero. She was named YME’s defensive player of the year in 2022 after leading the team in digs with 318.

“Our big strength for us this season will be our defense,” Alexis Peters said. “We have scrappy defenders that have a ton of grit in them and our defense at the net is just as strong.”

Alongside Sakry, there are senior setter Riley Streich and sophomore middle hitter Alana Almich who will be in the mix.

Streich will serve as YME’s setter after spending the past three seasons as a defensive specialist. Almich is a “smart and vocal player” for the Sting.

Sakry, Streich and Almich will serve as YME’s leaders.

“We will have a mixture of experienced and inexperienced players at the varsity level, but the talent these newcomers have is amazing,” Peters said. “Even though we lost a handful of great athletes last season, I know this year’s group will be just as great.”

YME Sting

Aug. 24 vs. Wabasso

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 29 at Paynesville

Sept. 8-9 at Southwest Challenge (Marshall)

Sept. 12 vs. RCW

Sept. 14 at CMCS

Sept. 19 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Sept. 21 at KMS

Sept. 26 vs. LQPV

Sept. 28 at Ortonville

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 3 at Canby

Oct. 5 at Minneota

Oct. 6-7 at Jimmy John’s Classic (Marshall)

Oct. 10 vs. TMB

Oct. 13 vs. Lakeview

Oct. 14 at Redwood Valley tournament

Oct. 17 at MACCRAY

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Junior Ayiana Hastad, 5, and the rest of the Dawson-Boyd volleyball team react after scoring a point during the first set of a Camden Conference match against LQPV on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Dawson-Boyd Community Center.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Blackjacks hopes more experience means more wins
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS junior Janessa Erickson reacts after scoring a kill that locked up the first set for the Bluejays during a Camden Conference match against KMS on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Kerkhoven.
Prep
Volleyball preview: CMCS Bluejays are hungry for success
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CCS.volleyball1.2022.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: There will be plenty of new players for Eagles
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
RCW vs LQPV volleyball 003.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: LQPV heads in the right direction
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD Warriors vs. GFW Thunderbirds 102722.007.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BOLD starts fresh after a big 2022 season
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
091522.S.WCT.BRAVES.VOLLEYBALL.MCGEARY.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Benson aims for improvement
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY v BBE 005.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BBE hopes to re-load
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown