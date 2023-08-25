Volleyball preview: Paynesville Bulldogs aim for most postseason success

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville volleyball team was on the precipice of school history last season.

Going 21-6 during the season, the Bulldogs made it to the Section 3AA championship match before falling to Pipestone at the R/A Facility in Marshall.

With a pair of All-Central Minnesota Conference picks back in the mix, Paynesville is looking to make another deep postseason run.

Paynesville volleyball coach Nicole Humbert talks to her players prior to the Section 3AA championship match against Pipestone on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Looking to pace the offense is senior outside hitter Emma Flanders. An All-CMC pick, the 5-foot-10 Flanders was second on the team in 2022 with 290 kills. She also finished with a team-best 243 digs (9.0 per match), 47 ace serves and 21 ace blocks.

Flanders will try to fill the void left by the outgoing Kyleigh Tangen. She led the team with 378 kills and 54 ace serves while ranking second in digs (237) and third in blocks (38). Tangen is playing collegiately at Division II University of Sioux Falls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Emma’s) a strong all-around player,” said Bulldogs head coach Nicole Humbert. “(She has a) fast arm swing with the ability to place the ball anywhere on the court.”

Paynesville sophomore Kaydence Roeske keeps the ball alive during the Section 3AA championship match against Pipestone on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The other All-CMC returner is setter Rayna Spanier. A 5-7 junior, Spanier dished out 720 set assists. She also had 182 digs.

“She has the ability to make her hitters look good,” Humbert said of Spanier.

Senior Maddie Frieler will solidify the middle at middle blocker. Standing at 5-10, Frieler had a team-best 40 blocks in ‘22. She also tallied 37 kills.

On defense, junior Kaydence Roeske fills in at libero for the departing Emma Stanley. Roeske, who is verbally committed to play women’s hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato, scooped up 172 digs. She also put up 28 ace serves and had 103 kills while seeing time as an outside hitter.

“(Kaydence) has speed and knowledge of the game,” Humbert said.

More volleyball coverage:







Paynesville Bulldogs

Aug. 25 at HLWW invitational

ADVERTISEMENT

Aug. 29 vs. YME

Aug. 31 vs. Dassel-Cokato

Sept. 5 at KMS

Sept. 7 vs. Maple Lake

Sept. 9 at Montevideo tournament

Sept. 14 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Sept. 18 vs. Osakis

Sept. 19 at Litchfield

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 21 at Royalton

Sept. 25 vs. New London-Spicer

Sept. 28 at Holdingford

Oct. 5 vs. Kimball

Oct. 10 vs. Paynesville

Oct. 12 vs. ACGC

Oct. 16 vs. Redwood Valley

Oct. 17 at BBE

