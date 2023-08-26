6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball preview: RCW plans to continue to shine

Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters

101122.S.WCT.RCW.VOLLEYBALLROXBERGHIT.jpg
Renville County West sophomore middle blocker Avery Roxberg hits the ball over the net as MACCRAY senior outside Jordan Thein atttempts the block the ball during a match against the MACCRAY Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 5:47 AM

RENVILLE — Fresh off its best regular season in 15 years, the Renville County West volleyball team hopes to keep that momentum rolling this fall.

The Jaguars went 15-12 last season. It was the first time RCW had a winning record since going 23-6 in 2007. It placed second in the Camden Conference North division at 7-5 (5-1 within the North).

Helping in the team’s upswing is having five starters back in the lineup.

RCW vs LQPV volleyball 002.jpg
Renville County West junior Emily Lippert keeps the ball in play as the Jaguars hosted Lac Qui Parle Valley in Renville on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“This should help us compete in the Camden Conference,” head coach Rich Schrupp said. “The players have been very dedicated this past summer to getting better and spending time in the weight room.”

Rachel Jakel is back at outside hitter after being named All-Camden and the team MVP last season. The 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter had 266 kills and 297 digs in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also back on the outside is Emily Lippert. A 5-8 senior, Lippert finished with 120 kills, 223 digs and a team-best 26 ace serves. The pair will try to offset the loss of Ellie Wulf, who had 113 kills and 310 digs as a season last season.

101122.S.WCT.RCW.VOLLEYBALL.RIDLER.jpg
Renville County West junior libero Laila Ridler prepares to receive a serve during a match against the MACCRAY Wolverines on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at MACCRAY High School in Clara City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The Jaguars also bring back a pair of middle blockers. Avery Roxberg, a 6-2 junior, finished with 186 kills and 57 solo blocks in a sophomore campaign that earned her an all-conference honorable mention nod. Next to Roxberg is Coraley Bryan. A 5-11 senior, she finished with 120 kills and 30 solo blocks

Facilitating the offense is returning setter Johanna Braun. A junior, Braun finished 2022 with 495 set assists.

Sophomore Holly Hinderks and junior Ava Thompson will both vie for time at outside hitter. A pair of seniors — Laila Ridler and Hannah Savig — will patrol the back row as defensive specialists.

“A strength of this team is we have many different players that can attack the volleyball,” Schrupp said. “A key for us this season will be serve-receive and defense.”

More volleyball coverage:

RCW Jaguars

Aug. 31 at Red Rock Central

Sept. 7 at KMS

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 9 at Montevideo tournament

Sept. 12 at YME

Sept. 14 vs. TMB

Sept. 19 at Ortonville

Sept. 21 vs. Minneota

Sept. 23 at Sibley East tournament

Sept. 28 at LQPV

Oct. 3 at CMCS

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 6-7 at Jimmy John’s Classic (Marshall)

Oct. 9 vs. Wabasso

Oct. 10 vs. MACCRAY

Oct. 12 vs. Dawson-Boyd

Oct. 16 at BLHS

Oct. 17 vs. Canby

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Junior Ayiana Hastad, 5, and the rest of the Dawson-Boyd volleyball team react after scoring a point during the first set of a Camden Conference match against LQPV on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Dawson-Boyd Community Center.
Prep
Volleyball preview: Blackjacks hopes more experience means more wins
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS junior Janessa Erickson reacts after scoring a kill that locked up the first set for the Bluejays during a Camden Conference match against KMS on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Kerkhoven.
Prep
Volleyball preview: CMCS Bluejays are hungry for success
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CCS.volleyball1.2022.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: There will be plenty of new players for Eagles
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
RCW vs LQPV volleyball 003.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: LQPV heads in the right direction
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD Warriors vs. GFW Thunderbirds 102722.007.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BOLD starts fresh after a big 2022 season
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
091522.S.WCT.BRAVES.VOLLEYBALL.MCGEARY.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: Benson aims for improvement
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY v BBE 005.jpg
Prep
Volleyball preview: BBE hopes to re-load
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown