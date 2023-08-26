Volleyball preview: RCW plans to continue to shine
Jaguars, coming off their best season since 2007, return 5 starters
RENVILLE — Fresh off its best regular season in 15 years, the Renville County West volleyball team hopes to keep that momentum rolling this fall.
The Jaguars went 15-12 last season. It was the first time RCW had a winning record since going 23-6 in 2007. It placed second in the Camden Conference North division at 7-5 (5-1 within the North).
Helping in the team’s upswing is having five starters back in the lineup.
“This should help us compete in the Camden Conference,” head coach Rich Schrupp said. “The players have been very dedicated this past summer to getting better and spending time in the weight room.”
Rachel Jakel is back at outside hitter after being named All-Camden and the team MVP last season. The 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter had 266 kills and 297 digs in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also back on the outside is Emily Lippert. A 5-8 senior, Lippert finished with 120 kills, 223 digs and a team-best 26 ace serves. The pair will try to offset the loss of Ellie Wulf, who had 113 kills and 310 digs as a season last season.
The Jaguars also bring back a pair of middle blockers. Avery Roxberg, a 6-2 junior, finished with 186 kills and 57 solo blocks in a sophomore campaign that earned her an all-conference honorable mention nod. Next to Roxberg is Coraley Bryan. A 5-11 senior, she finished with 120 kills and 30 solo blocks
Facilitating the offense is returning setter Johanna Braun. A junior, Braun finished 2022 with 495 set assists.
Sophomore Holly Hinderks and junior Ava Thompson will both vie for time at outside hitter. A pair of seniors — Laila Ridler and Hannah Savig — will patrol the back row as defensive specialists.
“A strength of this team is we have many different players that can attack the volleyball,” Schrupp said. “A key for us this season will be serve-receive and defense.”
RCW Jaguars
Aug. 31 at Red Rock Central
Sept. 7 at KMS
ADVERTISEMENT
Sept. 9 at Montevideo tournament
Sept. 12 at YME
Sept. 14 vs. TMB
Sept. 19 at Ortonville
Sept. 21 vs. Minneota
Sept. 23 at Sibley East tournament
Sept. 28 at LQPV
Oct. 3 at CMCS
ADVERTISEMENT
Oct. 6-7 at Jimmy John’s Classic (Marshall)
Oct. 9 vs. Wabasso
Oct. 10 vs. MACCRAY
Oct. 12 vs. Dawson-Boyd
Oct. 16 at BLHS
Oct. 17 vs. Canby
ADVERTISEMENT