Volleyball preview: Some big shoes to fill for Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO — The Montevideo volleyball team will need to adjust to life without a pair of staples.

With seven returning players, the Thunder Hawks must try to replace the production left by middle hitter Avery Koenen and setter Tenley Epema as they try to improve from a 5-17 record in 2022.

Koenen was a two-time All-Area pick and was the West Central Conference’s Most Valuable Hitter. She put up 1,008 career kills, including 327 as a senior. She will continue her athletic career on the North Dakota State University’s women’s basketball team.

To offset her loss, Montevideo has three returning hitters in the mix. A pair of seniors will occupy the outside hitter spots in Avery Williams and Maren Nelson. Williams finished second on the team with 115 kills and 165 digs, and was third with 22 ace serves. Nelson had 28 kills and 26 digs.

Taking a spot in the middle is junior Emmie Koenen. She had 78 kills and 25 blocks in ‘22.

Another senior, Addie Olson, will try to fill in for Tenley Epema at setter. Tenley registered 531 set assists and 17 ace serves. Olson was second on the team with 26 set assists in 17 matches played.

Teagan Epema patrols the back row at libero. She was second on the team last season with 156 digs. Justine Buseman and Taya Weber, both seniors, will also shore up the defense as defensive specialists.

Through the efforts of Williams, Nelson, Emmie and Teagan, head coach John Mader is hoping that’ll spark an improvement for the Thunder Hawks.

“These players have shown a great deal of growth athletically as well as having last season’s experience to help build leadership skills,” said Mader, who is entering his 24th season as a coach.

Montevideo kicks off the season on Monday, Aug. 28 at home against MACCRAY. They follow that with a West Central Conference tilt at Melrose on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Montevideo Thunder Hawks

Aug. 28 vs. MACCRAY

Aug. 29 at Melrose

Aug. 31 at Sauk Centre

Sept. 5 at Minnewaska

Sept. 7 at BOLD

Sept. 9 Montevideo tournament

Sept. 12 at Morris/CA

Sept. 14 vs. Benson

Sept. 19 at West Central Area

Sept. 21 vs. Melrose

Sept. 26 vs. Minnewaska

Sept. 29 vs. Sauk Centre

Oct. 3 vs. Redwood Valley

Oct. 5 vs. BOLD

Oct. 10 vs. Morris/CA

Oct. 12 at Benson

Oct. 17 vs. West Central Area